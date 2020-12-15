Home>Car Insurance

10 Car Models With the Most DUIs in 2024: SUVs and Minivans Dominate the List

If you’re trying to avoid drunk drivers, take your eyes off the hot rod. They’re probably behind the wheel of a Chrysler Pacifica.

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Published October 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM PDT

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Driving under the influence has deadly consequences. Nearly one-third (32%) of all traffic fatalities involve drunk drivers, accounting for about one death every 39 minutes in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Insurify data reveals that drivers of some vehicles are much more likely to have a DUI than others.

Nearly 1 million Americans per year get a DUI citation.[1] Those arrests represent a small fraction of self-reports from 24.1 million drivers who drove under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the past year.[2]

The data science team at Insurify used its proprietary database of more than 97 million car insurance quotes to identify the 10 cars with the highest share of drivers with a DUI in 2024. The data revealed several surprising vehicles, including a handful of family-friendly SUVs and minivans.

As the holiday season approaches, drivers should watch out for these car models and for signs that other drivers are intoxicated. Alcohol- and drug-related crashes spike between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, one of the most dangerous periods to drive, according to the National Road Safety Foundation.

Key Takeaways

  • Buick Envista drivers have the highest share of DUIs, with 72.1 out of 1,000 drivers reporting one on their driving record. Drivers of another Buick, the Encore GX, have the second-highest share.

  • Drivers with a DUI pay an average of $4,176 annually for full-coverage car insurance compared to $2,532 with a clean record, according to Insurify data. The higher price represents the higher risk these drivers pose. In many cases, insurers might deny coverage to drivers with a DUI.

  • In Insurify’s database, 6.4 out of 1,000 drivers reported a DUI on their driving record in 2024, but as many as 72.1 out of 1,000 drivers of some models report DUIs.

  • Eight of the 10 cars with the highest share of drivers with a DUI are American-made, with Chevrolet alone representing three models.

  • The Jaguar XF is the most expensive model among the 10 cars that drivers with a DUI are most likely to drive. The luxury sports sedan starts at $51,075, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

  • Drivers with DUIs seem to gravitate toward roomy family vehicles. Five of the 10 vehicles on this list are SUVs, and two are minivans.

  • An average of 11,000 people die per year in drunk driving accidents, according to NHTSA data from 2013 to 2022. These crashes killed 13,524 people in 2022.

  • The legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit to drive is 0.08% in the United States, but most countries (including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain) set the legal limit at 0.03% to 0.05%.[3]

These cars have the highest share of drivers with DUIs

The car models with the most drivers with a DUI range from the tank-like Ford Bronco to the snug Volkswagen New Beetle. Roomy family vans and SUVs account for half the list. Drivers with these models are up to 11 times more likely to have a DUI on their driving record than average.

1. Buick Envista

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 72.1

  • MSRP (base model): $23,995

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: N/A

Buick Envista drivers are the most likely to have a DUI on their driving record, with more than 72 of the model’s owners per 1,000 drivers reporting the violation on Insurify insurance applications. The compact SUV’s crash-imminent braking system could prevent some accidents by automatically braking if the driver doesn’t — but it’s no substitute for sober driving.

The NHTSA hasn’t rated the 2024 Buick Envista for overall safety yet, but the car had one recall for a malfunctioning instrument panel display that should show vehicle speed and warning lights. 

2. Buick Encore GX

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 58.7

  • MSRP (base model): $27,195

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: 5/5 stars

The Buick Encore GX seats up to five, has available all-wheel drive, and hosts high-tech safety features like lane-departure warning and crash-imminent braking, making it a comfortable and practical family car. The subcompact SUV also has the second-highest share of owners with a citation for driving under the influence (58.7 per 1,000 drivers).

Like the Envista, General Motors recalled the Buick Encore GX because of a malfunctioning instrument panel display. The manufacturer released a free software update to fix the issue and reduce accident risk.

3. Chevrolet Bolt EV

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 40.6

  • MSRP (base model): $27,495

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: 5/5 stars

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers are typically concerned with protecting the environment, but that concern apparently doesn’t include driving safely for the 40.6 per 1,000 Chevrolet Bolt EV drivers with a DUI.

Driving a Chevrolet Bolt while intoxicated is especially dangerous since EVs tend to be quieter than gas-powered cars, posing an additional risk to pedestrians and cyclists. EVs are also heavier than traditional vehicles, which insulates the EV driver from harm but crushes lighter vehicles in crashes, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

4. Chevrolet Astro

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 29.9

  • MSRP (base model): $5,470

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: 3/5 stars

The Chevrolet Astro minivan was discontinued in 2005, but 29.9 out of 1,000 of its drivers are still wreaking havoc on the road. Unlike more recent model years, the Astro isn’t equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like lane-departure warning, blind-spot detection, and automatic braking.

The boxy van earned a 3 out of 5 crash safety rating from the NHTSA, but its drivers aren’t the only people who should be worried about an accident. The Astro weighs more than 4,300 pounds and could severely damage smaller vehicles in a DUI-related crash.

5. Chevrolet Blazer

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 28.1

  • MSRP (base model): $44,195

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: 5/5 stars

Chevrolet Blazer owners have the fifth-highest share of DUIs at 28.1 per 1,000 drivers. The sporty midsize SUV is also popular with police departments, so Blazer drivers are both issuing and receiving a lot of DUIs.

Recent model years have ADAS safety features like forward-collision warning and automatic braking — but the 2024 Blazer has also had three recalls. The 2024 Blazer’s defective door strikers caused doors to open during crashes, increasing injury risk and prompting a recall. The NHTSA rated the 2022 model year highly for crash safety but hasn’t rated the 2023 or 2024 Blazer.

6. Jaguar XF

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 27.5

  • MSRP (base model): $51,075

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: N/A

The Jaguar XF’s $51,075 price tag isn’t dissuading drivers from getting behind its wheel after a night of drinking. With 27.5 out of 1,000 reporting a DUI, this premium sedan’s drivers are 4.3 times more likely than average to drink and drive.

Safety features, including lane-departure warning and dynamic brake support, are standard in the Jaguar XF, but neither feature meets the NHTSA’s performance criteria. Forward-collision warning meets it, but alcohol levels well below the legal limit still slow reaction speed, so the warning is much less likely to help Jaguar XF drivers if they’re under the influence.[4]

7. Buick Enclave

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 22.8

  • MSRP (base model): $46,395

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: 4/5 stars

The full-size three-row Buick Enclave seats up to seven passengers, making it an attractive vehicle for big families — but it also has the seventh-highest share of drivers with a DUI. Buick makes three of the 10 cars with the highest shares of intoxicated drivers.

Weighing in at more than 4,600 pounds, the Buick Enclave’s size makes it more dangerous to smaller vehicles in crashes. The NHTSA gives the 2024 model year a 4 out of 5 safety rating, dinging the Enclave for its rollover risk.

8. Volkswagen New Beetle

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 17.4

  • MSRP (base model): $4,965

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: N/A

Volkswagen discontinued the New Beetle after the 2010 model year, but its drivers are still getting DUIs in 2024. Nearly three times more New Beetle owners have a DUI than the national average of 6.4 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.

The New Beetle lacks the modern safety features found in new cars, so intoxicated drivers don’t get a warning if they veer into another lane or are about to crash. The car originally sold for $19,440 but has a purchase price of $4,965 today, according to KBB. Drivers with lower-value cars often choose liability-only coverage, which offers less financial protection in an accident.

9. Chrysler Pacifica

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 17.3

  • MSRP (base model): $44,145

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: 5/5 stars

Chrysler advertises the eight-passenger Pacifica as a family minivan, but its drivers are 2.7 times as likely as average to have a DUI. The Chrysler Pacifica’s numerous safety features, including forward-collision warning, might mitigate some of the damage — but the minivan has had multiple safety recalls.

One of the three recalls for the 2024 Pacifica concerns the driver’s airbags, which don’t properly deploy in a crash. The minivan also has an 11.6% chance of a rollover in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario, according to the NHTSA.

10. Ford Bronco

  • DUIs per 1,000 drivers: 16.8

  • MSRP (base model): $41,525

  • NHTSA overall safety rating: N/A

Nearly 17 out of 1,000 Ford Bronco drivers have a DUI on their driving record. The rugged, truck-based SUV could cause significant damage to small sedans in an accident because it weighs more than 4,300 pounds. The Bronco’s automatic braking and lane-departure warning features help drivers avoid crashes, provided they’re sober and paying attention.

The NHTSA hasn’t rated the 2024 Ford Bronco on overall safety, but the SUV earned 3 out of 5 stars for rollover resistance because it has a 25.6% risk of rolling over in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario — a situation that’s much more likely for drivers under the influence.

The issue of drunk driving extends beyond these 10 car models

The 10 cars that belong to drivers with the highest share of DUIs aren’t stereotypically associated with reckless driving. According to Insurify’s data, a drunk driver is more likely to be behind the wheel of a minivan than a sporty hot rod.

Ultimately, the way someone drives is a better predictor of BAC than the car model itself. Drunk drivers often display visual warning signs, according to the NHTSA, including:

  • Lane position problems, including weaving, straddling lane lines, swerving, or drifting

  • Speed and braking problems, including jerky stops, varying speed, and driving 10 mph or more under the limit

  • Lack of vigilance, including driving the wrong way on a one-way street, delayed response to traffic signals, and failure to signal

  • Lack of judgment, including tailgating, driving outside the roadway, and argumentative behavior

Drivers who witness these behaviors should steer clear, especially near the year’s end when drug- and alcohol-related accidents spike.

Getting a DUI can be a wake-up call — especially when drivers see their new insurance rates. Average full-coverage premiums jump by about 65% with a DUI, Insurify data shows. Insurers may also non-renew a policy after a DUI, but some companies specialize in high-risk policyholders. In the long term, drivers with a DUI can lower their insurance costs by committing to always driving sober.

Methodology

Insurify’s data science team turned to its database of more than 97 million car insurance rates to find the car models that had the highest percentage of drivers with a DUI on their driving record. Driver applications originate from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Full-coverage car insurance premiums correspond to policies with bodily injury coverage between state minimum requirements and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident; property damage coverage between $10,000 and $50,000; and comprehensive and collision coverage with deductibles of $1,000. Premiums reflect the median insurance cost for drivers with a DUI and with a clean record between the ages of 20 and 70 with average or better credit.

NHTSA safety ratings represent the 2024 model years or the last model year before discontinuation unless otherwise noted. Base model prices are from Kelley Blue Book.

Visit Insurify’s data center to download more auto insurance data.

Sources

  1. Centers for Disease Control. "Impaired Driving Facts."
  2. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. "2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH)."
  3. Global status report on alcohol and health and treatment of substance use disorders. "World Health Organization."
  4. Harriet Garrisson, Andrew Scholey, Joris C. Verster, Brook Shiferaw, Sarah Benson. "Effects of alcohol intoxication on driving performance, confidence in driving ability, and psychomotor function: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study."
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

Learn More
linkedin
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo