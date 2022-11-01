4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Hallmark Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.
Charlie Mitchell
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Drivers in the South or Southwest with a foreign driver’s license (especially a Matricula ID), limited coverage needs, or an SR-22 requirement should take a close look at Hallmark Insurance, which offers auto insurance policies for $151 per month on average in Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada.

Whatever your insurance needs, there are multiple insurance companies out there competing to offer you a policy, and you have to play them against one another to get the insurance rates you deserve. This is why Insurify is so helpful: in only a few minutes, you can get a free list of real insurance quotes just for you.

Hallmark in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with Hallmark is $151 per month.

  • Hallmark is good for drivers with foreign licenses who want minimum coverage.

  • Hallmark isn't the best option for drivers who want an easy mobile app and stellar customer service reviews.

Hallmark Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Hallmark Auto Insurance is a part of a Dallas-based company called Hallmark Financial Services that offers personal auto insurance through Hallmark Specialty Personal Lines alongside other business insurance products. The company is financially stable, with a strong Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating, but customer complaints are relatively high.

Industry RankingHallmark Rating
A.M. BestA-
NAIC Complaint IndexMore complaints than average

Hallmark Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

Hallmark Auto specializes in liability coverage for “nonstandard” drivers who have a driving history that makes them high-risk. So if other insurance agencies are turning you away based on your driving record, Hallmark Insurance might take you on. As you can see, a speeding ticket will raise your premium a little bit, but a DUI will do even more damage.

Driver ProfileHallmark Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$119$77
DUI$199$155
At-Fault Accident$209$113
Speeding Ticket$126$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Hallmark Car Insurance Quotes by State

Also called American Hallmark Insurance Company, Hallmark offers personal auto insurance policies through insurance agents in Arizona, Arkansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. This insurance review shows average premiums that Hallmark Insurance customers pay in three of those states:

StateHallmark Average Monthly Premium
Arizona$205
Arkansas$151
Nevada$132
New Mexico$170
Oklahoma$171
Tennessee$255
Texas$404
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Hallmark Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Hallmark Auto Insurance appeals to a specific slice of drivers in a seven-state region of the United States. While this insurance company does provide full-coverage policies, insurance reviews make clear that it specializes in minimum liability insurance coverage and is best equipped for international drivers. Here are more pros and cons to consider:

Pros

  • Easy for international drivers and Matricula IDs

  • Specializes in high-risk and SR-22 insurance

  • Bilingual claims and customer service

Cons

  • Negative reviews and customer complaints

  • Full-coverage policies are pricey

  • No mobile app

Hallmark Car Insurance Discounts

You’ll know if an insurance company is right for you if the discounts they offer match your insurance needs and driver profile. So what discounts does Hallmark Insurance have for you? The more discounts you can rack up with a given insurance company, the easier you can afford a rock-solid insurance policy.

Driver-Based Discounts

Hallmark Insurance offers some discounts typical of the personal auto insurance market: multi-car discounts and homeowner discounts are available, though the company’s website doesn’t specify how much you might save. You could also get a discount with a foreign driver’s license; that’s pretty rare.

Policy-Based Discounts

Hallmark’s website advertises a recurring payment discount and potential markdowns based on your prior coverage. You won’t have a suite of little discounts to pile up and shrink your premium, so you’ll just have to make sure Hallmark Insurance is a great match before signing.

Bundling Discounts

Since you can also buy a renters insurance policy from Hallmark Insurance, you’re able to take advantage of a multi-policy discount from an auto insurance policy and renters insurance policy. Bundling can cut your monthly premiums down.

Hallmark Car Insurance Coverage Options

A standard car insurance policy from Hallmark Insurance sticks to the state minimum liability coverage. This policy exposes you to property damage and bodily injury expenses for you and your car in the event of an accident that is your fault. Still, some drivers need minimum liability auto insurance and nothing else.

But that’s not all that Hallmark Insurance offers. You can also get a standard full-coverage policy with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, with the optional additions of underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, medical payments, towing, and rental reimbursement.

Short-Term Coverage

Most auto insurance companies limit their policies to at least six months. If you need a short-term policy, Hallmark lets you sign on for just one month. This is hard to find, and visitors with foreign passports who aren’t staying long but need to drive may be especially interested.

Non-Owner Insurance

Another advantage for visiting foreign nationals, Hallmark Insurance offers non-owner auto insurance policies that will reduce your premiums compared to a standard policy. A non-owner policy is great for drivers who often borrow or rent cars and don’t want to pay for a full auto insurance policy.

Matricula ID, International Licenses, and Foreign Passports Welcome

Mexican nationals with a matrícula consular and other foreign citizens with international driver’s licenses or passports can get car insurance from Hallmark Auto. This is part of Hallmark Insurance’s attempt to access a niche auto insurance market, so if this applies to you, it could be pretty hard to find elsewhere.

SR-22 Insurance Available

In addition to minimum liability and foreign drivers, Hallmark also specializes in high-risk car insurance and has SR-22 certificates available to its customers. Many companies don’t have this coverage option available or otherwise charge very high rates for SR-22 policies.

Hallmark Car Insurance Reputation

Is Hallmark car insurance good?

Hallmark car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Hallmark is $151.

With no J.D. Power or A.M. Best ratings to stack Hallmark Insurance against its competitors and an array of independent insurance agents that handle its policies, Hallmark is a bit of a mixed bag in terms of its reputation. Insurance reviews range from enthusiastic to dire warnings, and while this is normal, the NAIC reports more customer complaints than average.

Hallmark Customer Service

As usual, customer reviews complain about the claims process with Hallmark. But unfortunately, Hallmark Insurance has the abnormal liability of not offering a mobile app. So if that’s something you’re used to and prefer, keep it in mind. With companies like this that work with independent agents, your customer service experience comes down to the insurance agent you work with.

Hallmark Claims Filing Process

Hallmark has an online claims form it asks its clients to fill out if they need to make a claim. But given that your insurance coverage is primarily managed by its network of independent agents, you’ll probably be better off contacting your insurance agent directly. Customer reviews are often grumpy about the claims experience with Hallmark Insurance.

Hallmark: Is it right for you?

If you live in Arizona, Arkansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, or Texas, have a foreign ID or driver’s license, and are high-risk and only need minimum insurance, Hallmark Insurance might be your company. But if you haven’t first checked Insurify for a free quote list tailored to your insurance needs, you should really start there before you sign a policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Texas-based Hallmark Insurance is part of a financially stable company called Hallmark Financial Services, and offers car insurance coverage to policyholders that might otherwise have a hard time accessing insurance products. It doesn’t have the best ratings or the best insurance rates, but if you’re high-risk or from another country, you may have limited options.

  • Hallmark’s car insurance rates are an average of $151 per month. You can lower your insurance rates by making sure you’ve checked with your insurance agent that you aren’t missing any insurance discounts applicable to you. Bundling is a great way to get your premiums down, combining into a multi-car policy or with renters insurance or life insurance.

  • Hallmark Insurance offers a limited but standard array of insurance discounts. Multi-car discounts are available, as are discounts for prior coverage, and recurring payments. Foreign drivers and homeowners are also eligible for potential discounts. This is a meager list of insurance discounts relative to most other insurance companies.

  • Finding your ideal insurance company is a matchmaking process. And as they say, you have to kiss a lot of frogs. If that sounds like a lot of work, then check out Insurify. It searches far and wide for the best insurance quotes from the best insurance companies in your area and then presents them to you, ready for you to compare. It’s a no-brainer before you buy car insurance.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

