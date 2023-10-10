Traders Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of Traders auto insurance

The average cost of car insurance from Traders is $127 per month for full coverage and $92 per month for liability-only insurance.

Compared to the national average, Traders has more affordable rates. The average American pays $206 per month for full coverage and $103 per month for liability-only insurance.

Traders car insurance coverage

Traders offers minimum-coverage policies that meet state liability laws, as well as full-coverage car insurance. A basic full-coverage auto policy includes personal liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical payments insurance.

Traders also sells personal injury protection and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance, which are legally required in some states.

In addition to the required coverage, Traders offers several endorsements for added protection. You can purchase roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and special equipment coverage to supplement a full-coverage policy.

Traders car insurance cost by state

Car insurance requirements and costs vary based on your state and ZIP code. Some of the location-based factors that can affect car insurance rates include population density, accident rates, vehicle theft rates, and minimum-coverage laws.[2]

Traders only underwrites car insurance in five states. In the table below, you can see the average monthly cost of Traders car insurance in the states where it operates.

State Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Arkansas $158 $101 Indiana $109 $70 Kansas $137 $78 Missouri $118 $101 Oklahoma $113 $109 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Traders auto insurance rates by driving history

Car insurance prices can change based on your driving history. In general, drivers with a clean record pay the lowest rates for coverage. If you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or a DUI conviction on your record, you’ll likely pay much higher rates for car insurance.

Below, you can see the average monthly cost of Traders car insurance based on driving history.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $118 $85 With speeding ticket $158 $114 With at-fault accident $168 $122 With DUI $183 $132 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Traders car insurance cost by age

The price of car insurance will also vary depending on your age. Young drivers typically pay the most expensive rates because they lack experience and have a higher accident rate than older people.[3] Young drivers usually see their rate decrease in their 20s, assuming they maintain a clean driving record.

Below, you can see the average monthly full-coverage car insurance rate from Traders for drivers of different age groups.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $213 20–29 $151 30–39 $119 40–49 $113 50–59 $99 60–69 $92 70–79 $94 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get a Traders car insurance quote from Insurify

You can’t get a personalized rate quote on Traders’ website, but you can get a Traders car insurance quote from Insurify. Here’s how you can get a Traders car insurance quote through Insurify:

Visit Insurify’s website and click “Compare Quotes.” Submit the form with information about your vehicle, main use, mileage, and more. Review your matches, then select “Get a Quote” next to Traders Insurance. Compare quotes from other insurance companies to find the best one for you.

When you get a quote from Insurify, your list of suggested insurance companies will allow you to compare Traders with other insurers. Comparing car insurance quotes can help you get the cheapest rate for your situation.

Traders car insurance discounts

Traders doesn’t advertise any car insurance discounts online. However, you might be able to save money by paying your annual premium in full or enrolling in automatic payments. Talk to a Traders agent about what discounts you may be able to take advantage of.

Traders insurance bundling options

Traders sells car insurance and renters insurance, called the Renters Value Plan (RVP). While the company doesn’t advertise policy bundling online, you could potentially save money by purchasing car insurance and renters insurance together. A Traders agent can explain what bundling options are available, if any.