Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with Plymouth Rock is $107 per month.
Plymouth Rock is good for coverage options, discounts, and affordable rates.
Plymouth Rock is bad for most U.S. states, mobile app quality, and minimum coverage.
On average, Plymouth Rock policyholders spend $107 per month and $1,284 per year for auto coverage. Individual auto insurance rates will vary on a driver-by-driver basis depending on factors like driving records, credit history, age, location, and vehicle type. Policy specifics, including chosen coverage levels, discount eligibility, and deductibles, also influence rates.
Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of Plymouth Rock car insurance?
On average, Plymouth Rock policyholders spend $107 per month and $1,284 per year for auto insurance coverage. Individual rates ultimately depend on factors related to driver history, credit history, vehicle type, car insurance policies, and more.
Like most auto insurance providers, Plymouth Rock calculates rates by considering policyholder driving records alongside other factors. Generally, those with clean driving records pay lower rates than those with past infractions. Plymouth Rock drivers with a recorded DUI, accident, or speeding ticket actually pay lower average rates, perhaps due to less chosen coverage.
|Driver Profile
|Plymouth Rock Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$122
|$108
|DUI
|$89
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$88
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$80
|$116
Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Quotes by State
Area-specific factors, like crime rates, population, road infrastructure, state minimum insurance requirements, weather, and climate, all influence how insurance providers like Plymouth Rock calculate policyholder rates. Plymouth Rock offers insurance in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, and rates may vary by state.
|State
|Plymouth Rock Average Monthly Premium
|Connecticut
|$228
|Massachusetts
|$107
|New Jersey
|$167
|Pennsylvania
|$138
Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Plymouth Rock appeals most to drivers looking for a wide range of vehicle and property coverage options. A regional provider serving the Northeast, Plymouth Rock currently offers coverage in six U.S. states. Plymouth Rock policyholders in these states tend to appreciate generally affordable rates, expansive auto coverage options, and ample discount opportunities.
|Pros
|Cons
Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Discounts
Plymouth Rock auto insurance programs and savings opportunities include the companion policy for bundling home insurance, multi-car, paid in full, student away at school, motor club, Get Home Safe®, Road Rewards® safe driving, and group discounts. More benefits include access to tickets and other perks from the Boston Bruins, Red Sox, and New England Patriots.
Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Coverage Options
Standard auto coverage options include bodily injury liability, uninsured motorist, personal injury protection (PIP), and property damage liability. Additional options include medical payments coverage, collision or limited collision insurance, comprehensive, substitute transportation, replacement cost, and towing and labor coverage.
Policyholders choose from the Plymouth Rock Assurance Packages with elevating levels of coverage and add-ons, including Essential Assurance, Assurance Plus, Assurance Preferred, and Assurance Premier. Individual add-ons, like accident forgiveness, full glass coverage, loan/lease gap coverage, new car replacement, and waiver of deductible can be purchased.
Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Reputation
In addition to personal auto coverage, Plymouth Rock is known for vehicle insurance with coverage for commercial vehicles, boats and watercraft, motorcycles, and collector cars. Property insurance options include coverage for renters, motor home, flood, condo, and homeowners insurance. Plymouth Rock also offers term life, pet, and umbrella insurance.
Plymouth Rock earned a financial strength rating of A- from A.M. Best for all underwriting and managed insurance companies in the group. The company rated below average in the mid-Atlantic and New England categories for J.D. Power’s auto insurance customer satisfaction study. According to the NAIC, Plymouth Rock has fewer-than-average customer complaints.
Plymouth Rock Customer Service
Plymouth Rock customers access service help at rockcare@plymouthrock.com or 1 (800) 437-5556. Those who bought a policy via an independent insurance agent can call 1 (833) 511-ROCK, text “service” to 22022, or email policychanges@plymouthrock.com. Billing, claims, policy management, and more are available online and via the mobile app.
Plymouth Rock Claims Filing Process
Plymouth Rock offers policyholders access to report and track claims on the website and by phone. Plymouth Rock offers a unique claims service, with assignment and tracking; damage evaluation with Door-to-Door Valet Claim Service®, Carpics® photo appraisals, and CrashBusters® mobile claim service; repair service at a repair shop; and claim settlement.
Plymouth Rock – Is it right for you?
Whether Plymouth Rock coverage meets your insurance needs depends on your desired coverage levels, vehicle type, driving records, and more. Shopping around for auto insurance before purchasing coverage helps you find the most affordable rates available. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can compare car insurance quotes from the comfort of your home.
Frequently Asked Questions
Plymouth Rock car insurance works best for drivers looking for a wide range of policy options between more basic and full-coverage insurance. Policyholders tend to appreciate the vehicle and property coverage options, affordable rates, and ample discount opportunities. Largely, it seems that Plymouth Rock customers appreciate the available customer and claims service.
On average, Plymouth Rock auto insurance is $107 per month and $1,284 per year, which is comparable to the national average rates. Individual policyholder rates ultimately vary on a driver-by-driver basis in accordance with factors like driving records, credit history, age, marital status, chosen coverage levels, vehicle type, state and city location, set deductible, and more.
Plymouth Rock provides opportunities for policy-based, driver-based, and bundling discounts for policyholders. Examples include the companion policy for bundling home insurance, multi-car, paid in full, student away at school, motor club, Get Home Safe®, Road Rewards® safe driving, and group discounts. Individual discount eligibility will vary based on policyholder specifics.
Considering all of your insurance options before purchasing or renewing an auto policy is a reliable way to discover savings opportunities. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can compare free quotes from auto insurers with just a few clicks to find affordable coverage. The best part? You can do it from the comfort of your couch. Get a quote for yourself today to save.
