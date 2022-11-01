4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Safeway Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that's easy to understand.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances. Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

For nearly 65 years, Safeway Insurance company has provided auto insurance for drivers. The average cost of a car insurance policy with Safeway is $106 per month. While it offers policies in 12 states throughout the U.S., the insurance company does not provide online quoting or immediate coverage through its website, making it a little inconvenient for insurance shoppers.

Insurify makes comparing car insurance quotes easy. You can customize your coverage to get precisely what you need for the lowest price. The process is streamlined and only takes a few minutes. Plus, Insurify quotes are fast and free.

Safeway in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with Safeway is $106 per month.

  • Safeway is good for drivers looking for standard coverage.

  • Safeway isn't the best option for people who can qualify for discounts with other insurers or do business online.

Safeway Industry Rankings and Scorecard

One thing to consider is how well an insurance company rates among competitors in its industry. Safeway Insurance Group gets an A rating from A.M. Best. It also earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, the company doesn’t have ratings from J.D. Power.

Industry RankingSafeway Rating
A.M BestA
Better Business BureauA+
Standard & Poor’sB+
Moody’sB1

Safeway Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

Safeway auto insurance rates vary based on driver history. Drivers with a clean record typically pay less than people who have past accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs. Rates also reflect the experience of the driver (age), location, and credit score. Older motorists who live in lower-risk areas with good credit pay the lowest car insurance rates.

Driver ProfileSafeway Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$128$77
DUI$194$155
At-Fault Accident$157$113
Speeding Ticket$135$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Safeway Car Insurance Quotes by State

Safeway car insurance is headquartered on Pasquinelli Drive in Westmont, Illinois. However, it sells policies in 12 states. Rates will vary by state. Some states pose higher risks for drivers, such as natural disasters or different state insurance requirements.

StateSafeway Average Monthly Premium
Alabama$59
Arizona$107
Arkansas$105
California$113
Colorado$113
Georgia$136
Illinois$121
Louisiana$159
Mississippi$76
New Mexico$107
Tennessee$86
Texas$94
Safeway Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Safeway Car Insurance has competitive premiums compared to other insurers, but not for every type of driver. For example, Safeway cannot accommodate people who prefer to bundle insurance and buy home, auto, and other policies in one place. But if you prefer working with the same agent each year, Safeway relies primarily on local agents for sales and claim notices.

Pros

  • Competitive rates for some drivers

  • Personalized experience with local agents

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer online quoting

  • Limited insurance products available

Safeway Car Insurance Discounts

Safeway car insurance does not list auto policy discount options on its website. However, you may discover discounts that apply to your situation by contacting an insurance agent who sells Safeway policies.

Driver-Based Discounts

Strangely, unlike most insurance companies, Safeway does not advertise discounts they offer policyholders. Some common discounts from other insurance companies include safe driving, multi-vehicle, good student, or homeowners discounts that may be available to policyholders.

Policy-Based Discounts

Although discounts aren’t listed on Safeway Car Insurance’s website, you may discover policy-based savings by contacting an insurance agent with the company. Ask about discounts for online quotes, paperless documents, paid-in-full, or automatic payments.

Bundling Discounts

Combining home insurance and renters insurance can be an easy way to lower your premium. But Safeway only offers auto insurance. Because it doesn’t sell additional policies, bundling discounts may not be available to policyholders. If you’re looking to save on car insurance and are a homeowner or renter, you should consider another company that will offer you a discount.

Safeway Car Insurance Coverage Options

Safeway’s website does not include details about their car insurance coverage options. However, other reviews point out that Safeway sells standard coverage without unique coverage offerings, like rental car reimbursement or roadside assistance.

Liability Insurance

Safeway insurance includes standard liability protection if you cause property damage to someone else’s belongings. Liability insurance helps cover the cost to repair or replace another driver’s vehicle or other property like a mailbox or fence. Bodily injury coverage pays for the other driver’s or passenger’s medical expenses.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

Personal injury protection (PIP) helps cover the medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident. In addition, PIP can reimburse you for other expenses, like lost wages.

Full Coverage

Collision and comprehensive coverage can pay to repair your vehicle after an incident. Collision insurance includes damage to your car due to collision with another vehicle, road hazard, or losing control of the car. Comprehensive insurance repairs your vehicle after incidents involving animals, natural disasters, vandalism, or theft.

Safeway Car Insurance Reputation

Is Safeway car insurance good?

Safeway car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Safeway is $106.

Third parties like J.D. Power don’t offer ratings for Safeway, making it difficult to determine an objective reputation for the company. However, current and past Safeway car insurance customers give the company mixed reviews.

Safeway Customer Service

Safeway insurance reviews vary between praising the company for having helpful customer service and stating it’s difficult to reach someone to discuss the policy. However, customers who contact an independent agent with a phone number tend to have the smoothest experience.

Safeway Claims Filing Process

Customers can make an account at MySafeway to start and manage a claim. However, many online reviews point out they have faced delays and denials to valid claims. Typically, even comments that praise Safeway note that communication is difficult.

Safeway: Is it right for you?

Some motorists may find the best prices with Safeway. However, since it does not provide quotes on its website, the easiest way to find the best rate for car insurance is to use Insurify. Insurify uses cutting-edge software to give you dozens of car insurance quotes to compare in less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Safeway car insurance may be right for customers with a clean driving record looking for standard car insurance. Those needing custom policies or bundled coverage can find more options through Insurify’s rapid comparison tool.

  • The national average quote for Safeway car insurance is $106 per month. However, drivers with good records can typically get better rates. Rates also vary widely depending on your resident state, policy options, age, and deductible.

  • Auto insurance discounts are an easy way for customers to save money when buying car insurance. Unfortunately, Safeway does not list car insurance discounts online, so it’s difficult to know what may be available for drivers.

  • Insurify’s comparison platform uses cutting-edge AI to match you with real-time insurance quotes based on your unique driving history and budget. Then, you choose the level of coverage you want, and Insurify lets you compare rates from dozens of the nation’s best car insurance companies.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that's easy to understand.

