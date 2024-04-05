PEMCO Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Average cost of PEMCO auto insurance

PEMCO has relatively lower rates than the national average for all driver types, but premiums vary by driving record and age.[1]

Drivers with clean records pay the lowest rates, while people with one or more speeding tickets, car accidents, or DUIs will pay higher rates according to the risk they pose. By age, teen drivers consistently pay the highest average premiums because of a lack of driving experience and a higher risk of auto accidents. Premiums decrease with age, though drivers 70 and older can see a slight uptick in costs.

Below, you can see average monthly liability insurance costs for different driver profiles. See how PEMCO’s rates compare to the national average cost of insurance.

PEMCO car insurance cost by state

PEMCO offers car insurance for drivers in Washington and Oregon. These states have different car insurance requirements, traffic patterns, and accident frequency. Because of that, the average rate for coverage with PEMCO depends on your state and ZIP code.

Drivers in Washington and Oregon with PEMCO coverage pay lower rates than the state and national averages. PEMCO has lower average rates than competitors in the states as well.

Compare average liability quotes in Oregon and Washington below.

State PEMCO Average Monthly Quote State Average Oregon N/A $99 Washington $30 $85 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

PEMCO car insurance discounts

Car insurance discounts help reduce the cost of coverage. Review the available discounts to see which company offers the best car insurance coverage. Most companies allow drivers to stack discounts to reduce costs further. How much money you save will depend on which discounts from PEMCO you qualify for.

PEMCO offers an extensive list of discounts, including unique options such as discounts for leasing a car and getting a quote in advance. The company offers up to 20% off premiums for drivers who participate in its mobile app telematics program. To participate, you need to download the Go PEMCO app and follow the provided steps.

If you’re a driver with coverage from PEMCO, you can take advantage of a range of discount options.[2] Learn more about discount options, availability, and qualifications below.