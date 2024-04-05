Anchor Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Average cost of Anchor auto insurance

Anchor’s average liability rate is $101 per month, according to Insurify data. But insurance companies typically base your rate on a variety of factors, including your driving record and age. So if you’re in an accident, get a ticket, or are involved in a serious offense like a DUI, your rates could jump. Teen drivers can also expect to pay more for insurance.[1]

Here’s a closer look at what drivers pay for liability coverage with Anchor, depending on their driving history and age, and how these rates compare to the national liability averages:

Anchor car insurance cost by state

The average cost of car insurance and the minimum coverage requirements are different in every state. To see how much Anchor auto insurance will cost in your state, you’ll need to call the company or speak with an agent for a personalized quote.

The table below shows what drivers pay for minimum-coverage Anchor car insurance in the state where coverage is available, compared to the state’s overall car insurance average.

State Anchor Average Monthly Quote State Average California $98 $135 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Arizona and Texas not included due to a lack of data.

Anchor car insurance discounts

Anchor doesn’t advertise any specific car insurance discounts online. But you may still be eligible for some savings. The company recommends that you contact an Anchor agent directly to learn about discount options.[2]