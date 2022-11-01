For nearly 65 years, Safeway Insurance company has provided auto insurance for drivers. The average cost of a car insurance policy with Safeway is $106 per month. While it offers policies in 12 states throughout the U.S., the insurance company does not provide online quoting or immediate coverage through its website, making it a little inconvenient for insurance shoppers.

