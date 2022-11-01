SECURA Car Insurance Reputation

With coverage available in 13 U.S. states, SECURA home and auto insurance provides policyholders with the ease and accessibility of a combined policy and premium. The company has not yet received a J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction, but SECURA earned an A financial strength rating from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

According to SECURA insurance reviews, satisfied customers appreciate the cheap rates and savings opportunities with the early quoting discount, financial stability discount, good student discount, claim-free discount, and more. Dissatisfied customers cite complaints related to seemingly abrupt policy cancellations and timeliness of claim payouts.

SECURA Customer Service

The nationwide number for SECURA’s main office is 1 (800) 558-3405, but the number for Arizona and Colorado customers is 1 (866) 356-7870. The specialty underwriting office number is 1 (877) 705-7589. The emergency roadside assistance number is 1 (800) 828-7047, and the travel rescuer assistance number is 1 (800) 527-0218. Claims are reported online or by phone.

SECURA Claims Filing Process

Customers file and manage claims online (www.secura.net/claims/online-claim) or over the phone with SECURA representatives. The phone number for customers in the Central and Eastern time zones is 1 (800) 318-2136, but policyholders in the Mountain time zone can call 1 (866) 356-7870. All customers can email claims@secura.net for additional help and service.

