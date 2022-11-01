4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with Hastings Mutual is $83 per month.
Hastings Mutual is good for Midwestern drivers, identity theft protection, and discounts.
Hastings Mutual is bad for most states, 24/7 claims support, and mobile app access.
Auto insurance from Hastings Mutual Insurance Company is $83 per month and $996 per year on average for policyholders in the six states where coverage is available. Individual auto insurance rates vary on a driver-by-driver basis depending on factors like driving records, credit history, location, and age. Specific coverage levels and discount eligibility also influence rates.
Hastings Mutual Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of car insurance from Hastings Mutual?
On average, Hastings Mutual policyholders spend $83 per month and $996 per year, which is more affordable than the national average rates for auto insurance. Individual rates vary by driving records, vehicle type, credit history, coverage levels, and more.
Like most auto insurance providers, Hastings Mutual calculates insurance quotes with a methodology that considers factors like driving history, vehicle type, and coverage levels. Those with clean records pay much lower premiums than drivers with a past DUI, but drivers with past at-fault accidents or speeding tickets earn affordable rates with Hastings Mutual.
|Driver Profile
|Hastings Mutual Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$93
|$108
|DUI
|$278
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$83
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$88
|$116
Hastings Mutual Car Insurance Quotes by State
Area-specific factors related to geographic location include population, crime rates, road infrastructure, state minimum insurance requirements, weather, and climate. Hastings Mutual considers each customer’s geographic location when calculating auto insurance rates, so premiums will vary depending on the state and city of each individual policyholder.
|State
|Hastings Mutual Average Monthly Premium
|Iowa
|$34
|Illinois
|$86
|Indiana
|$59
|Michigan
|$203
|Ohio
|$48
|Wisconsin
|$66
Hastings Mutual Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Hastings Mutual car insurance serves policyholders in six Midwestern states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The auto insurance provider offers fairly standard coverage options and numerous discount opportunities for drivers. For interested policyholders, a free identity theft protection add-on is available.
|Pros
|Cons
Hastings Mutual Car Insurance Discounts
Customers with Hastings Mutual personal auto insurance save money through various discount opportunities. Drivers earn savings through the away at school, defensive driving course, and good student driver-based discounts. Policy-based and bundling opportunities include a claim-free discount and multi-policy discounts for home and umbrella insurance coverage.
Hastings Mutual Car Insurance Coverage Options
In addition to business, farm, umbrella, and personal home insurance, Hastings Mutual offers standard personal auto insurance options. Customers choose between state-required minimums for bodily injury and property damage liability and more options for underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage.
A multi-protection guard add-on provides coverage for travel interruption, rented commercial vehicles, pet injury coverage, car damage replacement cost, and auto loan/lease gap coverage. Emergency roadside assistance coverage includes emergency fluid delivery, tire changes, towing, and minor mechanical first aid.
Hastings Mutual Car Insurance Reputation
A regional property casualty insurance company based out of Michigan, Hastings Mutual sells personal auto, umbrella, and homeowners insurance; farm insurance; and business insurance through a network of independent agents. The company earns solid financial strength ratings, with an A from A.M. Best and an A+ from the Better Business Bureau.
According to customer reviews available online, policyholders appreciate the standard coverage options, add-ons, and discounts for auto insurance. Customers left mixed company reviews related to individual communication with insurance agents and cited concerns with the lack of 24/7 phone claims-reporting and mobile app access.
Hastings Mutual Customer Service
Hastings Mutual values customer satisfaction. Contact information for the company includes email access through the website, calling the phone number 1 (800) 442-8277 for accounting and billing, and dialing the phone number 1 (800) 255-7137 for emergency roadside assistance. To find an agent, you can go to www.hastingsmutual.com/find-an-agent.
Hastings Mutual Claims Filing Process
To file a claim online, policyholders can submit claims with all necessary insurance information and accident details through a form at www.hastingsmutual.com/report-a-claim. Customers can reach out through email or by calling 1 (800) 442-8277 with any questions. Claims can also be reported with the help of each policyholder’s local independent insurance agent.
Hastings Mutual – Is it right for you?
Whether coverage from Hastings Mutual is right for you depends on if you live in the Midwest and appreciate the company’s coverage options. Shopping around for all of your insurance options allows you to find the most affordable coverage that meets your needs. Try out the Insurify car insurance comparison tool today to view quotes and learn how you’ll save.
Frequently Asked Questions
Hastings Mutual car insurance works best for policyholders in states covered by the insurer, namely Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The insurance provider offers affordable rates for standard auto insurance coverage, and additional insurance products include options for personal home, personal umbrella, farm, and business insurance.
On average, Hastings Mutual car insurance costs $83 per month and $996 per year, making it a highly affordable option for drivers in the region. Individual rates vary on a driver-by-driver basis, depending on driving history, credit history, age, vehicle type, state and city location, and more. Premiums also fluctuate based on chosen coverage levels and individual discount eligibility.
Hastings Mutual offers a number of policy-based, driver-based, and bundling discounts for policyholders. Savings stem from away at school, defensive driving courses, and good student discounts, as well as policy-based discounts for remaining claim-free and multi-policy for home and umbrella insurance. Individual discount eligibility varies based on several factors.
Tactics for finding cheap car insurance include setting higher deductibles and earning discounts. The most reliable way to earn savings before purchasing or renewing a car insurance policy is to shop around for all of your options. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare affordable car insurance rates right now from the convenience of your home.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.