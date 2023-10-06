Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of Acuity auto insurance

Auto insurance prices from Acuity depend on your specific situation, including location, driving history, coverage type, and policy limits.[2] Acuity policyholders pay an average annual rate of $4,176, or $348 per month, for full coverage. Liability-only coverage from Acuity is typically around $2,784 annually, or $232 per month.

Compared to the national average, Acuity’s premiums are more expensive. The average driver in the U.S. pays $206 per month for full coverage and $103 per month for liability coverage.

Acuity car insurance coverage

Acuity’s typical liability policy meets state minimum requirements for auto insurance. It doesn’t automatically include comprehensive or collision insurance.

But it has several coverage add-ons to choose from:

Vehicle replacement coverage: If a covered loss totals your vehicle, Acuity will replace it with a similar make and model.

Windows and windshield coverage: This repairs or replaces windshields and windows.

Towing and labor: This coverage provides assistance for flat tires and other roadside issues.

Key and lock replacement: This provides coverage for lost or stolen keys.

Personal property coverage: This provides protection for in-car belongings and replacement of personal items other policies may not cover.

Veterinary reimbursement: This covers veterinary expenses for pets injured in car accidents.

Loan/lease coverage : This covers the difference between the car’s value and the remaining loan or lease amount after a total loss.

Temporary transportation: This covers rental car expenses while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs.

Acuity car insurance cost by state

Every state sets its own car insurance requirements, and quotes can vary depending on where you buy coverage. This means that the same coverage that might be affordable in one state could be much pricier in another.

The table below shows the average monthly cost for Acuity coverage in two states.

State Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Colorado $669 $446 Wisconsin $266 $177 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Acuity auto insurance rates by driving history

Acuity looks at several elements to set your auto insurance rate, including your driving record. Insurance companies use your driving history as an indicator of future driving behavior, making it one of the top factors in determining your premiums. Higher-risk drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs can see more expensive premiums than drivers with a clean record.

The following table shows the average Acuity car insurance rates for different driving records.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $324 $216 With speeding ticket $434 $289 With at-fault accident $463 $309 With DUI $502 $334 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Acuity car insurance cost by age

Age is another factor that affects how much you pay for auto insurance coverage. Different age groups have different levels of risk when it comes to driving experience and behavior. Teens tend to pay the most for car insurance because they have the least experience behind the wheel.

Here’s how much Acuity car insurance costs, on average, for different age groups.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $585 20s $414 30s $327 40s $310 50s $271 60s $254 70s $258 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get an Acuity car insurance quote from Insurify

It’s easier to get an Acuity car insurance quote than you might think. Insurify makes the process as simple as possible by letting you compare your rates from Acuity with other companies side by side.

Here’s how to do it:

Enter your ZIP code. Your free Acuity auto insurance quote starts by entering your ZIP code and clicking the “Get my quotes” button. Insurify asks whether you own or rent a home, if you have a current auto policy, and why you’re shopping for insurance. Provide vehicle and driver information. Enter information for each vehicle you want to insure and every driver you want to add to your policy. Qualify for discounts. Answer a few questions about each driver to determine eligibility for policy discounts. Enter your current insurance and driving history. Share your insurance company’s name if you have a current auto policy, and enter any driving incidents from the past five years. Add your contact information. Enter your address, email, and phone number. Compare quotes. Compare real-time quotes to choose the best deal for your needs.

Don’t be alarmed if you don’t see Acuity on the list. The company doesn’t offer policies in every state, so it may not be available where you live. You can look at other companies that provide car insurance coverage. For more information, such as policy limits and coverage types, click on “View deal.” It will also provide you with payment options and a down payment amount.

Acuity car insurance discounts

Discounts are one of the best ways to lower your car insurance bill, and Acuity offers plenty. You’ll find savings opportunities based on customer loyalty, driver profiles, and more.

Multi-policy: You can save up to 20% if you bundle policies with Acuity.

Multi-vehicle: If you insure two or more cars, you can get cheaper premiums.

Prior insurance: Tell Acuity about your previous car insurance company for a discount.

Good student: Maintain a “B” average or better in school for a discount.

Accident prevention course: You can get a discount if you take a qualifying defensive driver course.

Incident-free: Maintain a clean driving record without accidents, violations, or claims for lower rates.

Paid-in-full: You can get a discount for paying your premiums up front and in full.

Vehicle technology: Vehicles equipped with advanced safety features can lower your premiums.

Acuity insurance bundling options

Bundling means combining multiple insurance policies with one company, giving you a single point of contact for your coverage. Besides car insurance, you can get coverage for your motorcycle, boat, camper, home, condo, and personal belongings from Acuity. Bundling your policies is a great way to save on your car insurance.

Acuity has two primary bundling packages: uto and home or auto and renters insurance. Both options can reduce your insurance costs by up to 20%. You can save with Acuity’s Per-Pak program if you don’t have auto and home insurance. It lets you combine any two or more policies to make your own package, such as bundling boat and car insurance.