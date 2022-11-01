Esurance Car Insurance Coverage Options

With Esurance’s collision coverage, you’ll be protected if you’re involved in a collision. Also known as med pay, medical payments coverage is designed to cover medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault. The company’s liability coverage will be important if you’re found liable for a crash. It will pay for the other party’s medical care, damaged property, and lost wages.

ShareSmart Rideshare Insurance

ShareSmart rideshare insurance makes sense if you drive for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft. As of January 2022, it’s available in California, Illinois, and New Jersey. This policy is designed to fill the gaps between your personal car insurance policy and the rideshare company’s insurance.

Rental Car Coverage

If you’re unable to use your vehicle because it’s in one of Esurance’s approved repair shops, rental car coverage will reimburse you for the cost of a rental car. Esurance’s CarMatch Rental Coverage® states that it will pay for you to rent a vehicle that’s similar to yours in size and body type.

Emergency Roadside Assistance

Towing and labor coverage or emergency roadside assistance can be a huge help in emergency situations. It pays for towing, tire changes, gas tank fill-ups, and more. It will cover up to $75 per incident so you can get back on the road quickly and safely.

Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury Liability

The uninsured motorist bodily injury liability from Esurance can eliminate a lot of stress if you get involved in an accident with an uninsured driver and it’s their fault. As long as you have this coverage, you don’t have to find the out-of-pocket funds to pay for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

