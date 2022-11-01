4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

auto insurance

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Commonwealth Casualty insurance is a local insurer operating through independent agents in Arizona. Its car insurance policies average at about $228 per month. Commonwealth Casualty has limited coverage limit offerings. However, it does offer policyholders rideshare and roadside assistance add-ons to their traditional auto insurance.

But is it right for you? We take a deep dive into its policies, rates, and customer service to see if they’re worth your business. And if you’re looking for car insurance, save time and money by letting Insurify do your insurance shopping for you.

Commonwealth Casualty in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with Commonwealth Casualty is $228 per month.

  • Commonwealth Casualty is good for responsible drivers and those who wish to bundle their home and auto insurance.

  • Commonwealth Casualty isn't the best option for drivers not living in Arizona or who like to file claims online.

Commonwealth Casualty Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Commonwealth Casualty is a small company that offers insurance in Arizona only. Because it’s a regional company, it doesn’t have any third-party ratings like larger insurers. Still, Commonwealth has an above-average NAIC rating, meaning the company has a large number of complaints given its small size, which is a red flag.

Industry RankingCommonwealth Casualty Rating
NAIC Complaint IndexFar more complaints than average

Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

How much you pay for coverage with Commonwealth can depend on your driving history. Driving violations, DUI, and speeding tickets can all have a significant impact on your car insurance rates. You can generally get a lower car insurance rate if you have a clean driving record. Here are the comparisons of monthly premiums for different driver profiles.

Driver ProfileCommonwealth Casualty Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$214$77
DUI$312$155
At-Fault Accident$354$113
Speeding Ticket$300$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Quotes by State

Where you live can significantly impact how affordable insurance is for you. Depending on the state, there are different rules and regulations that will factor into how much you pay for your car insurance. Rates can also vary from city to city—it isn’t just the type of car you drive that affects your rates.

StateCommonwealth Casualty Average Monthly Premium
Arizona$271
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Commonwealth Casualty Company is a small, local insurer that offers liability, comprehensive, collision, property damage liability, medical payments, and other policy types. It’s headquartered in Phoenix and is best for Arizona residents with a clean driving history. If you’re considering a policy, take a look at these pros and cons.

Pros

  • Great bundling opportunities

  • Policy endorsement options

Cons

  • Only available in Arizona

  • Limited discounts

Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Discounts

Policy discounts offer opportunities for drivers to lower their car insurance costs. However, Commonwealth doesn’t offer many discounts.

Driver-Based Discounts

Commonwealth offers a vanishing deductible that reduces your deductible by $100 every year that your policy is free of claims. Ask your Commonwealth insurance agent about this type of safe driver discount to save up to $500.

Bundling Discounts

Bundling insurance products is a simple way to save money. The multi-policy discount is available for policyholders to combine their Commonwealth homeowners insurance or renters policy with a Commonwealth auto insurance policy.

Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Coverage Options

Commonwealth has insurance for drivers, homeowners with an existing or new home, renters, and rideshare drivers. With insurance products that span more than auto insurance, policyholders can save money by using multi-policy discounts when bundling coverage. You can add coverage and endorsements to personalize your policy and meet your needs.

Rideshare Coverage

Rideshare coverage is available if any vehicle on the policy is driven for Uber, Lyft, or other rideshare purposes. Your rideshare coverage will have the same deductible as your auto policy.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is a handy coverage to have. Commonwealth Roadside provides towing, battery service, flat tire assistance, lock-out assistance, and emergency fluid delivery of gasoline, oil, and water.

Rental Reimbursement Coverage

Most Americans can’t go without a vehicle for too long. If your car is being repaired for a covered comprehensive or collision loss, rental reimbursement coverage from Commonwealth can pick up the tab for renting a vehicle. That way, you can get around until your car is fixed.

Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Reputation

Is Commonwealth Casualty car insurance good?

Commonwealth Casualty car insurance may be a good option for drivers in Arizona. Policies average around $228 per month.

Commonwealth is an excellent option for drivers in Arizona who prefer small, local companies over national chains. It doesn’t have a reputation for specializing in one type of insurance. Instead, the company is generally good for drivers with a good driving history. The company is not rated by many third parties such as J.D. Power, A.M. Best, or Standard and Poor’s.

Commonwealth Casualty Customer Service

The company has excessive complaints, especially considering its small size. The industry average complaint score is 1.0, but Commonwealth has a rate of 10.6. This indicates the company’s customer service is well below average. Keep that in mind when comparing auto insurance companies.

Commonwealth Casualty Claims Filing Process

The claims filing process includes vehicle damage estimates and local claims adjusters. Commonwealth can also get you back in a vehicle within 48 to 72 hours if your car is considered a total loss. However, you can’t file a claim online and the company doesn’t have a mobile app. Instead, the phone number is 1 (877) 603-1310 to reach the claims department.

Commonwealth Casualty: Is it right for you?

Commonwealth Casualty is a small, regional auto insurer. Compared to top national insurers, it doesn’t score well in customer satisfaction and has limited discounts. To get a great rate with a great company, use Insurify to compare rates from popular auto insurance companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Most motorists value customer service and low rates when shopping for car insurance. If that’s the case, Commonwealth may not be the best choice for you—the company has a high number of complaints for its small size.

  • The average auto insurance monthly premium from Commonwealth is $228. How much you pay for coverage depends on your age, your credit score, your location, the type of car you drive, policy options, and driving history.

  • Policyholders can benefit from multi-policy discounts when buying home and renters insurance from Commonwealth. The company also offers a vanishing deductible to save you up to $500.

  • Shopping around for cheap car insurance is the best way to find the best rates. Instead of calling multiple companies, take advantage of Insurify to compare auto insurance quotes, policy options, and available discounts. It can help you save time and money.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

