Hastings Mutual Car Insurance Reputation

A regional property casualty insurance company based out of Michigan, Hastings Mutual sells personal auto, umbrella, and homeowners insurance; farm insurance; and business insurance through a network of independent agents. The company earns solid financial strength ratings, with an A from A.M. Best and an A+ from the Better Business Bureau.

According to customer reviews available online, policyholders appreciate the standard coverage options, add-ons, and discounts for auto insurance. Customers left mixed company reviews related to individual communication with insurance agents and cited concerns with the lack of 24/7 phone claims-reporting and mobile app access.

Hastings Mutual Customer Service

Hastings Mutual values customer satisfaction. Contact information for the company includes email access through the website, calling the phone number 1 (800) 442-8277 for accounting and billing, and dialing the phone number 1 (800) 255-7137 for emergency roadside assistance. To find an agent, you can go to www.hastingsmutual.com/find-an-agent.

Hastings Mutual Claims Filing Process

To file a claim online, policyholders can submit claims with all necessary insurance information and accident details through a form at www.hastingsmutual.com/report-a-claim. Customers can reach out through email or by calling 1 (800) 442-8277 with any questions. Claims can also be reported with the help of each policyholder’s local independent insurance agent.

