Columbia Car Insurance Reputation

According to online company reviews, Columbia policyholders tend to express general satisfaction with the company’s affordable rates and ample opportunity for driver-based and policy-based discounts. For customers looking for a typical type of insurance for personal auto coverage or commercial coverage, Columbia has fairly standard options available.

Insurance payments can be made online through Columbia’s website, but additional claims assistance and other access to coverage information are not available. In order to make a claim, policyholders must call 1 (800) 877-3579 and dial extension 1860. Though online access is limited and mobile access is nonexistent, customer service tends to be prompt.

Columbia Customer Service

Local branches each have their own contact information available on the Columbia website (www.colinsgrp.com), and general inquiries about information on coverage, claims, and billing can be submitted through the website’s “Contact Us” page.

Columbia Claims Filing Process

To file a claim and speak to a claims service group representative, customers must call 1 (800) 877-3579 and dial extension 1860 or send an email to their local branch. The representative will walk the customer through the overall process and move forward with any necessary investigations, adjustments, and repairs before ultimately settling the claim.

