Southern hospitality meets affordable car insurance for an average of $112 per month. That’s Alfa Insurance, which provides car insurance for drivers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. If you’re in these three states, you ought to put Alfa car insurance on your list, especially if you’re looking for quality, old-fashioned customer service.
But do yourself a favor: don't stop there. Finding the right car insurance coverage for you is all about comparing rates from as many places as you can.
Alfa in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Alfa is $112 per month.
Alfa is good for drivers in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia who want great customer service.
Alfa isn't the best option for customers who want rock-bottom rates or uncommon coverage options.
Alfa Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Alfa Insurance looks pretty darn good on paper. This chart explores some metrics that independent agencies use to measure car insurance companies against one another. On customer service, Alfa shines, with a strong J.D. Power rating and very few complaints. It also displays impressive financial stability, with an A rating from A.M. Best.
|Industry Ranking
|Alfa Rating
|J.D Power
|858 out of 1,000
|A.M Best
|A
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Better than average
Alfa Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
It’s always easier to get cheap car insurance when you have a clean driving record, meaning that you have no speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, or other violations in the last three years. Alfa car customers seem to benefit from a forgiving margin on DUIs, but speeding tickets and at-fault accidents will put their premiums on par with national average rates.
|Driver Profile
|Alfa Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$78
|$77
|DUI
|$126
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$109
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$102
|$104
Alfa Car Insurance Quotes by State
With only three states in its coverage area, Alfa insurance has a tunnel-vision focus on its Southern customers. Note that Alabama residents have to pay the $30 annual joining fee for Alabama Farmers Federation membership to be Alfa customers. Here are average rates for Alfa Insurance policyholders in Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi:
|State
|Alfa Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$141
|Georgia
|$153
|Mississippi
|$124
Alfa Car Insurance Pros and Cons
While Alfa Insurance doesn’t serve a huge populace, this Montgomery-based company appeals to a broad swath of drivers. If you are concerned about the customer service experience and working with a stable company with a reputation for treating people well, Alfa is a great option for you. But you might miss out on bargain rates and extensive coverage options.
Pros
Excellent customer service and mobile app ratings
Comparable pricing
High financial strength ratings
Cons
Limited coverage area
Basic coverage options without add-ons
Rates aren’t the lowest
Alfa Car Insurance Discounts
Alfa auto insurance presents a solid slate of discounts to its auto customers. You can earn markdowns on your premium based on some attributes of your car and your job and whether you own a home, buy multiple policies with Alfa, get good grades, or do classes or driver training to make yourself a safer driver. Here’s a guide to Alfa’s insurance discounts:
Driver-Based Discounts
Alfa offers a defensive driver discount for older drivers in Alabama and Mississippi and for Georgia drivers of any age who take a defensive driving course that falls under its specifications. Additionally, young drivers between the ages of 16 and 20 can get a discount for completing driver education courses.
Alfa policyholders 16 to 24 years old that are full-time student and earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher can qualify for Alfa’s “youth honor student” discount. Airbags can save you on your premium for medical payments coverage, and you can bring down your bill for comprehensive insurance if your car is equipped with anti-theft devices. Teachers and first responders can save too.
Policy-Based Discounts
Alfa has a handful of policy discounts advertised on its website (alfainsurance.com), but fewer than it does for safety features and driver education. Homeowners receive a discount for owning a home. (Side note: Alfa offers home insurance but not renters insurance.) Having multiple cars on the same policy is another quick way to save money.
Bundling Discounts
Alfa Insurance offers what it calls “relationship discounts,” saying “the more policies you have, the greater the amount of the discount.” Bundling life insurance or even business insurance, farm insurance, or other umbrella policies and insurance products will earn Alfa customers a cheaper auto insurance policy.
Alfa Car Insurance Coverage Options
What insurance products does Alfa insurance offer? First, there’s the standard property damage and bodily injury liability auto insurance coverage you’ll need for any minimum liability insurance policy. There’s also uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and medical payments that also may come mandatory in your state.
For your vehicle, you can also purchase comprehensive coverage, which protects your car in the event of theft, vandalism, or hazardous weather events when your car is parked, and collision coverage for accidents that damage your car, no matter who is at fault or if you hit a mailbox, a tree, or a deer. Alfa also has extra auto insurance coverage options detailed below.
Loss of Income
If you find yourself disabled by a car accident and unable to work, Alfa will cover you for 85 percent of your lost income up to $750 per month with loss of income coverage. Anyone in your immediate family involved in the car accident who is affected is covered, too. This is disturbing to imagine, but in the event that the unthinkable happens, coverage could be important.
Loss of Use
Let’s say your poor car needs repairs after an accident and you’re forced to rent a car to go to work. Will your insurance provider help? Alfa insurance says it will, offering you coverage of up to $100 per day for a rental car should you suffer from loss of use of your vehicle. If your job or family would be severely harmed by the temporary lack of a car, consider this coverage!
Accidental Death and Dismemberment and Loss of Sight
Heaven forbid you should sustain a very grave injury—even death—or dismemberment or loss of sight in a car accident. You’re welcome to purchase optional coverage from Alfa Insurance that will pay specified amounts based on the severity of the injury. If your health insurance is unlikely to cover you in case of such an accident, you might consider this.
Roadside Assistance
With the addition of roadside assistance to your auto insurance policy, Alfa provides towing, delivery of a couple of gallons of gasoline, and other such 24/7 services that can get you out of a jam on the road.
Loss of Wages for Hearings and Trials
Sometimes, the claims process or aftermath of a vehicle accident requires you to spend time in court, whether at trials or hearings. In this case, Alfa’s liability coverage includes a modest payment for lost wages for every covered person who has to miss work for these court obligations. The $50 per day isn’t much, but it’s better than nothing.
Alfa Car Insurance Reputation
Is Alfa car insurance good?
Alfa car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Alfa is $112.
Alfa Insurance lays claim to a reputation for customer service, minimal complaints, and claims satisfaction that is hard to find in the auto insurance industry. Insurance reviews highlight this record of customer satisfaction. It doesn’t have the reputation of giants like State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO for super-low rates, but it’s not known for being expensive, either.
Alfa Insurance began as a fire insurance company in Birmingham and has since expanded to offer a number of insurance products. Though its auto insurance policies are confined to three states, Alfa also offers homeowners insurance, business insurance, and other policies in 11 states in all, among them Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky.
Alfa Customer Service
With a super-low claims rating of .19 from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Alfa auto insurance is an enticing option for drivers who value a strong relationship between auto insurance companies and policyholders. Alfa says it has an insurance office in every county in Alabama and many in Georgia and Mississippi. Local roots for the win!
Alfa Claims Filing Process
You can report a claim on Alfa’s website or by calling your insurance agent pronto. Alfa outlines the claims process in four steps: first, you want to deliver them as much information as you can about the car accident; then, your claim will get reviewed, and you’ll get an estimate from Alfa; finally, you’ll finish all the paperwork and start to hear about payment.
Alfa: Is it right for you?
If you’re a Southern teacher, government employee, student, or auto manufacturing worker, you may well find a cheap policy from Alfa insurance, and in addition, you’ll know that you’re working with a company with a fantastic customer service record. But before you sign up, use Insurify’s quote-comparison service to get a personalized list of insurance quotes for free.
Frequently Asked Questions
In a world of dissatisfied auto insurance customers, Alfa has somehow figured out how to keep most of its policyholders happy. Along with financial stability to boost its profile, Alfa insurance is a very good company available to Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama drivers. The only thing missing is super-low rates, though you can enjoy its popular mobile app, Alfa2Go.
According to Insurify, Alfa car insurance customers pay average rates of $112 per month. That’s roughly on par with the national average and varies slightly depending on the state you’re driving in. Your driving record also affects your auto insurance rates, along with your credit score, coverage needs, vehicle value, and other factors.
With a range of creative discounts, Alfa insurance policyholders can save money with discounts for bundling insurance policies, owning a home, being students, and working in education, the military, or the government. Drivers that pursue defensive driver courses and other driver education, and get good grades in school, can also take advantage of discounts.
Insurify is your surest path to cheap car insurance.
