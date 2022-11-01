Is AAA membership worth it? (2022)

What AAA Membership Gets You

As a member of the AAA club, you’re part of something bigger than roadside assistance services. But let’s start with that bundle of member benefits, then explore the various other deals and discounts that you qualify for when you join AAA. Options for RVs and motorcycles are available, too.

Roadside Assistance Services

AAA has been helping drivers with all kinds of roadside problems for over a century. They’ve seen it all, and if you’re looking for timely, professional, comprehensive roadside assistance services, AAA is the gold standard. They offer these services to their members for free, regardless of membership tier.

Towing: When you need a tow to a garage, or anywhere else you want your car parked while you can’t drive it, AAA will send you a truck on the same day. Depending on your membership tier, you’ll be limited in how far they’ll take your car. Everyone gets four tows per year.

Tire changes: Is a flat tire your worst nightmare? If you have a spare tire and want some help changing a tire on the side of the road, AAA will help.

Battery service: It’s not a good feeling when you turn your ignition and your car won’t start. And if you forgot your jumper cables or can’t find anyone to help jump-start it, it can be a real issue. AAA will come out ASAP, diagnose your battery, and jump-start you if necessary. Battery replacement is also part of AAA service.

Lock-out service: As a AAA member, if you lock your keys in your car, you just call, and they send a locksmith service pronto. Depending on your membership tier, you’ll be covered up to $50, $100, or $150.

Free fuel delivery: If you run out of gas too far from a gas station to get your own fuel, AAA has your back. AAA Classic members have to pay for the gas, but Plus and Premier members get it for free. Either way, you’ll have it brought to you so you can get on your way.

Other Membership Benefits

Interestingly, roadside assistance is only the beginning of the benefits that AAA memberships bring. AAA club members also get access to a whole slate of perks and AAA discounts that sometimes only partially relate to car travel. These vary depending on your location and which membership tier you choose. They include:

Rental car discounts: AAA members are automatic Hertz members and can start earning free car rentals with Hertz’s Gold Plus program.

AAA discounts: These are variable but can save members money on hotels, gas, theme parks, shopping, and a lot more. If you’re motivated to take advantage of these, they can really add up for serious shoppers.

Travel information and maps: Avid travel planners can get excited about AAA’s free maps and mobile app to help road trips go smoothly (available to AAA members). AAA travel resources are a flagship service from the organization’s early days.

Legal fee reimbursement: If you plead not guilty in a case related to auto travel, AAA has small reimbursement sums available to members.

Transportation reimbursement: If you’re stranded at a repair shop or elsewhere from a tow service and need to get to a hotel or back home, you can rent a car and AAA will reimburse you up to a certain limit.

Discounts at vetted repair shops: AAA has a network of approved repair shops where members can earn a 10% discount up to $50.

Identity theft insurance: For upper membership tiers, AAA members can access identity theft monitoring and insurance that can really come in handy in a crisis.

Passport photos: Traveling abroad and getting passport shots taken? AAA will pick up the tab if you’re a Premier or Plus member.

