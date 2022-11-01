Alfa Car Insurance Coverage Options

What insurance products does Alfa insurance offer? First, there’s the standard property damage and bodily injury liability auto insurance coverage you’ll need for any minimum liability insurance policy. There’s also uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and medical payments that also may come mandatory in your state.

For your vehicle, you can also purchase comprehensive coverage, which protects your car in the event of theft, vandalism, or hazardous weather events when your car is parked, and collision coverage for accidents that damage your car, no matter who is at fault or if you hit a mailbox, a tree, or a deer. Alfa also has extra auto insurance coverage options detailed below.

Loss of Income

If you find yourself disabled by a car accident and unable to work, Alfa will cover you for 85 percent of your lost income up to $750 per month with loss of income coverage. Anyone in your immediate family involved in the car accident who is affected is covered, too. This is disturbing to imagine, but in the event that the unthinkable happens, coverage could be important.

Loss of Use

Let’s say your poor car needs repairs after an accident and you’re forced to rent a car to go to work. Will your insurance provider help? Alfa insurance says it will, offering you coverage of up to $100 per day for a rental car should you suffer from loss of use of your vehicle. If your job or family would be severely harmed by the temporary lack of a car, consider this coverage!

Accidental Death and Dismemberment and Loss of Sight

Heaven forbid you should sustain a very grave injury—even death—or dismemberment or loss of sight in a car accident. You’re welcome to purchase optional coverage from Alfa Insurance that will pay specified amounts based on the severity of the injury. If your health insurance is unlikely to cover you in case of such an accident, you might consider this.

Roadside Assistance

With the addition of roadside assistance to your auto insurance policy, Alfa provides towing, delivery of a couple of gallons of gasoline, and other such 24/7 services that can get you out of a jam on the road.

Loss of Wages for Hearings and Trials

Sometimes, the claims process or aftermath of a vehicle accident requires you to spend time in court, whether at trials or hearings. In this case, Alfa’s liability coverage includes a modest payment for lost wages for every covered person who has to miss work for these court obligations. The $50 per day isn’t much, but it’s better than nothing.

See More: Compare Car Insurance