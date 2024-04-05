PEMCO Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Average cost of PEMCO auto insurance
PEMCO has relatively lower rates than the national average for all driver types, but premiums vary by driving record and age.[1]
Drivers with clean records pay the lowest rates, while people with one or more speeding tickets, car accidents, or DUIs will pay higher rates according to the risk they pose. By age, teen drivers consistently pay the highest average premiums because of a lack of driving experience and a higher risk of auto accidents. Premiums decrease with age, though drivers 70 and older can see a slight uptick in costs.
Below, you can see average monthly liability insurance costs for different driver profiles. See how PEMCO’s rates compare to the national average cost of insurance.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
PEMCO car insurance cost by state
PEMCO offers car insurance for drivers in Washington and Oregon. These states have different car insurance requirements, traffic patterns, and accident frequency. Because of that, the average rate for coverage with PEMCO depends on your state and ZIP code.
Drivers in Washington and Oregon with PEMCO coverage pay lower rates than the state and national averages. PEMCO has lower average rates than competitors in the states as well.
Compare average liability quotes in Oregon and Washington below.
PEMCO car insurance discounts
Car insurance discounts help reduce the cost of coverage. Review the available discounts to see which company offers the best car insurance coverage. Most companies allow drivers to stack discounts to reduce costs further. How much money you save will depend on which discounts from PEMCO you qualify for.
PEMCO offers an extensive list of discounts, including unique options such as discounts for leasing a car and getting a quote in advance. The company offers up to 20% off premiums for drivers who participate in its mobile app telematics program. To participate, you need to download the Go PEMCO app and follow the provided steps.
If you’re a driver with coverage from PEMCO, you can take advantage of a range of discount options.[2] Learn more about discount options, availability, and qualifications below.
|Discount
|Availability
|Who Qualifies
|Educator
|OR and WA
|Teachers and employees at schools, community colleges, and universities
|Good student
|OR and WA
|Full-time students ages 16–24 with a GPA of 3.0 or higher
|Away at school
|OR and WA
|Students attending school more than 75 miles away from home without a car
|Defensive driver
|OR and WA
|Drivers 55 and older who complete a certified defensive driving course
|Accident forgiveness
|OR and WA
|Safe drivers with PEMCO coverage for five or more years
|Leased auto
|WA only
|Drivers with an auto lease
|Loyal auto customer
|OR and WA
|Drivers with coverage from PEMCO for at least one year
|Low mileage
|OR and WA
|Policyholders who drive less than 8,000 miles annually
|New vehicle
|OR and WA
|New customers with vehicles newer than 5 years old
|Paid in full
|OR and WA
|PEMCO insurance customers who pay the premium in just one payment
|Paperless
|WA only
|Customers who choose online delivery for policy documents
|PEMCODOMETER My Driving Discount
|OR and WA
|People with safe driving habits recorded during the 90-day telematics program