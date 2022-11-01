Umbrella Insurance: How it Works (2022)

What is umbrella insurance?

Is umbrella insurance worth it? The more assets you’d be at risk of losing in a lawsuit, the more worth it umbrella insurance becomes.

Also known as personal liability insurance, umbrella insurance is essentially a safety net for your savings and assets. It offers excess liability insurance or additional coverage beyond the liability protection in your homeowners insurance, car insurance, boat insurance, and any other policies you might have.

Umbrella insurance is designed to protect you in unexpected, expensive situations where repairs or medical bills exceed your other coverage. It usually starts at $1 million and can go as high as $10 million for those who are eligible. Although it’s common for people who purchase umbrella insurance to choose the standard $1 million amount, many invest in more coverage.

Keep in mind that umbrella insurance is similar to excess liability insurance, which offers higher liability coverage limits. However, there is one key difference. Umbrella insurance usually provides extra protection that you won’t find in your base insurance policies, like paying out for legal fees and damages.

