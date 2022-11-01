AARP Car Insurance Coverage Options

AARP car insurance provides a full range of insurance coverage. First, the very basics: property damage and bodily injury liability coverage, medical payments or personal injury protection, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and the additional coverage options that give you full coverage: comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.

In addition to these standard insurance products, AARP auto insurance offers a number of perks and add-ons that you won’t find on every car insurance policy. Policyholders that really appreciate the peace of mind from these perks are the best match for AARP.

New Car Replacement Coverage

Let’s say you’re driving a new vehicle and—oh no!—it gets totaled. With an AARP auto insurance policy that has new car replacement coverage, AARP will give you the same car back after a covered loss—nothing taken out from depreciation. New cars lose value quickly, so this can add up to substantial savings. Roadside assistance is also available.

Lifetime Renewability

Some insurance providers won’t renew your policy if you rack up too many violations. Not with AARP. As long as you are a licensed driver and pay your bills, AARP auto insurance guarantees you access to a policy over your lifetime.

Disappearing Deductible

With every year you maintain a clean driving record, you can watch your collision deductible go down with AARP’s disappearing deductible benefit. This can pay off big-time if you ever find yourself in a car accident and need to make a claim.

Accident Forgiveness

If you’re accident-free for at least five consecutive years, your AARP auto insurance premium won’t increase with your first accident. Having a second chance is always a boost, especially when you feel like you’ve earned it.

RecoverCare Coverage

If you wind up hurt in a car accident and are unable to perform some household duties, like removing snow from your driveway, AARP’s RecoverCare provision is designed to help you out. This is policy design that has older folks in mind!

Lifetime Car Repair Assurance

If you use a repair shop that is in AARP’s network of 1,600 mechanics, AARP will guarantee the work. It could be nice to have your insurance provider backing you up in an uncertain business like auto repair.

See More: Compare Car Insurance