Esurance Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Insurance Writer
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Established in 1999 and a subsidiary of Allstate, Esurance is known for its cutting-edge website and mobile app experience. The company also offers a number of coverage options to meet the needs of various drivers. On average, Esurance car insurance costs $114 per month. In addition to car insurance, Esurance offers in home, renters, and motorcycle policies.

To land a great deal on car insurance, it’s a good idea to shop around. You can use Insurify to compare car insurance products instantly. Once you do, you’ll receive personalized quotes in five minutes or less. Fortunately, the tool is a breeze to use, and it’s completely free.

Esurance in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with Esurance is $114 per month.

  • Esurance is good for rideshare drivers and those who prefer a robust mobile app.

  • Esurance isn't the best option for drivers looking for the cheapest car insurance rates.

Esurance Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Esurance is backed by the Allstate name, a leader in the car insurance space. Therefore, its high rankings in the industry are expected. Allstate lends excellent financial strength and customer reputation to Esurance.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Industry RankingEsurance Rating
Insurify Composite Score (ICS)94 out of 100
J.D. Power845 out of 1,000
A.M. BestA+
NAIC Complaint IndexMore than average

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Esurance Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

Esurance uses a number of factors to calculate car insurance quotes. Factors like your age and location are out of your control. Other factors, like your driving history, however, are based on how responsible you are while on the road. If you have a clean record, free of speeding tickets and DUIs, you’re more likely to secure a good rate than a bad driver is.

Driver ProfileEsurance Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$102$77
DUI$125$155
At-Fault Accident$144$113
Speeding Ticket$166$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Esurance Car Insurance Quotes by State

Your geographic location will play a role in the car insurance quotes you receive. If you live in a city with harsh weather conditions, you can expect higher rates than a rural driver who lives in a moderate climate. You might also pay more for your car insurance if your area has high crime, vandalism, and/or accident rates.

StateEsurance Average Monthly Premium
Arizona$95
California$74
Colorado$80
Georgia$158
Maryland$154
Missouri$95
New Jersey$115
New York$189
Ohio$91
Pennsylvania$100
Texas$102
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Esurance Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Esurance can be a solid choice if you’re a tech-savvy driver who would like to manage your car insurance through an intuitive mobile app. It might also be worth considering if you drive for Uber or Lyft and want to take advantage of its ShareSmart policy for rideshare drivers.

Pros

  • User-friendly mobile app

  • Plenty of discounts and coverage options

Cons

  • Rates can be high

  • Poor ratings for car insurance claims

Esurance Car Insurance Discounts

Thanks to Esurance discounts, you can save money on your auto insurance. Your driving habits as well as the details of your policy will determine which discounts you may be eligible for. Note that not all discounts are available everywhere, so it’s a good idea to check when you request a quote.

Driver-Based Discounts

If you sign up for the DriveSense mobile app, you might qualify for the DriveSense discount. The app will monitor your driving habits and give you weekly recaps and advice to help you become a better driver. Other driver-based discounts include the good student discount, defensive driver discount, and claim-free discount.

Policy-Based Discounts

You may score a discount if you get a car insurance quote online on Esurance.com and cover your entire premium up front. The on-time payment discount is also available if you pay your bills on time.

Bundling Discounts

According to Esurance, you can save up to 10 percent when you bundle your home and car insurance policies. There’s also a renters plus discount, which applies when you add renters coverage to your car insurance plan.

Esurance Car Insurance Coverage Options

With Esurance’s collision coverage, you’ll be protected if you’re involved in a collision. Also known as med pay, medical payments coverage is designed to cover medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault. The company’s liability coverage will be important if you’re found liable for a crash. It will pay for the other party’s medical care, damaged property, and lost wages.

ShareSmart Rideshare Insurance

ShareSmart rideshare insurance makes sense if you drive for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft. As of January 2022, it’s available in California, Illinois, and New Jersey. This policy is designed to fill the gaps between your personal car insurance policy and the rideshare company’s insurance.

Rental Car Coverage

If you’re unable to use your vehicle because it’s in one of Esurance’s approved repair shops, rental car coverage will reimburse you for the cost of a rental car. Esurance’s CarMatch Rental Coverage® states that it will pay for you to rent a vehicle that’s similar to yours in size and body type.

Emergency Roadside Assistance

Towing and labor coverage or emergency roadside assistance can be a huge help in emergency situations. It pays for towing, tire changes, gas tank fill-ups, and more. It will cover up to $75 per incident so you can get back on the road quickly and safely.

Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury Liability

The uninsured motorist bodily injury liability from Esurance can eliminate a lot of stress if you get involved in an accident with an uninsured driver and it’s their fault. As long as you have this coverage, you don’t have to find the out-of-pocket funds to pay for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Esurance Car Insurance Reputation

Is Esurance car insurance good?

Esurance auto insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Esurance is $114.

Esurance is backed by the Allstate name and has a fairly good reputation in the car insurance industry. While it holds an A- rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it has received more complaints than average with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Esurance Customer Service

From a customer service perspective, Esurance does have room for improvement, as its policyholders share mixed reviews. Some customers are satisfied with its timely service, while others complain about delays in the claims process and wish they could meet with agents in person.

Esurance Claims Filing Process

The ideal way to file, track, and manage a claim with Esurance is through its user-friendly mobile app. The app’s photo claim option can speed up the process. If you prefer to file a claim online or via phone instead of Esurance mobile, you may do so as well.

Esurance: Is it right for you?

If you’re in search of a car insurance provider with a focus on innovation and digital tools, Esurance auto insurance will probably meet your needs. Its mobile app and website can make it easy to keep tabs on your auto insurance policy. To make sure Esurance is the best option, however, use Insurify to learn about all your options and compare them.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Esurance is a financially stable car insurance provider with solid industry rankings. The company does, however, have a high rate of customer complaints as recorded by the National Association of Insurance commisioners.

  • Esurance is a reputable car insurance provider for drivers who value technology and don’t mind paying a bit more for convenience. It’s an Allstate company with a variety of coverage options and discounts that many policyholders appreciate.

  • An Esurance policy runs $114 per month, on average. Of course, your unique situation will determine how much you’ll pay. When you request a quote, Esurance will consider your location, age, and driving record. If you’re a responsible driver, you’ll likely land a better deal than someone with a history of speeding tickets and reckless behavior on the road.

  • The average monthly cost of car insurance with Esurance is $114 which is actually more expensive than the national average monthly cost of car insurance at $77. However, drivers with a DUI on their record see lower than average rates with average policies of $125, compared to the national average of $155. Customers can save with discounts offered by Esurance.

  • Fortunately, Esurance offers a wide selection of discounts to help you lower your car insurance costs. The core discount, for example, is for customers who pay for their entire policies up front, own a home, or insure multiple vehicles with Esurance. There are also discounts for being a good student or a defensive driver, paying bills on time, and bundling car and home insurance.

  • If your goal is to land the best deal on car insurance, you need to shop around. You can do so and compare multiple car insurance companies with Insurify. There are no sign-ups or fees involved. You’ll get personalized quotes in five minutes or less.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
