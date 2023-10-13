MAPFRE Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
MAPFRE is an insurance company that offers various coverage options, including auto insurance. The company has high ratings on Trustpilot and offers attractive benefits like the CAR EZ Program and ePICS service, which can streamline the claims and repair process in the event of an accident. The downside is the company has limited availability and isn’t available in all states.
MAPFRE car insurance costs are generally competitive, with some other options being more affordable and others much more expensive. Here’s what you need to know about MAPFRE car insurance reviews, average costs, discounts, and more.
Quick Facts
The average cost of MAPFRE car insurance is $91 per month for liability only and $184 per month for full coverage.
Coverage is available in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
MAPFRE offers benefits like disappearing deductible and accident forgiveness.
What is MAPFRE auto insurance?
MAPFRE is a global insurance company that provides auto insurance policies in 14 states in the U.S. You can find a MAPFRE insurance agent in the following states:
Arizona
California
Connecticut
Idaho
Massachusetts
Maine
New Hampshire
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
Vermont
Washington
The company works in more than 100 countries spanning five continents and started in Massachusetts in 1972 as the Commerce Group, Inc. (CGI), according to its website.[1]
The company has a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best. Additionally, MAPFRE Insurance received 797 out of 1,000 points, ranking ninth in overall customer satisfaction in New England as part of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[2]
MAPFRE Insurance offers auto insurance, property insurance, and other insurance types, such as business and umbrella coverage.
MAPFRE pros and cons
Pros
Offers disappearing deductible: Get credits of up to $300 toward your deductible for each year you’re accident-free.
Has accident forgiveness: This add-on feature allows drivers to avoid premium increases after the first at-fault accident.
A+ rating on Better Business Bureau (BBB): MAPFRE received the highest rating available on the BBB, which can bolster consumer confidence.
Cons
Limited availability: MAPFRE currently offers auto insurance in only 14 states.
Low customer rating on BBB: MAPFRE insurance reviews from customers are low on the BBB website, at just 1.15 out of 5 stars.
Complaints about claims process: On the BBB website, some complaints from consumers are about MAPFRE’s claims process and how the company handled it.
Average cost of MAPFRE auto insurance
The cost of car insurance will depend on the type of coverage you buy as well as the insurance company you work with. MAPFRE auto insurance has competitive rates that drivers can take advantage of to save on premiums.
The average cost of MAPFRE auto insurance is $91 per month for liability only and $184 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Both insurance coverage types are similar to the national averages of $103 per month for liability only and $206 for full-coverage auto insurance.
MAPFRE car insurance coverage
MAPFRE offers the standard state-minimum required car insurance, also called liability coverage. Additionally, the company offers collision and comprehensive coverage.
Here are the MAPFRE car insurance coverage options:
AutoMaster Package Endorsement: This endorsement includes a number of benefits, such as replacement coverage for your vehicle, phones, and laptops, as well as coverage for loss of earnings.
Substitute transportation: This coverage pays for rental car costs while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs.
Towing and labor: If your vehicle breaks down, this coverage type can help with towing and labor up to a predetermined limit.
Accident forgiveness: If you add this to your MAPFRE car insurance policy, your premiums won’t increase after one at-fault accident in a specific period.
MAPFRE auto insurance rates by driving history
Insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates. A major one is your driving history. Drivers with a spotless record qualify for lower rates compared to drivers with an incident.[3]
Incidents also differ in severity. The more severe, the more it’ll affect your car insurance rates. Below, you can see how MAPFRE’s average car insurance rates change based on driving history.
Driving History
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Clean record
$171
$85
With speeding ticket
$229
$113
With at-fault accident
$244
$121
With DUI
$265
$131
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
MAPFRE car insurance cost by age
Another factor that has an effect on car insurance premiums is age.[3] Teens and young drivers often pay more than other age groups due to inexperience and a tendency to engage in risky driving behaviors.
Rates decrease as drivers age but start to increase again around age 70. Below are MAPFRE car insurance rates by age.
Age Group
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$308
20s
$218
30s
$172
40s
$163
50s
$143
60s
$134
70s
$136
How to get a MAPFRE car insurance quote from Insurify
If you want to review car insurance quotes from MAPFRE and other insurance companies, you can use Insurify. The site allows you to quickly compare your options to find the best fit for your needs.
Here’s how to get a MAPFRE car insurance quote from Insurify:
Go to the Insurify homepage. Using your browser, go to Insurify.com to get started.
Select car. In the top left, you’ll see the option to select “Car,” “Home,” or “Life.” Choose “Car” to get a MAPFRE auto insurance quote.
Enter ZIP code. Input your current ZIP code in the box and press the “View my quotes” button.
Answer questions. You’ll then provide some information about your vehicle, drivers, current insurance status, and more. Go through and answer the questions accurately.
Get quotes. After submitting all your information — which takes about five minutes or less — you can get quotes from MAPFRE car insurance. Additionally, you’ll see other insurance companies so you can compare MAPFRE with other auto insurers.
MAPFRE car insurance discounts
You can lower premium costs if you qualify for certain MAPFRE discounts. Availability may vary by state, but the insurance company generally provides the following discounts:
Bundling: If you get more than one insurance policy through MAPFRE, you may qualify for a bundling discount.
Paid in full: If you pay for your insurance policy in full instead of in monthly payments, you can qualify for this discount.
Good student: If you meet MAPFRE’s eligibility requirements of keeping a “B” average, you may qualify for this discount.
Student away from home: If you’re off to college more than 100 miles away and keeping your car at home, you may qualify for this discount.
Annual mileage: Driving fewer miles can lead to savings with this discount. If your mileage has changed, you can update it through your MAPFRE account to see if you qualify for additional savings.
Smart driver: If you complete one of MAPFRE’s advanced driver training courses, you may qualify for this discount. Trainings include teenSMART, In Control, Stevens, and Central MA DSDP.
Multi-car: If you insure at least two or more passenger vehicles with MAPFRE auto insurance, you may qualify for this discount.
MAPFRE insurance bundling options
A top savings strategy to lower insurance costs is to bundle your insurance. That means having more than one insurance policy with an insurance agency and “bundling” the policies together. Since you’re getting multiple policies under the same company, insurance companies generally reward you with a bundling discount that can lead to more savings.
MAPFRE Insurance offers additional coverage options aside from car insurance. These include:
Property insurance: MAPFRE offers homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and condo insurance, so you can protect your property and belongings. The company also offers coverage for antique homes and a PremierLiving option for high-value homes.
Business insurance: Business owners can get business insurance from MAPFRE to help protect vehicles, property, and other liability.
Umbrella insurance: You can increase your liability limits for auto and home insurance with an umbrella insurance policy through MAPFRE. This helps provide additional coverage beyond what your other policies may offer.
Motorcycle insurance: If you have a motorcycle, you can get coverage through MAPFRE.
Yacht insurance: Consumers in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine are eligible to get yacht, watercraft, or boat insurance.
MAPFRE insurance reviews and ratings
When looking at MAPFRE insurance reviews and ratings, you’ll see a different story based on what site you visit. For example, on Trustpilot, the company has a 4.9 out of 5 rating with thousands of customer reviews. When looking at the BBB reviews, the company has 1.15 stars out of 5.
Many of the reviews on Trustpilot are from current, satisfied customers. On the other hand, on BBB many of the reviews come from other drivers who were involved in an incident with a MAPFRE customer.
MAPFRE customer reviews
When looking at MAPFRE insurance reviews on Trustpilot, one of the top things that stands out is the many reviewers mentioning stellar customer service.
As noted above, many of the MAPFRE Insurance reviews on Trustpilot are positive, mentioning great customer service, responsiveness, and affordable rates. Reviews on the BBB show an alternative perspective and tell a different story.
One MAPFRE customer review complained about how the company handled claims with an accident and a subsequent canceling of the insurance.
MAPFRE ratings
Reviewing MAPFRE ratings from third parties can provide more information about the status of the company. For example, the company has an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent). The BBB gives grades that can help bolster consumer confidence, illustrating the company is trustworthy.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has a Complaint Index, which illustrates where a company stands with complaints compared to others.
AM Best: A
BBB: A+
S&P: A-
NAIC Complaint Index: 3.84
MAPFRE vs. other insurance companies
There’s no shortage of car insurance companies, as the market is highly saturated. The best car insurance company for you depends on the coverage you need and your budget. What could be the cheapest for you may not be the cheapest for your neighbor.
Here’s how MAPFRE compares to other top auto insurers.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
MAPFRE
$91
$184
N/A
Nationwide
$65
$123
4.1
Travelers
$90
$196
4.2
Liberty Mutual
$89
$176
3.7
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
MAPFRE vs. Nationwide
Nationwide is an insurance company that offers coverage in nearly all states and has some of the lowest monthly liability and full-coverage insurance rates at $65 and $123 respectively. Compared to MAPFRE, the price difference is fairly significant, and Nationwide covers much more of the U.S., making it easier for consumers to access.
Both MAPFRE and Nationwide offer similar coverage options, as well as accident forgiveness and discounts.
If you don’t drive that often, Nationwide may be a better option, as the company offers usage-based insurance options. Through its SmartRide and SmartMiles programs, you can have cheaper premiums based on how safely and how much you drive.
MAPFRE offers MotionSmart to eligible drivers, which uses telematics to offer discounts based on safe driving but doesn’t seem to offer reduced pricing for less mileage via a usage-based option.
MAPFRE vs. Travelers
Travelers offers a wide range of insurance products to consumers, including pet, travel, and flood insurance. So if you need one of those coverage types, you can bundle and save.
Travelers offers some unique add-ons, such as new-car replacement coverage and rideshare coverage in Colorado and Illinois. Additionally, the company offers some attractive discounts that many other insurers don’t, such as a homeowners discount and a discount if you have a hybrid or electric vehicle.
Travelers insurance can be a good option for rideshare drivers in Illinois or Colorado and for drivers with a hybrid or electric vehicle.
MAPFRE vs. Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is a car insurance company that offers multiple coverage options. Aside from the common ones like collision, comprehensive, and liability, Liberty Mutual also offers some less common coverage types. These include original parts replacement coverage, lifetime repair guarantee, and new-car replacement insurance. The company also offers competitive coverage and discounts for teachers.
Teachers and drivers looking for specific, unique coverage options may find Liberty Mutual is a better option for them.
How to file an auto insurance claim with MAPFRE
If you’re involved in an accident or have some incident that your insurance policy covers, you’ll need to file an auto insurance claim.
An auto insurance claim reports the incident to the insurance company and requests coverage for the incident, which varies based on your policy. You’ll typically need to pay your deductible before accessing these benefits.
If MAPFRE is your insurance company, here’s how to file a claim:
Collect information. If another party is involved, you’ll want to get their driver’s license, registration, and insurance information.
Gather the details. You’ll want to know the date, time, and location of the incident and have the details of what happened. Take photos and videos if possible.
Submit your claim with MAPFRE. To file an auto insurance claim with MAPFRE, you can call 1 (800) 221-1605 or submit your claim online.
Get an appraisal. After submitting your claim, a MAPFRE insurance representative will reach out and offer options to get an appraisal and repairs. The company offers the CAR EZ Program, which streamlines the appraisal and repair process. If you qualify, you may not need an appraisal if you submit photos using ePICS. The other option is to have someone come to you for an appraisal.
Repair the car. The next step is to repair your vehicle, under the CAR EZ program or by choosing your own registered repair shop.
Receive payment. You’ll likely need to pay a deductible to receive your insurance benefits. Once you do, MAPFRE will provide funds to cover the repairs. MAPFRE may send the payment directly to the repair shop.
MAPFRE Insurance FAQs
Insurify answers common questions about MAPFRE car insurance below to help you determine if it’s the best auto insurer for you.
Is MAPFRE legitimate?
Yes. MAPFRE is a legitimate auto insurance company that’s been in business since 1972. While some customers praise its low rates and customer service, other reviews suggest that working with the company can be difficult.
Is MAPFRE car insurance worth it?
MAPFRE car insurance can be worth it if you can take advantage of coverages like accident forgiveness and rental car coverage. However, its rates are relatively expensive for teens and young adults, so it may be better for older, more experienced drivers with clean driving records.
What is the average cost of MAPFRE car insurance?
The average cost of MAPFRE car insurance is $91 per month for liability only and $184 per month for full coverage.
Who owns MAPFRE Insurance?
MAPFRE insurance is a privately owned company under the MAPFRE Group.
Who should get MAPFRE insurance?
MAPFRE insurance is best for older, more experienced drivers and people with clean driving records. These drivers pay cheaper average MAPFRE rates and can better take advantage of coverages like accident forgiveness and accident-free discounts.
Is MAPFRE good at paying claims?
MAPFRE has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates it’s able to pay out future claims. However, some online reviews report that non-MAPFRE customers have difficulty working with MAPFRE in the claims process when a MAPFRE driver causes an accident.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
