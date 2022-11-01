Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Coverage Options

Commonwealth has insurance for drivers, homeowners with an existing or new home, renters, and rideshare drivers. With insurance products that span more than auto insurance, policyholders can save money by using multi-policy discounts when bundling coverage. You can add coverage and endorsements to personalize your policy and meet your needs.

Rideshare Coverage

Rideshare coverage is available if any vehicle on the policy is driven for Uber, Lyft, or other rideshare purposes. Your rideshare coverage will have the same deductible as your auto policy.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is a handy coverage to have. Commonwealth Roadside provides towing, battery service, flat tire assistance, lock-out assistance, and emergency fluid delivery of gasoline, oil, and water.

Rental Reimbursement Coverage

Most Americans can’t go without a vehicle for too long. If your car is being repaired for a covered comprehensive or collision loss, rental reimbursement coverage from Commonwealth can pick up the tab for renting a vehicle. That way, you can get around until your car is fixed.

