Hallmark Car Insurance Coverage Options

A standard car insurance policy from Hallmark Insurance sticks to the state minimum liability coverage. This policy exposes you to property damage and bodily injury expenses for you and your car in the event of an accident that is your fault. Still, some drivers need minimum liability auto insurance and nothing else.

But that’s not all that Hallmark Insurance offers. You can also get a standard full-coverage policy with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, with the optional additions of underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, medical payments, towing, and rental reimbursement.

Short-Term Coverage

Most auto insurance companies limit their policies to at least six months. If you need a short-term policy, Hallmark lets you sign on for just one month. This is hard to find, and visitors with foreign passports who aren’t staying long but need to drive may be especially interested.

Non-Owner Insurance

Another advantage for visiting foreign nationals, Hallmark Insurance offers non-owner auto insurance policies that will reduce your premiums compared to a standard policy. A non-owner policy is great for drivers who often borrow or rent cars and don’t want to pay for a full auto insurance policy.

Matricula ID, International Licenses, and Foreign Passports Welcome

Mexican nationals with a matrícula consular and other foreign citizens with international driver’s licenses or passports can get car insurance from Hallmark Auto. This is part of Hallmark Insurance’s attempt to access a niche auto insurance market, so if this applies to you, it could be pretty hard to find elsewhere.

SR-22 Insurance Available

In addition to minimum liability and foreign drivers, Hallmark also specializes in high-risk car insurance and has SR-22 certificates available to its customers. Many companies don’t have this coverage option available or otherwise charge very high rates for SR-22 policies.

