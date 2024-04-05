>Car Insurance>Companies

PEMCO Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

PEMCO is a regional insurance company in the Pacific Northwest with competitive rates, but mixed reviews for customer satisfaction.

Taylor Milam-Samuel
Written byTaylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated May 23, 2024

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

PEMCO sells car insurance for drivers in Washington and Oregon. The company has extensive coverage options, including liability-only and full-coverage policies, as well as unique add-ons like rideshare, rental, and custom parts and equipment coverage.

As a mutual insurance company, PEMCO is different from other insurers. Policyholders own the company, so the rates are usually lower than industry averages. Though drivers can expect a good deal with PEMCO, the best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple companies.

Here’s what you need to know about PEMCO Insurance, including coverage offerings and customer satisfaction levels.

Quick Facts

  • PEMCO has mixed online customer reviews but positive industry rankings, including a lower-than-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for a company of its size.

  • PEMCO is a mutual insurance company, which means policyholders own the company and typically benefit from low average rates.

  • You can save up to 20% on your auto policy with PEMCO’s telematics driving discount opportunity.

How PEMCO compares to other insurance companies

When it comes to car insurance, PEMCO is a top choice. PEMCO consistently has lower average rates than its competition. The company also offers additional car insurance discounts that many competitors don’t, including discounts for getting advance quotes or going paperless.

But PEMCO has mixed customer satisfaction reviews and sells coverage only in Oregon and Washington.

FactorHow PEMCO Compares
RatesCheaper
DiscountsMore than competitors
AvailabilityLess than competitors
Financial strengthSimilar to competitors

  • Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the IQ (Insurify Quality) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.

    We rate each company on a 1 to 5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.

    • Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims

    • Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.

    • Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the United States, as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.

    • Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.

    • Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.

Find Affordable Car Insurance

Comparing rates through Insurify could yield minimum coverage rates as low as $20/mo.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How PEMCO rates compare to competitors

PEMCO has much lower average insurance rates than other comparable regional insurance companies, with an average full-coverage rate of $75 per month. See how full-coverage car insurance rates compare below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
21st Century$264
Anchor$281
AssuranceAmerica$215
Commonwealth Casualty$310
Infinity$277
PEMCO$75
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of PEMCO auto insurance

PEMCO has relatively lower rates than the national average for all driver types, but premiums vary by driving record and age.[1]

Drivers with clean records pay the lowest rates, while people with one or more speeding tickets, car accidents, or DUIs will pay higher rates according to the risk they pose. By age, teen drivers consistently pay the highest average premiums because of a lack of driving experience and a higher risk of auto accidents. Premiums decrease with age, though drivers 70 and older can see a slight uptick in costs.

Below, you can see average monthly liability insurance costs for different driver profiles. See how PEMCO’s rates compare to the national average cost of insurance.

Driver TypePEMCO Average Monthly QuoteNational Average
Drivers with a clean record$36$104
Drivers with a speeding ticket$51$149
Drivers with an at-fault accident$53$154
Drivers with a DUI$60$175
Teen drivers$63$181
Senior drivers$26$76
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

PEMCO car insurance cost by state

PEMCO offers car insurance for drivers in Washington and Oregon. These states have different car insurance requirements, traffic patterns, and accident frequency. Because of that, the average rate for coverage with PEMCO depends on your state and ZIP code.

Drivers in Washington and Oregon with PEMCO coverage pay lower rates than the state and national averages. PEMCO has lower average rates than competitors in the states as well.

Compare average liability quotes in Oregon and Washington below.

StatePEMCO Average Monthly QuoteState Average
OregonN/A$99
Washington$30$85
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

PEMCO car insurance discounts

Car insurance discounts help reduce the cost of coverage. Review the available discounts to see which company offers the best car insurance coverage. Most companies allow drivers to stack discounts to reduce costs further. How much money you save will depend on which discounts from PEMCO you qualify for.

PEMCO offers an extensive list of discounts, including unique options such as discounts for leasing a car and getting a quote in advance. The company offers up to 20% off premiums for drivers who participate in its mobile app telematics program. To participate, you need to download the Go PEMCO app and follow the provided steps.

If you’re a driver with coverage from PEMCO, you can take advantage of a range of discount options.[2] Learn more about discount options, availability, and qualifications below.

DiscountAvailabilityWho Qualifies
EducatorOR and WATeachers and employees at schools, community colleges, and universities
Good studentOR and WAFull-time students ages 16–24 with a GPA of 3.0 or higher
Away at schoolOR and WAStudents attending school more than 75 miles away from home without a car
Defensive driverOR and WADrivers 55 and older who complete a certified defensive driving course
Accident forgivenessOR and WASafe drivers with PEMCO coverage for five or more years
Leased autoWA onlyDrivers with an auto lease
Loyal auto customerOR and WADrivers with coverage from PEMCO for at least one year
Low mileageOR and WAPolicyholders who drive less than 8,000 miles annually
New vehicleOR and WANew customers with vehicles newer than 5 years old
Paid in fullOR and WAPEMCO insurance customers who pay the premium in just one payment
PaperlessWA onlyCustomers who choose online delivery for policy documents
PEMCODOMETER My Driving DiscountOR and WAPeople with safe driving habits recorded during the 90-day telematics program

How customers feel about PEMCO

PEMCO has mixed customer reviews but solid industry rankings. While many customers report excellent service and competitive rates online, others say that the costs increase yearly and that it’s difficult to get help from customer service representatives.

PEMCO has an AM Best financial strength rating of B++ (Good), which means customers can expect payment for claims. But the company has mixed customer satisfaction rankings. PEMCO ranked second for customer satisfaction in the Northwest region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[3] 

The company also has a below-average number of customer complaints for a company of its size, according to the NAIC.

PEMCO customer reviews

The following PEMCO insurance reviews are from verified users. Reading reviews is a straightforward and informative way to learn about customer experiences with the insurer — both positive and negative.

James - May 20, 2024
Verified

Rates Went Up

They have been good. However, after a small accident, my rates increased.
Susan - December 4, 2023
Verified

Poor

Worst customer service ever.
Blessy - September 6, 2023
Verified

Poor

They are overpriced.
Martin - October 3, 2021
Verified

Excellent

Service and price

PEMCO ratings

Industry reviews rate a company’s financial health, customer satisfaction, and complaints. These reviews are helpful because they successfully capture a large portion of the customer experience with a company.

AM Best rates the financial health of insurance companies, including the likelihood that the insurer can afford to pay claims. The J.D. Power insurance study and NAIC Complaint Index capture different aspects of the customer experience — J.D. Power surveys customer satisfaction, and the NAIC reviews the number of complaints.

Here’s how PEMCO ranks according to industry reviews.

RatingScoreWhat This Means
AM BestB++ (Good)Stable financial rating
J.D. Power831 out of 1,000Above-average customer satisfaction
NAIC Complaint Index0.72Lower-than-average number of complaints

PEMCO car insurance coverage options

If you have car insurance coverage with PEMCO, you can purchase the state minimum for liability insurance or more robust coverage. Liability-only insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, which helps pay for repairs and medical expenses for the other driver when you cause an accident.

PEMCO also offers full-coverage insurance, which includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. Comprehensive coverage helps pay for repairs if you experience a natural disaster, severe weather, vandalism, or theft. Collision insurance covers your car’s repairs if you hit another vehicle or object, like a pole or mailbox.

Drivers can also opt for add-on policies that provide additional protection. Compared to other insurance companies, PEMCO offers a wide variety of options.

Here are several of PEMCO’s additional coverage options you can consider.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e80d4ae197/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_019-car.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    Rental car reimbursement coverage helps pay for a rental car while your car is in the shop due to an eligible claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/13c17bd678/car-service-96x96-orange_027-car-lift.svg

    Auto loan

    Often referred to as gap insurance, auto loan coverage pays the difference between what you owe and what the car is worth if you total a car that you finance or lease.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Replacing or recoding keys

    This PEMCO policy covers up to $500 for replacing or recoding your key.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d07f649b97/transport-96x96-green_045-camper-van.svg

    Camper and canopy

    Washington state residents can opt for extra protection that covers repairs for campers and canopies.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Rideshare

    Rideshare insurance protects you and your vehicle while you drive for rideshare programs like Uber or Lyft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/ed7e75ea26/cat.svg

    Pet coverage

    This policy helps pay for medical expenses for your pet if an auto accident results in their injury or death.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance covers your vehicle if a flat tire or other issue leaves you stranded on the side of the road.

Compare Auto Insurance Rates

Insurify partners with top companies to generate free quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Other options for PEMCO customers

PEMCO also offers insurance policies beyond auto protection. Customers who also have one of the following coverages can opt to bundle policies for an additional discount.

  • Homeowners insurance: Home insurance protects your home and personal property from liability claims, unexpected catastrophes, and other eligible claims.

  • Pet insurance: This policy helps cover the cost of vet care for your cat or dog.

  • Renters insurance: If you rent a home, condo, or apartment, renters insurance covers your personal belongings.

  • Boat insurance: Boat coverage helps cover the cost of repairs for your boat and protects against liability claims.

  • Umbrella insurance: This coverage provides liability protection that extends past your standard auto and home insurance policies.

PEMCO insurance FAQs

The following information can help you determine whether PEMCO is the right insurance company for you.

  • Is PEMCO legitimate?

    PEMCO is a legitimate insurance company that has been in business since 1949. It has a B++ (Good) AM Best financial strength rating, which signifies that the company can afford to pay customer claims.

  • What is the average cost of PEMCO car insurance?

    The average cost of PEMCO car insurance is $36 per month for liability coverage and $75 for full coverage. The cost of coverage depends on your age, driving record, location, and other factors. Because of that, your quote might be higher or lower than the average.

  • What does PEMCO Insurance stand for?

    PEMCO stands for Public Employees Mutual Casualty Company, the company’s original name. The company’s founder, Robert J. Handy, was a public school teacher who created PEMCO to cater to public education employees. Today, the company sells insurance coverage to drivers in Oregon and Washington.

  • Is PEMCO good at paying claims?

    PEMCO earned a B++ (Good) financial strength rating from AM Best, which shows that the company has stable finances and can pay claims on time. PEMCO also earned the second-highest rating for customer satisfaction in the Northwest in the J.D. Power 2023 Auto Insurance Study.

  • How do you cancel your PEMCO insurance policy?

    You can cancel your PEMCO insurance policy by calling the company’s phone number: 1 (800) GO-PEMCO. Once you connect with a customer service representative, you can request to cancel your coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Pemco Insurance. "Discounts for Northwest Drivers."
  3. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.

Learn More
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers