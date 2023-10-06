Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Acuity is a well-established mutual insurance company known for looking after its customers. It has a history that spans decades and offers some standout features, like special discounts and services tailored to policyholders’ needs.
Customer reviews paint a promising picture of the company’s customer-focused benefits and discount programs. However, potential policyholders should note its higher-than-average premiums and limited availability in certain states.
The average cost of an Acuity car insurance policy is $232 per month for liability only and $348 per month for full coverage.
Acuity is a mutual insurance company without stockholders.
Bundling policies with Acuity results in a premium discount of up to 20%.
What is Acuity auto insurance?
Acuity is a traditional insurance company that’s provided insurance coverage for more than 95 years. As a mutual insurance company, it focuses on meeting policyholder needs rather than catering to stockholders.[1] Acuity makes money through premiums paid by policyholders.
Acuity car insurance is available in the following states:
Bundling available: Acuity has homeowners, renters, motorcycle, and other insurance products you can bundle together for a 20% discount.
Customer service: Acuity shines in customer satisfaction and online reviews.
Financial strength: AM Best gives Acuity a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior).
Cons
High rates: Acuity’s average premiums are consistently higher than that of competitors.
Limited availability: Acuity is available in 27 states.
Can’t buy a policy online: Must contact an Acuity agent to finish buying a policy online.
Average cost of Acuity auto insurance
Auto insurance prices from Acuity depend on your specific situation, including location, driving history, coverage type, and policy limits.[2] Acuity policyholders pay an average annual rate of $4,176, or $348 per month, for full coverage. Liability-only coverage from Acuity is typically around $2,784 annually, or $232 per month.
Compared to the national average, Acuity’s premiums are more expensive. The average driver in the U.S. pays $206 per month for full coverage and $103 per month for liability coverage.
Acuity car insurance coverage
Acuity’s typical liability policy meets state minimum requirements for auto insurance. It doesn’t automatically include comprehensive or collision insurance.
But it has several coverage add-ons to choose from:
Vehicle replacement coverage: If a covered loss totals your vehicle, Acuity will replace it with a similar make and model.
Windows and windshield coverage: This repairs or replaces windshields and windows.
Towing and labor: This coverage provides assistance for flat tires and other roadside issues.
Key and lock replacement: This provides coverage for lost or stolen keys.
Personal property coverage: This provides protection for in-car belongings and replacement of personal items other policies may not cover.
Veterinary reimbursement: This covers veterinary expenses for pets injured in car accidents.
Loan/lease coverage: This covers the difference between the car’s value and the remaining loan or lease amount after a total loss.
Temporary transportation: This covers rental car expenses while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs.
Acuity car insurance cost by state
Every state sets its own car insurance requirements, and quotes can vary depending on where you buy coverage. This means that the same coverage that might be affordable in one state could be much pricier in another.
The table below shows the average monthly cost for Acuity coverage in two states.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Acuity auto insurance rates by driving history
Acuity looks at several elements to set your auto insurance rate, including your driving record. Insurance companies use your driving history as an indicator of future driving behavior, making it one of the top factors in determining your premiums. Higher-risk drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs can see more expensive premiums than drivers with a clean record.
The following table shows the average Acuity car insurance rates for different driving records.
Driving History
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Clean record
$324
$216
With speeding ticket
$434
$289
With at-fault accident
$463
$309
With DUI
$502
$334
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Acuity car insurance cost by age
Age is another factor that affects how much you pay for auto insurance coverage. Different age groups have different levels of risk when it comes to driving experience and behavior. Teens tend to pay the most for car insurance because they have the least experience behind the wheel.
Here’s how much Acuity car insurance costs, on average, for different age groups.
Age Group
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$585
20s
$414
30s
$327
40s
$310
50s
$271
60s
$254
70s
$258
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get an Acuity car insurance quote from Insurify
It’s easier to get an Acuity car insurance quote than you might think. Insurify makes the process as simple as possible by letting you compare your rates from Acuity with other companies side by side.
Here’s how to do it:
Enter your ZIP code. Your free Acuity auto insurance quote starts by entering your ZIP code and clicking the “Get my quotes” button. Insurify asks whether you own or rent a home, if you have a current auto policy, and why you’re shopping for insurance.
Provide vehicle and driver information. Enter information for each vehicle you want to insure and every driver you want to add to your policy.
Qualify for discounts. Answer a few questions about each driver to determine eligibility for policy discounts.
Enter your current insurance and driving history. Share your insurance company’s name if you have a current auto policy, and enter any driving incidents from the past five years.
Add your contact information. Enter your address, email, and phone number.
Compare quotes. Compare real-time quotes to choose the best deal for your needs.
Don’t be alarmed if you don’t see Acuity on the list. The company doesn’t offer policies in every state, so it may not be available where you live. You can look at other companies that provide car insurance coverage. For more information, such as policy limits and coverage types, click on “View deal.” It will also provide you with payment options and a down payment amount.
Acuity car insurance discounts
Discounts are one of the best ways to lower your car insurance bill, and Acuity offers plenty. You’ll find savings opportunities based on customer loyalty, driver profiles, and more.
Multi-policy: You can save up to 20% if you bundle policies with Acuity.
Multi-vehicle: If you insure two or more cars, you can get cheaper premiums.
Prior insurance: Tell Acuity about your previous car insurance company for a discount.
Good student: Maintain a “B” average or better in school for a discount.
Accident prevention course: You can get a discount if you take a qualifying defensive driver course.
Incident-free: Maintain a clean driving record without accidents, violations, or claims for lower rates.
Paid-in-full: You can get a discount for paying your premiums up front and in full.
Vehicle technology: Vehicles equipped with advanced safety features can lower your premiums.
Acuity insurance bundling options
Bundling means combining multiple insurance policies with one company, giving you a single point of contact for your coverage. Besides car insurance, you can get coverage for your motorcycle, boat, camper, home, condo, and personal belongings from Acuity. Bundling your policies is a great way to save on your car insurance.
Acuity has two primary bundling packages: uto and home or auto and renters insurance. Both options can reduce your insurance costs by up to 20%. You can save with Acuity’s Per-Pak program if you don’t have auto and home insurance. It lets you combine any two or more policies to make your own package, such as bundling boat and car insurance.
Acuity insurance reviews and ratings
Price is crucial when comparing car insurance, but you must also consider customer service and company reviews in greater detail. Acuity prioritizes policyholder experience, and it shows in the reviews and ratings. However, a few of the reviews don’t paint a positive picture for the company.
Acuity customer reviews
Overall, Acuity policyholders find the pricing fair and appreciate the knowledgeable insurance agents. Reviews consistently mention the efficiency, professionalism, and speed of service, especially in the claims process. Policyholders also find the company’s online platform easy to use.
The reviews also highlighted some concerns. Specifically, rising insurance rates are a growing issue. Policyholders also complained about delays in getting approval for vehicle repairs and Acuity insurance agents not responding to their concerns.
Acuity ratings
Rating agencies provide a snapshot of the company’s financial strength, customer satisfaction, and overall performance. It’s like a report card for insurance companies. A financial strength rating indicates how well Acuity pays out claims.
AM Best: A+ (Superior)
Better Business Bureau (BBB): A+
S&P: A+
National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index: 0.29
Acuity vs. other insurance companies
The car insurance world is packed with numerous companies all trying to get your business. With so many options, finding coverage that fits your needs can be overwhelming. The good news is that having such a saturated market means lots of competition — companies might offer better deals to stand out and get your attention.
Here’s how Acuity insurance compares to other insurers.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Acuity
$232
$348
N/A
Auto-Owners
$40
$82
4.0
Erie
$59
$87
4.4
Travelers
$90
$196
4.2
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Acuity vs. Auto-Owners
Like Acuity, Auto-Owners is a mutual insurance company. It offers home, auto, life, and business insurance. For car insurance, Acuity is much more expensive to buy coverage. The average Auto-Owners policyholder pays monthly premiums of $40 for liability coverage and $82 for full coverage.
If you own a new vehicle, Acuity is likely the better option. It has vehicle replacement coverage that pays for a brand-new car of the same or similar model. However, you may want to go with Auto-Owners if you want to add life insurance since Acuity doesn’t offer it.
Acuity vs. Erie
If your focus is on price alone, Acuity doesn’t stand a chance compared to Erie. Acuity’s rates are nearly three times as much for liability insurance and nearly four times higher for full coverage. Erie is also the clear choice if you live in Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, or West Virginia since Acuity doesn’t cover those states.
Acuity and Erie have overlapping coverage options. Both have vehicle replacement coverage for newer vehicles, but Erie takes it a step further with its Better Vehicle Replacement Coverage for older cars. Erie also offers first-accident forgiveness and diminishing deductible, giving drivers a leg up in savings.
Acuity vs. Travelers
Travelers is one of the best car insurance companies in the U.S. The company has been in business for more than 165 years and provides funds and volunteers to support local communities. But it isn’t a mutual insurance company like Acuity — Travelers must answer to shareholders. Still, Travelers’ average prices are less than the average cost with Acuity.
Travelers is a great company if you drive for Uber or Lyft since Acuity doesn’t offer rideshare coverage. But Acuity may be the better choice if you travel frequently with your pet — it has veterinary expense reimbursement if your furry companion is hurt in a car accident.
How to file an auto insurance claim with Acuity
An auto insurance claim is a formal request to your insurance company asking it to pay for damages your policy covers. You’ll file a car insurance claim after you’re in a car accident or experience theft, vandalism, or damage to your vehicle.
Acuity lets you file a claim online or by phone, any time of the day or night. Here’s how:
Gather details. Write down the date, time, location, names, and contact information of other parties, and police or incident report numbers. Have your Acuity policy number handy, too.
Notify Acuity. Use Acuity’s online claims page or call 1 (800) 242-7666 to file a claim.
Check your policy. Know your policy details, like deductibles and if it covers rental cars while yours is in the shop.
Cooperate with the adjuster. Acuity will assign an adjuster to guide you through the process.
Repair or replace your car. Choose a shop to repair your car or look for a check to cover the vehicle’s value if it’s a total loss.
Acuity insurance FAQs
Shopping for car insurance doesn’t come without a few questions. Here’s some insight into Acuity insurance to help you make an informed decision.
Is Acuity legitimate?
Yes. Acuity is a legitimate company. It offers various insurance products, covering cars, ATVs, and homes. The company has high ratings from independent rating agencies, solid customer reviews, and fewer complaints than competitors.
Is Acuity car insurance worth it?
Acuity has been a trusted insurer for more than 95 years. It’s a mutual insurance company, so it prioritizes policyholder needs. High customer satisfaction ratings suggest customers are generally happy with their coverage. However, Acuity’s average cost is consistently higher than competitors, and policies aren’t available in all states.
What is the average cost of Acuity car insurance?
Acuity car insurance costs an average of $348 per month for full coverage and $232 for liability-only insurance. Compared to the national average rates, Acuity’s rates are much higher. Keep in mind that premiums depend on several factors, and your quote may be more or less than the company’s average rates.
Who owns Acuity insurance?
As a mutual insurance company, Acuity’s policyholders own the company. By not having stockholders, Acuity can center its services around policyholder needs. The company underwrites its own policies through Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company. However, Home State County Mutual Insurance Company underwrites car insurance policies in Texas.
Who should get Acuity insurance?
Acuity is an excellent option if you own a new car or frequently travel with a pet. Vehicle replacement coverage is available if your car is beyond repair after an accident, and veterinary reimbursement coverage is available if your dog or cat gets hurt. Multi-policy discounts make Acuity an excellent choice if you’re looking to bundle home and auto insurance.
