>Car Insurance>Companies

Pekin Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Pekin has a solid financial strength rating and low rates, but its customer satisfaction can improve.

Kim Porter
Written byKim Porter
Kim Porter
Kim Porter

  • Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”

  • 13 years writing personal finance content

A former chief copy editor at Bankrate and past managing editor at Macmillan, Kim specializes in writing easy-to-understand, actionable personal finance content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated May 28, 2024

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Pekin Insurance is an Illinois-based company that offers personal and business insurance products in several U.S. states.[1] The company offers several potential discounts and customization options for personal auto insurance policies.

The average monthly cost of car insurance from Pekin is $45 for liability-only coverage and $92 for full coverage. You can’t get a quote from Pekin online, but you should compare quotes for multiple companies before purchasing a new policy.

Here’s what you need to know about Pekin Insurance, including coverage options and availability.

Quick Facts

  • Pekin only sells personal auto insurance policies in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

  • The Farmers Automobile Insurance Association is Pekin’s parent company.

  • Pekin Insurance has a higher-than-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for a company of its size.

How Pekin compares to other insurance companies

Pekin Insurance has average car insurance rates compared to its closest competitors. The company is on par with others when it comes to discounts and customer service. But Pekin only offers car insurance in five states, so it has less geographic availability than its competitors.

FactorHow Pekin Compares
RatesAverage
Customer serviceSimilar to competitors
DiscountsSimilar to competitors
AvailabilityLess than competitors
Financial strengthSimilar to competitors

  • Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer; factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.

    We rate each company on a 1-to-5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.

    • Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.

    • Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.

    • Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the U.S., as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.

    • Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.

    • Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.

How Pekin rates compare to competitors

Average car insurance rates from Pekin Insurance are lower than the national average but comparable to several competitors. The best way to find cheap coverage in your area is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

See how full-coverage car insurance costs vary by company below.

Average Monthly Quote by Insurance Company

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Pekin auto insurance

Car insurance premiums depend on your driving record, age, and more.[2] Auto insurers increase premiums according to how much risk you pose as a driver. If you have a clean driving record, you’ll pay less for auto coverage than people with one or more speeding tickets, car accidents, or DUIs.

Teenagers pay the highest rates by driver age due to a higher risk of accidents and limited driving experience. Premiums decrease with age for most drivers, but senior drivers age 70 and older may face increased rates due to aging-related risk factors.

Below, you can compare average liability insurance quotes by driver category and see how rates from Pekin Insurance compare to national average costs.

Driver TypePekin Average Monthly QuoteNational Average
Drivers with a clean record$45$104
Drivers with a speeding ticket$63$149
Drivers with an at-fault car accident$65$154
Drivers with a DUI$74$175
Teen drivers$77$181
Senior drivers$32$76
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Pekin car insurance cost by state

Car insurance requirements and prices vary depending on your state, city, and ZIP code. Pekin Insurance has lower average premiums than the state average and other insurers selling coverage in the same states.

Compare monthly average liability insurance quotes by state below.

StatePekin Average Monthly QuoteState Average
Illinois$34$79
Indiana$30$69
Wisconsin$26$61
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Pekin car insurance discounts

Car insurance discounts can help lower your premium. The type of discounts available vary by insurance company, so it’s important to check your options and see if you qualify for any savings opportunities.

Pekin Insurance offers the following discounts to eligible customers, though specifics may depend on your state. For example, customers in Wisconsin and Indiana can’t qualify for the defensive driver discount.

See how you can save money below.

DiscountQualifications
Multi-carInsure two or more vehicles
Advance quoteStart the quote process eight days before the policy begins
Anti-theftHave comprehensive coverage, a hood lock, or an active or passive disabling device
Auto tenureMaintain coverage for one year or more
Multi-policyBuy home and auto coverage through Pekin to get up to 30% off on homeowners and up to 15% on auto
Defensive driverComplete a defensive driving course (only for drivers 55 and older)
Electronic paymentsSign up for recurring electronic payments
Pay-in-fullPay your premium in one payment
Good studentEarn a GPA of 3.0 or better (only for drivers younger than 25)

How customers feel about Pekin

Pekin Insurance hasn’t received many customer reviews online, so it’s hard to definitively summarize how customers feel about the company’s coverage and customer service. But online complaints from customers cite experiences with poor claims handling, slow response times, and increased premiums without notice.

The negative trend in online reviews aligns with Pekin’s above-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC for a company of its size. The company hasn’t received many industry rankings, though it does have a solid financial strength rating from AM Best.

Pekin customer reviews

Customer reviews provide valuable information about how a company interacts with its customers and handles issues. The following user experience reviews are from real verified Pekin Insurance customers.

John - May 23, 2024
Verified

Contracted with Pekin through Langlois Agency, but They Became Too Expensive

Pekin became too expensive. They almost doubled the premiums without any warning.
Nancy - January 11, 2023
Verified

Excellent

I've never had any problems with claims from them.
Roger - December 17, 2021
Verified

Average

I've never had a claim, but my rates still go up.
Donna - January 11, 2018
Verified

Excellent

Great quality service and good price

Pekin ratings

Reviewing insurance industry ratings can help you gauge a car insurance company’s performance in key areas. Third parties can objectively rate a company’s financial strength, customer service track record, and claims-handling process.

Learn more about Pekin Insurance ratings from AM Best and the NAIC below.

RatingScoreWhat this means
AM BestA- (Excellent)Excellent ability to meet financial obligations
NAIC Complaint Index1.67Above-average number of complaints for a company of its size

Pekin car insurance coverage options

Pekin Insurance offers liability-only car insurance and full-coverage car insurance policies. It’s a good idea to purchase more than your state’s minimum insurance requirements for added vehicle protection and peace of mind.

In addition to standard collision and comprehensive insurance, Pekin advertises the following optional coverages on its website:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance can send a professional to address vehicle issues like tire changes, towing, and fuel delivery.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/01990402e5/car-service-96x96-orange_043-tyre.svg

    Auto guard endorsement

    This plan provides additional coverage for car rentals, key replacement, personal effects, trip interruption, tire protection, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    Rental reimbursement pays for a car rental while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs for a covered claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Replacement cost for new cars

    Replacement cost coverage pays you the full replacement value of the car if the adjuster declares your new car a total loss after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/94dcf3f967/lender-requirement.svg

    Auto loan and lease coverage

    This coverage acts as guaranteed asset protection, or gap insurance. It pays you the difference between your unpaid car loan balance and the actual cash value of the car after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4d03c561b5/declaration-page.svg

    Coverage for high-risk drivers

    Pekin will file a financial responsibility form on your behalf for no additional fee. An SR-22 or FR-44 form confirms you have the state’s minimum liability coverage.

Compare Auto Insurance Rates

Insurify partners with top companies to generate free quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Other options for Pekin customers

In addition to car insurance, Pekin Insurance offers the following types of insurance policies:

  • Motorcycle insurance: Motorcycle insurance covers your motorcycle against theft and damage, as well as financial protection if you cause an accident while riding.

  • Life insurance: Life insurance provides a death benefit to the policy beneficiaries when the insured person dies.

  • Personal umbrella policy: Umbrella insurance covers losses if they exceed your car, homeowners, and boat insurance limits.

  • Home insurance: After a destructive event, a homeowners insurance policy pays to repair or replace the structure of your home and your belongings.

  • Health insurance: Pekin offers Medicare supplement insurance to help fill the gaps in your policy.

  • Business insurance: Business insurance protects you against various risks such as lawsuits, property damage, libel, and slander.

Pekin Insurance FAQs

The following information can help you decide if Pekin is the right choice for your auto coverage.

  • Is Pekin legitimate?

    Yes. Pekin Insurance is a legitimate company with an AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent). But Pekin has received an above-average number of complaints with the NAIC, based on the company’s size and complaint information.

  • What is the average cost of Pekin car insurance?

    A car insurance policy from Pekin Insurance costs an average of $45 per month for liability and $92 for full coverage. Pekin provides insurance quotes through its network of independent insurance agents.

    You can contact an insurance agency or a specific agent to request a quote by sending a message through the company’s official website. You’ll need to provide your phone number and email address.

  • Is Pekin good at paying claims?

    Yes. Pekin Insurance has an excellent ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations, according to credit-rating agency AM Best. But some online users cite a slow claims process — including waiting for a response from the company for weeks — in customer reviews.

  • Who owns Pekin Insurance?

    The Farmers Automobile Insurance Association owns Pekin Insurance.

  • How do I cancel my Pekin insurance policy?

    Before canceling your car insurance policy, you should have another policy in place to avoid a coverage lapse. Once you’re ready to cancel it, you’ll need to provide your Pekin policy number and other personal information you need to identify yourself.

    Call Pekin Insurance and ask about the process of canceling your auto insurance policy. Check the amount of any cancellation fees or if the insurer will give you a partial refund.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Pekin Insurance. "Available Products by State."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Pekin Insurance. "Auto Insurance."
Kim Porter
Kim Porter

Kim Porter is a writer and editor who's been creating personal finance content since 2010. Before transitioning to full-time freelance writing in 2018, Kim was the chief copy editor at Bankrate, a managing editor at Macmillan, and co-author of the personal finance book "Future Millionaires' Guidebook." Her work has appeared in AARP's print magazine and on sites such as U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, NextAdvisor, Credit Karma, and more. Kim loves to bake and exercise in her free time, and she plans to run a half marathon on each continent.

Learn More
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers