4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Commonwealth Casualty insurance is a local insurer operating through independent agents in Arizona. Its car insurance policies average at about $228 per month. Commonwealth Casualty has limited coverage limit offerings. However, it does offer policyholders rideshare and roadside assistance add-ons to their traditional auto insurance.
But is it right for you? We take a deep dive into its policies, rates, and customer service to see if they’re worth your business. And if you’re looking for car insurance, save time and money by letting Insurify do your insurance shopping for you.
Commonwealth Casualty in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Commonwealth Casualty is $228 per month.
Commonwealth Casualty is good for responsible drivers and those who wish to bundle their home and auto insurance.
Commonwealth Casualty isn't the best option for drivers not living in Arizona or who like to file claims online.
Commonwealth Casualty Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Commonwealth Casualty is a small company that offers insurance in Arizona only. Because it’s a regional company, it doesn’t have any third-party ratings like larger insurers. Still, Commonwealth has an above-average NAIC rating, meaning the company has a large number of complaints given its small size, which is a red flag.
|Industry Ranking
|Commonwealth Casualty Rating
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more complaints than average
See More: Best Car Insurance
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
How much you pay for coverage with Commonwealth can depend on your driving history. Driving violations, DUI, and speeding tickets can all have a significant impact on your car insurance rates. You can generally get a lower car insurance rate if you have a clean driving record. Here are the comparisons of monthly premiums for different driver profiles.
|Driver Profile
|Commonwealth Casualty Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$214
|$77
|DUI
|$312
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$354
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$300
|$104
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance
Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live can significantly impact how affordable insurance is for you. Depending on the state, there are different rules and regulations that will factor into how much you pay for your car insurance. Rates can also vary from city to city—it isn’t just the type of car you drive that affects your rates.
|State
|Commonwealth Casualty Average Monthly Premium
|Arizona
|$271
Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Commonwealth Casualty Company is a small, local insurer that offers liability, comprehensive, collision, property damage liability, medical payments, and other policy types. It’s headquartered in Phoenix and is best for Arizona residents with a clean driving history. If you’re considering a policy, take a look at these pros and cons.
Pros
Great bundling opportunities
Policy endorsement options
Cons
Only available in Arizona
Limited discounts
See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes
Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Discounts
Policy discounts offer opportunities for drivers to lower their car insurance costs. However, Commonwealth doesn’t offer many discounts.
Driver-Based Discounts
Commonwealth offers a vanishing deductible that reduces your deductible by $100 every year that your policy is free of claims. Ask your Commonwealth insurance agent about this type of safe driver discount to save up to $500.
Bundling Discounts
Bundling insurance products is a simple way to save money. The multi-policy discount is available for policyholders to combine their Commonwealth homeowners insurance or renters policy with a Commonwealth auto insurance policy.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Coverage Options
Commonwealth has insurance for drivers, homeowners with an existing or new home, renters, and rideshare drivers. With insurance products that span more than auto insurance, policyholders can save money by using multi-policy discounts when bundling coverage. You can add coverage and endorsements to personalize your policy and meet your needs.
Rideshare Coverage
Rideshare coverage is available if any vehicle on the policy is driven for Uber, Lyft, or other rideshare purposes. Your rideshare coverage will have the same deductible as your auto policy.
Roadside Assistance
Roadside assistance is a handy coverage to have. Commonwealth Roadside provides towing, battery service, flat tire assistance, lock-out assistance, and emergency fluid delivery of gasoline, oil, and water.
Rental Reimbursement Coverage
Most Americans can’t go without a vehicle for too long. If your car is being repaired for a covered comprehensive or collision loss, rental reimbursement coverage from Commonwealth can pick up the tab for renting a vehicle. That way, you can get around until your car is fixed.
See More: Compare Car Insurance
Commonwealth Casualty Car Insurance Reputation
Is Commonwealth Casualty car insurance good?
Commonwealth Casualty car insurance may be a good option for drivers in Arizona. Policies average around $228 per month.
Commonwealth is an excellent option for drivers in Arizona who prefer small, local companies over national chains. It doesn’t have a reputation for specializing in one type of insurance. Instead, the company is generally good for drivers with a good driving history. The company is not rated by many third parties such as J.D. Power, A.M. Best, or Standard and Poor’s.
Commonwealth Casualty Customer Service
The company has excessive complaints, especially considering its small size. The industry average complaint score is 1.0, but Commonwealth has a rate of 10.6. This indicates the company’s customer service is well below average. Keep that in mind when comparing auto insurance companies.
Commonwealth Casualty Claims Filing Process
The claims filing process includes vehicle damage estimates and local claims adjusters. Commonwealth can also get you back in a vehicle within 48 to 72 hours if your car is considered a total loss. However, you can’t file a claim online and the company doesn’t have a mobile app. Instead, the phone number is 1 (877) 603-1310 to reach the claims department.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Commonwealth Casualty: Is it right for you?
Commonwealth Casualty is a small, regional auto insurer. Compared to top national insurers, it doesn’t score well in customer satisfaction and has limited discounts. To get a great rate with a great company, use Insurify to compare rates from popular auto insurance companies.
Frequently Asked Questions
Most motorists value customer service and low rates when shopping for car insurance. If that’s the case, Commonwealth may not be the best choice for you—the company has a high number of complaints for its small size.
The average auto insurance monthly premium from Commonwealth is $228. How much you pay for coverage depends on your age, your credit score, your location, the type of car you drive, policy options, and driving history.
Policyholders can benefit from multi-policy discounts when buying home and renters insurance from Commonwealth. The company also offers a vanishing deductible to save you up to $500.
Shopping around for cheap car insurance is the best way to find the best rates. Instead of calling multiple companies, take advantage of Insurify to compare auto insurance quotes, policy options, and available discounts. It can help you save time and money.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.