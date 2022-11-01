4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with Columbia is $60 per month.
Columbia is good for discounts, standard coverage options, and affordable rates.
Columbia is bad for homeowners insurance, luxury-vehicle owners, and most states.
On average, Columbia Insurance Group rates are $60 per month and $720 per year for policyholders, making it a highly affordable option for auto insurance. Individual auto insurance rates will vary from driver to driver depending on factors related to driving history, credit history, age, vehicle type, discount eligibility, chosen insurance policy, insurance provider, and more.
Columbia Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Is Columbia Insurance Group affordable?
Insurance from Columbia is $60 per month and $720 per year on average, which makes it an affordable option for auto insurance. Policyholders also appreciate the company for numerous discount opportunities and standard coverage options.
Like most insurance providers, Columbia calculates rates by taking a close look at an individual’s driving record alongside other factors related to coverage and vehicle type. Though rates from Columbia tend to be fairly low, drivers with DUIs, at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets typically pay higher rates than those with clean driving records.
|Driver Profile
|Columbia Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$67
|$108
|DUI
|$118
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$66
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$117
|$116
Columbia Car Insurance Quotes by State
State and city location influence auto insurance rates because of area-specific factors, like state minimum requirements, crime rates, infrastructure, population, weather, and climate. Columbia offers coverage in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.
Columbia Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Columbia auto insurance works best for consumers looking for affordable rates for standard coverage options. Policyholders benefit from affordable prices and numerous opportunities to earn discounts. The only other personal coverage available is umbrella insurance, but the insurance provider does offer coverage for commercial auto, cyber suite, property, and more.
|Pros
|Cons
Columbia Car Insurance Discounts
Numerous discounts available through Columbia Insurance Group help policyholders earn low rates for coverage meeting their insurance needs. The group offers multi-car, good student, paid-in-full, claim-free, defensive driving, student away at school, homeownership, antilock brakes, anti-theft device, driver training, and renewal credit discounts for eligible policyholders.
Columbia Car Insurance Coverage Options
Columbia offers standard auto coverage, as well as personal umbrella coverage and commercial insurance options for auto, cyber suite, employment practices, liability, property, safeguard business owners, umbrella, and workers’ compensation. Personal auto coverage applies to personal cars, recreational trailers, motor homes, classic cars, and camper bodies.
Personal auto coverage options include bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage, and full-coverage car insurance. Additional coverage includes 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car, gap, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts replacement.
Columbia Car Insurance Reputation
According to online company reviews, Columbia policyholders tend to express general satisfaction with the company’s affordable rates and ample opportunity for driver-based and policy-based discounts. For customers looking for a typical type of insurance for personal auto coverage or commercial coverage, Columbia has fairly standard options available.
Insurance payments can be made online through Columbia’s website, but additional claims assistance and other access to coverage information are not available. In order to make a claim, policyholders must call 1 (800) 877-3579 and dial extension 1860. Though online access is limited and mobile access is nonexistent, customer service tends to be prompt.
Columbia Customer Service
Local branches each have their own contact information available on the Columbia website (www.colinsgrp.com), and general inquiries about information on coverage, claims, and billing can be submitted through the website’s “Contact Us” page.
Columbia Claims Filing Process
To file a claim and speak to a claims service group representative, customers must call 1 (800) 877-3579 and dial extension 1860 or send an email to their local branch. The representative will walk the customer through the overall process and move forward with any necessary investigations, adjustments, and repairs before ultimately settling the claim.
Columbia – Is it right for you?
Whether auto coverage from Columbia is right for you depends on your individualized insurance needs. Shopping around for auto coverage helps you find the best rates and determine your desired insurance products. With the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, you can compare quotes from the convenience of your couch with just a few clicks.
Frequently Asked Questions
Columbia car insurance works best for individuals looking for cheap rates and standard coverage. Those looking for the chance to bundle home or renters insurance with auto coverage should look elsewhere because Columbia only offers personal auto and umbrella coverage. Coverage is also available for vehicles like trailers, motor homes, classic cars, and campers.
On average, Columbia car insurance costs $60 per month and $720 per year, making it an affordable coverage option for many policyholders searching for cheap rates. Columbia determines rates by looking at a number of factors related to driving history, coverage type, age, credit history, vehicle type, and more. Many discount opportunities exist for eligible drivers.
Columbia offers a lot of driver-based and policy-based discounts for customers. The group offers multi-car, good student, paid-in-full, claim-free, defensive driving, student away at school, homeownership, antilock brakes, anti-theft device, driver training, and renewal credit discounts for policyholders. Individual rates will vary by driver, discount eligibility, and state specifics.
Rather than solely relying on your local insurance agency for information on your insurance options, you should consider your options on your own. With the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, you can easily compare quotes with just a few clicks. Give it a try today to discover the perfect auto insurer for your budget and auto insurance needs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.