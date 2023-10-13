MAPFRE Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of MAPFRE auto insurance

The cost of car insurance will depend on the type of coverage you buy as well as the insurance company you work with. MAPFRE auto insurance has competitive rates that drivers can take advantage of to save on premiums.

The average cost of MAPFRE auto insurance is $91 per month for liability only and $184 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Both insurance coverage types are similar to the national averages of $103 per month for liability only and $206 for full-coverage auto insurance.

MAPFRE car insurance coverage

MAPFRE offers the standard state-minimum required car insurance, also called liability coverage. Additionally, the company offers collision and comprehensive coverage.

Here are the MAPFRE car insurance coverage options:

AutoMaster Package Endorsement: This endorsement includes a number of benefits, such as replacement coverage for your vehicle, phones, and laptops, as well as coverage for loss of earnings.

Substitute transportation: This coverage pays for rental car costs while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs.

Towing and labor: If your vehicle breaks down, this coverage type can help with towing and labor up to a predetermined limit.

Accident forgiveness: If you add this to your MAPFRE car insurance policy, your premiums won’t increase after one at-fault accident in a specific period.

MAPFRE auto insurance rates by driving history

Insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates. A major one is your driving history. Drivers with a spotless record qualify for lower rates compared to drivers with an incident.[3]

Incidents also differ in severity. The more severe, the more it’ll affect your car insurance rates. Below, you can see how MAPFRE’s average car insurance rates change based on driving history.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $171 $85 With speeding ticket $229 $113 With at-fault accident $244 $121 With DUI $265 $131 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

MAPFRE car insurance cost by age

Another factor that has an effect on car insurance premiums is age.[3] Teens and young drivers often pay more than other age groups due to inexperience and a tendency to engage in risky driving behaviors.

Rates decrease as drivers age but start to increase again around age 70. Below are MAPFRE car insurance rates by age.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $308 20s $218 30s $172 40s $163 50s $143 60s $134 70s $136 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get a MAPFRE car insurance quote from Insurify

If you want to review car insurance quotes from MAPFRE and other insurance companies, you can use Insurify. The site allows you to quickly compare your options to find the best fit for your needs.

Here’s how to get a MAPFRE car insurance quote from Insurify:

Go to the Insurify homepage. Using your browser, go to Insurify.com to get started. Select car. In the top left, you’ll see the option to select “Car,” “Home,” or “Life.” Choose “Car” to get a MAPFRE auto insurance quote. Enter ZIP code. Input your current ZIP code in the box and press the “View my quotes” button. Answer questions. You’ll then provide some information about your vehicle, drivers, current insurance status, and more. Go through and answer the questions accurately. Get quotes. After submitting all your information — which takes about five minutes or less — you can get quotes from MAPFRE car insurance. Additionally, you’ll see other insurance companies so you can compare MAPFRE with other auto insurers.

MAPFRE car insurance discounts

You can lower premium costs if you qualify for certain MAPFRE discounts. Availability may vary by state, but the insurance company generally provides the following discounts:

Bundling: If you get more than one insurance policy through MAPFRE, you may qualify for a bundling discount.

Paid in full: If you pay for your insurance policy in full instead of in monthly payments, you can qualify for this discount.

Good student: If you meet MAPFRE’s eligibility requirements of keeping a “B” average, you may qualify for this discount.

Student away from home: If you’re off to college more than 100 miles away and keeping your car at home, you may qualify for this discount.

Annual mileage: Driving fewer miles can lead to savings with this discount. If your mileage has changed, you can update it through your MAPFRE account to see if you qualify for additional savings.

Smart driver: If you complete one of MAPFRE’s advanced driver training courses, you may qualify for this discount. Trainings include teenSMART, In Control, Stevens, and Central MA DSDP.

Multi-car: If you insure at least two or more passenger vehicles with MAPFRE auto insurance, you may qualify for this discount.

MAPFRE insurance bundling options

A top savings strategy to lower insurance costs is to bundle your insurance. That means having more than one insurance policy with an insurance agency and “bundling” the policies together. Since you’re getting multiple policies under the same company, insurance companies generally reward you with a bundling discount that can lead to more savings.

MAPFRE Insurance offers additional coverage options aside from car insurance. These include: