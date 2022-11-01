Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Reputation

In addition to personal auto coverage, Plymouth Rock is known for vehicle insurance with coverage for commercial vehicles, boats and watercraft, motorcycles, and collector cars. Property insurance options include coverage for renters, motor home, flood, condo, and homeowners insurance. Plymouth Rock also offers term life, pet, and umbrella insurance.

Plymouth Rock earned a financial strength rating of A- from A.M. Best for all underwriting and managed insurance companies in the group. The company rated below average in the mid-Atlantic and New England categories for J.D. Power’s auto insurance customer satisfaction study. According to the NAIC, Plymouth Rock has fewer-than-average customer complaints.

Plymouth Rock Customer Service

Plymouth Rock customers access service help at rockcare@plymouthrock.com or 1 (800) 437-5556. Those who bought a policy via an independent insurance agent can call 1 (833) 511-ROCK, text “service” to 22022, or email policychanges@plymouthrock.com. Billing, claims, policy management, and more are available online and via the mobile app.

Plymouth Rock Claims Filing Process

Plymouth Rock offers policyholders access to report and track claims on the website and by phone. Plymouth Rock offers a unique claims service, with assignment and tracking; damage evaluation with Door-to-Door Valet Claim Service®, Carpics® photo appraisals, and CrashBusters® mobile claim service; repair service at a repair shop; and claim settlement.

