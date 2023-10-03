First Chicago Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of First Chicago auto insurance

The average cost of First Chicago insurance is $136 a month for full coverage and $83 a month for liability only. These average costs are less than the national averages of $205 a month for full coverage and $103 a month for liability only.

First Chicago car insurance coverage

First Chicago Insurance Company offers the minimum liability insurance that states require, as well as collision and comprehensive coverages. You can also include the following coverages on your First Chicago auto insurance policy:

Medical payments coverage If you’re in an accident, medical payments coverage pays for you and your passengers’ medical expenses, regardless of fault. If you sustain injuries in an accident as a pedestrian, you may also tap MedPay for coverage.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage You can add uninsured and underinsured motorist bodily coverage and uninsured motorist property damage coverage to your policy. These protect you, your passengers, and your vehicle if the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough — or any — liability insurance to pay for your injuries and damages.

Rental car reimbursement This coverage reimburses you for the cost of a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs.

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance coverage pays for costs associated with towing and labor. But it doesn’t cover emergencies like locksmith or jump-start services.

Non-owner insurance If you drive cars you don’t own, you can get liability, uninsured motorist liability, and medical payments coverage through a non-owner policy. But this coverage isn’t available for drivers in Indiana.

First Chicago car insurance costs by state

Car insurance rates vary by state due to different car insurance requirements, weather risks, and overall claims in an area.[1] The table below illustrates the average monthly cost of a First Chicago car insurance policy in a few states.

State Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Illinois $125 $95 Indiana $138 $60 Wisconsin $142 $95 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

First Chicago auto insurance rates by driving history

Your driving history heavily influences your policy’s costs. For example, drivers with a clean record will likely see significantly cheaper rates than drivers with speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, or at-fault accidents. Incidents on your driving record signal to insurers that you’re at a higher risk of filing a claim, so they increase rates to offset the risk.[2]

These are the average monthly costs for a First Chicago auto insurance policy with the following driving records.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $126 $77 With speeding ticket $169 $104 With at-fault accident $181 $111 With DUI $196 $120 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

First Chicago car insurance cost by age

Teen drivers tend to pay the highest rates for their insurance policies, as they pose the most risk on the road. Senior drivers, on the other hand, pay less than teens — but rates still increase as they age because of higher car accident mortality rates.[3]

Below are First Chicago average monthly costs by age.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $228 20s $162 30s $128 40s $121 50s $106 60s $99 70s $100 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

First Chicago car insurance discounts

Discounts related to your driving history, vehicle type, affiliation, driver profile, and policy payments can significantly curb the cost of your policy. When you complete the questionnaire to apply for a policy, First Chicago will automatically apply these discounts:

Advanced quote discount: Get a discount by obtaining a quote well ahead of your policy’s start date.

Anti-theft discount: Receive a rate reduction by equipping your vehicle with an anti-theft device, like a GPS tracker or a steering-wheel lock.

Defensive driver discount: Lower your premium by completing an approved defensive driving program.

Good driver discount: You can earn this discount by having at least three years of driving experience with no violations or accidents.

Good student discount: You can qualify for car insurance savings if you’re a full-time student with good grades.

Homeowners discount: While the company doesn’t offer homeowners insurance, you can get this discount if you own a home.

Multi-car discount: Lower your overall policy cost by insuring two or more vehicles.

Paid in full discount: Receive a discount by paying your annual premium up front.

Renewal discount: Get this discount if you renew your policy with First Chicago Insurance Company.

Prior insurance discount: You can save money on your policy by being previously insured.

First Chicago insurance bundling options

Most insurance companies offer bundles for insuring two or more insurance products with them. Since First Chicago doesn’t provide other personal insurance lines, like homeowners or life insurance, you can’t bundle your policies.