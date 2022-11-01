4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Licensed drivers over 50 can become AARP members and benefit from some of the highest-quality auto insurance bar none for an average of $112 per month. AARP auto insurance comes from The Hartford, a Connecticut-based insurance provider. AARP is the American Association of Retired Persons, but you only need to meet the age requirement to be a member.
AARP auto insurance should be on the short list of any senior or middle-aged driver. But it won’t be the best option for everyone. Find the perfect policy and insurance company for you with Insurify, a quote-comparison service that does the hard work for you. You can look at insurance quotes from the best companies around and get exclusive discounts. And it’s free!
AARP in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with AARP is $112 per month.
AARP is good for AARP members over 50.
AARP isn't the best option for younger drivers and those who need bargain coverage.
AARP Industry Rankings and Scorecard
By the numbers, AARP is very hard to beat. Its rankings are simply stellar, from being #1 in claims satisfaction from J.D. Power’s most recent study and an ICS score of 93 from Insurify to above-average financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) also reports fewer customer complaints than average.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|AARP Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|93 out of 100
|J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction
|905 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
AARP Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
When you get an insurance quote from a potential car insurance provider, the company wants to know if you have a clean driving record. DUIs, car accidents, and speeding tickets will raise your auto insurance rates. This is true for AARP auto insurance, so if you have a lot of violations, you might find better auto insurance quotes from a more forgiving insurance company.
|Driver Profile
|AARP Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$112
|$77
|DUI
|$106
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$130
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$112
|$104
AARP Car Insurance Quotes by State
Auto insurance companies set your rates based on how likely you are to get in a car accident and make an insurance claim. And depending on where you live, you’re going to be considered higher-risk if your state has more car accidents than another. This ultimately comes down to your ZIP code, but you’ll see that average AARP premiums can vary highly among states.
|State
|AARP Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$87
|Alaska
|$60
|Arizona
|$95
|Arkansas
|$76
|California
|$104
|Colorado
|$93
|Connecticut
|$142
|Delaware
|$161
|Florida
|$173
|Georgia
|$136
|Hawaii
|$51
|Idaho
|$63
|Illinois
|$100
|Indiana
|$60
|Iowa
|$54
|Kansas
|$63
|Kentucky
|$163
|Louisiana
|$165
|Maine
|$71
|Maryland
|$106
|Massachusetts
|$809
|Michigan
|$163
|Minnesota
|$111
|Mississippi
|$111
|Missouri
|$87
|Montana
|$71
|Nebraska
|$70
|Nevada
|$122
|New Hampshire
|$70
|New Jersey
|$97
|New Mexico
|$89
|New York
|$144
|North Carolina
|$98
|North Dakota
|$95
|Ohio
|$66
|Oklahoma
|$87
|Oregon
|$128
|Pennsylvania
|$111
|Rhode Island
|$195
|South Carolina
|$122
|South Dakota
|$68
|Tennessee
|$71
|Texas
|$78
|Utah
|$101
|Vermont
|$60
|Virginia
|$66
|Washington
|$93
|Washington, D.C.
|$128
|West Virginia
|$90
|Wisconsin
|$59
|Wyoming
|$49
AARP Car Insurance Pros and Cons
AARP auto insurance policies appeal to a lot of older drivers. But if you’re on a really tight budget, you might take a pass and look for cheaper rates with another insurance company. If customer service is a priority, you’ll have a hard time topping AARP auto insurance. By the way, if you’re thinking of joining, AARP membership is only $16 per year.
Pros
Award-winning customer service
Ample discounts and good rates
Lots of coverage options and add-ons
Cons
Not the cheapest out there
Only for AARP members, so you have to be 50 or older
AARP Car Insurance Discounts
AARP auto insurance offers most of the insurance discounts you can expect from most big insurance companies. You can save money with driver training programs and safe driving habits, and up-to-date safety equipment—even for driving a hybrid! And of course, with homeowners and renters insurance policies available, bundling is a critical discount opportunity.
Driver-Based Discounts
Having a safe car is the first step to racking up auto insurance discounts: you’ll save money with antilock brakes, anti-theft devices, and multiple airbags. AARP offers additional auto insurance discounts for drivers who take a driver training course or anyone who takes a defensive driving course or drives a climate-friendly car like a hybrid or electric vehicle.
Policy-Based Discounts
As with most insurance companies, with AARP auto insurance, you can pay a lower premium if you pay the full bill up front, rather than monthly. The company doesn’t specify how much drivers stand to save, and it doesn’t advertise a paperless discount, which most insurance companies offer.
Bundling Discounts
AARP offers home insurance, renters insurance, and condo policies. So if you have any or all of these in combination with AARP auto insurance, you’ll save up to five percent on your auto policy and up to 20 percent on the other policies you’re bundling with. And if you have more than one car on your auto insurance policy, you’ll get a multi-car discount, too.
AARP Car Insurance Coverage Options
AARP car insurance provides a full range of insurance coverage. First, the very basics: property damage and bodily injury liability coverage, medical payments or personal injury protection, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and the additional coverage options that give you full coverage: comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.
In addition to these standard insurance products, AARP auto insurance offers a number of perks and add-ons that you won’t find on every car insurance policy. Policyholders that really appreciate the peace of mind from these perks are the best match for AARP.
New Car Replacement Coverage
Let’s say you’re driving a new vehicle and—oh no!—it gets totaled. With an AARP auto insurance policy that has new car replacement coverage, AARP will give you the same car back after a covered loss—nothing taken out from depreciation. New cars lose value quickly, so this can add up to substantial savings. Roadside assistance is also available.
Lifetime Renewability
Some insurance providers won’t renew your policy if you rack up too many violations. Not with AARP. As long as you are a licensed driver and pay your bills, AARP auto insurance guarantees you access to a policy over your lifetime.
Disappearing Deductible
With every year you maintain a clean driving record, you can watch your collision deductible go down with AARP’s disappearing deductible benefit. This can pay off big-time if you ever find yourself in a car accident and need to make a claim.
Accident Forgiveness
If you’re accident-free for at least five consecutive years, your AARP auto insurance premium won’t increase with your first accident. Having a second chance is always a boost, especially when you feel like you’ve earned it.
RecoverCare Coverage
If you wind up hurt in a car accident and are unable to perform some household duties, like removing snow from your driveway, AARP’s RecoverCare provision is designed to help you out. This is policy design that has older folks in mind!
Lifetime Car Repair Assurance
If you use a repair shop that is in AARP’s network of 1,600 mechanics, AARP will guarantee the work. It could be nice to have your insurance provider backing you up in an uncertain business like auto repair.
AARP Car Insurance Reputation
Is AARP car insurance good?
AARP car insurance, offered by The Hartford, ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with AARP is $112.
AARP auto insurance provides AARP members with auto insurance coverage that tends to be affordable but also carries a reputation for claims satisfaction that is hard to find and impressive customer satisfaction ratings. This is a hard reputation to build and even harder to maintain. AARP doesn’t have a reputation for being cheap—but it’s not expensive, either.
AARP Customer Service
Great customer service is a selling point for AARP. When you’re getting on in years, you have less energy to sit on hold or muddle through convoluted customer service systems. So getting customer service with high ratings from AARP is a major perk that’s worth the premium for many drivers.
AARP Claims Filing Process
AARP’s phone number for claims is 1 (877) 805-9918. Call this number 24/7, but after you’ve gotten the roadside assistance and towing you need and are safe. AARP’s claims service is exemplary. You can also get claims assistance online.
AARP: Is it right for you?
Like Allstate, State Farm, and other big car insurance companies, AARP offers a diversity of insurance products with a superior customer satisfaction record. But when you’re done looking at auto insurance reviews, the real way to find the insurance policy for you is with Insurify, which helps you compare real quotes in one place, totally for free. It’s super fast—try it today!
Frequently Asked Questions
With a sterling customer service and claims satisfaction reputation along with affordable coverage, AARP auto insurance is just about as good as it gets. You can find cheaper elsewhere, but AARP’s prices are still attractive—and it’s not like the $16 AARP membership fee is very high, either.
Auto insurance for AARP members, offered through a program from The Hartford, costs an average of $112 per month. It depends what state you’re in and what your driving record looks like, but generally, prices with AARP are pretty good.
AARP has bundling available with home insurance and renters insurance, along with a standard assortment of safe driver, pay up front, and other run-of-the-mill discounts you get with most insurance companies.
When you think you’ve found the right insurance company for you, that’s when Insurify is most important. It’ll help you seal the deal by doing all your comparison-shopping for you, sourcing quotes from across the industry that are specific to your driver profile and location to make sure you have the lowest insurance quotes and the right coverage options. And yes—it’s free.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.