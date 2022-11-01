4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

SECURA Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Founded in 1900, SECURA offers the MILE-STONE® program to provide policyholders with one policy and one premium for home and auto insurance.

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance with SECURA is $40 per month.

  • SECURA is good for bundling home and auto, cheap rates, and discount opportunities.

  • SECURA is bad for drivers in most states, rideshare insurance, and single-auto policies.

SECURA auto insurance customers spend a cheap average of $40 per month for coverage, but individual rates will vary based on factors like driver history, chosen coverage level, and vehicle type. At SECURA, auto policies are bundled with home insurance, which you should keep in mind while making insurance decisions. The same applies to condo or apartment coverage.

SECURA Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

What is the average cost of auto insurance at SECURA?

On average, SECURA auto insurance policyholders spend $40 per month and $480 per year for a bundled home and auto policy. Available in 13 states, SECURA offers cheap rates for customers looking to save.

Like most insurance providers, SECURA calculates insurance quotes by considering driving records alongside factors like credit history, age, state and city location, coverage levels, and more. Though SECURA rates across the board are typically inexpensive, drivers with clean records often pay less than those with past DUIs, accidents, or speeding tickets.

Driver ProfileSECURA Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$44$108
DUI$81$159
At-Fault Accident$40$122
Speeding Ticket$49$116
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

SECURA Car Insurance Quotes by State

Area-specific factors, like road infrastructure, minimum insurance requirements, crime rates, population, weather, and climate, influence how insurance providers like SECURA calculate insurance rates. SECURA offers coverage in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

SECURA Car Insurance Pros and Cons

SECURA works best for drivers looking to bundle homeowners and auto insurance on a single policy. Policyholders with SECURA benefit from cheap overall rates and numerous opportunities to earn driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts. Because coverage from SECURA is only available in 13 states, drivers in all other states will need to look elsewhere for coverage.

ProsCons
  • Bundling home and auto
  • Cheap rates
  • Discount opportunities
  • Unavailable in most states
  • No rideshare insurance
  • Individual auto policies unavailable

SECURA Car Insurance Discounts

MILE-STONE® Gold and Basic policyholders have multiple available discounts. Eligibility varies, but potential savings include valued policyholder, financial stability, early quoting, select pay, new home credit, protective device credit, claim- and violation-free, good student, hybrid car, airbag, anti-theft, multi-car, package, accident prevention, and umbrella coverage discounts.

SECURA Car Insurance Coverage Options

Home and auto customers at SECURA have two primary insurance policy options with different coverage levels, but options for umbrella and renters insurance are also available. The MILE-STONE Gold policy includes travel and medical assistance, roadside assistance, identity theft protection, pet insurance, accident forgiveness, and auto glass repair and replacement.

The MILE-STONE Basic policy simply provides essential coverage for home and auto insurance. A Basic policy includes roadside assistance, identity theft protection, auto glass repair and replacement, accident forgiveness, and pet protection, but add-ons are available. SECURA also offers business and nonprofit, farm and agriculture, and specialty insurance.

SECURA Car Insurance Reputation

With coverage available in 13 U.S. states, SECURA home and auto insurance provides policyholders with the ease and accessibility of a combined policy and premium. The company has not yet received a J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction, but SECURA earned an A financial strength rating from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

According to SECURA insurance reviews, satisfied customers appreciate the cheap rates and savings opportunities with the early quoting discount, financial stability discount, good student discount, claim-free discount, and more. Dissatisfied customers cite complaints related to seemingly abrupt policy cancellations and timeliness of claim payouts.

SECURA Customer Service

The nationwide number for SECURA’s main office is 1 (800) 558-3405, but the number for Arizona and Colorado customers is 1 (866) 356-7870. The specialty underwriting office number is 1 (877) 705-7589. The emergency roadside assistance number is 1 (800) 828-7047, and the travel rescuer assistance number is 1 (800) 527-0218. Claims are reported online or by phone.

SECURA Claims Filing Process

Customers file and manage claims online (www.secura.net/claims/online-claim) or over the phone with SECURA representatives. The phone number for customers in the Central and Eastern time zones is 1 (800) 318-2136, but policyholders in the Mountain time zone can call 1 (866) 356-7870. All customers can email claims@secura.net for additional help and service.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • SECURA car insurance works best for drivers looking to bundle an auto policy with coverage for their home, condo, or apartment. At SECURA, home and auto policies are a package deal and cannot be purchased individually. Satisfied policyholders cite affordable rates, available discounts, and the convenience of bundling home and auto as positives from the company.

  • On average, the bundled home and auto coverage from SECURA is $40 per month and $480 per year, making it a very affordable option for policyholders in the 13 states where coverage is offered. Individual rates vary based on factors such as driving history, credit scores, age, vehicle type, chosen coverage levels, discount availability, state location, set deductible, and more.

  • SECURA offers numerous opportunities for home and auto policyholders to earn policy-based, driver-based, and bundling discounts. These include valued policyholder, financial stability, early quoting, new home, protective device, claim- and violation-free, good student, hybrid car, airbag, anti-theft, multi-car, package, accident prevention, umbrella policy, and select pay discounts.

  • Generally speaking, drivers with good credit and clean driving records earn the cheapest auto rates. To find a quality auto insurer that offers affordable coverage meeting your insurance needs, utilize the Insurify quote-comparison tool. You no longer need to rely on an insurance agent to discover quality coverage. The best part? You can compare rates from your couch.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

