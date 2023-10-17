Frankenmuth Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of Frankenmuth auto insurance

Drivers who choose Frankenmuth pay an average of $157 per month for full coverage and $124 per month for liability-only coverage. These rates are less than the national full-coverage average of $206 per month but more than the liability-only average of $103 per month.

Frankenmuth car insurance coverage

All insurance companies must offer liability car insurance that meets state minimum requirements. In addition to liability insurance for Michigan and Ohio drivers, Frankenmuth Insurance offers these coverages drivers can add to their policy for more protection:

Collision coverage Collision insurance covers repairs to your own vehicle after it hits a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

Comprehensive coverage Comprehensive insurance covers car repair or replacement for non-collision incidents, such as fire, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and severe weather.

Medical payments coverage This covers the medical bills and funeral expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage If you get in an accident with a driver without any or enough insurance, this insurance covers damages.

Roadside assistance coverage This coverage add-on kicks in if your car needs towing service.

Loan/lease gap coverage If you total a car you leased or financed and the insurance payout doesn’t cover the remaining loan balance, this insurance pays the difference.

Frankenmuth car insurance cost by state

Car insurance prices vary among states, due to different minimum requirements, local litigation frequency, weather patterns, and different repair costs.[1]

Drivers in Michigan pay higher rates on average, in part because Michigan recently raised bodily injury liability minimums from $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident to $50,000 and $100,000, respectively.[2] Meanwhile, Ohio drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily liability.[3]

State Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Michigan $173 $150 Ohio $141 $97 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Frankenmuth auto insurance rates by driving history

Car insurance rates vary based on your driving record. If you have a history of traffic violations and at-fault accidents, auto insurers will consider you a greater risk for future claims. As a result, car insurance companies will charge you higher rates to offset these risks.

The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes from Frankenmuth based on driving history.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $146 $115 With speeding ticket $195 $154 With at-fault accident $208 $164 With DUI $226 $178 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Frankenmuth car insurance cost by age

Car insurance companies consider your age when determining rates. Teen drivers tend to get in more accidents, so insurers charge them higher rates.[4] Meanwhile, rates tend to decrease by the time you hit 35 years old — but can tick back up at 70 years old as physical capabilities decline due to age.[5]

The table below shows the average monthly quotes for Frankenmuth car insurance policies by age group.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $263 20s $187 30s $147 40s $139 50s $122 60s $114 70s $116 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get a Frankenmuth car insurance quote from Insurify

Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find an affordable deal. Here’s how to get started:

Head to Insurify.com. Select “Compare Quotes” at the top of the screen. Answer some questions. Provide Insurify with some details about your background, car model, driving habits, driving record, ZIP code, and demographic information. Receive your quotes. Insurify will present you with multiple quotes, including Frankenmuth, if available. You can then compare this quote to other options in the area and decide whether Frankenmuth is the right choice for your budget and needs.

If you want a quote directly from Frankenmuth, you’ll need to call an independent agent who represents Frankenmuth. The company doesn’t offer direct online quotes.

Frankenmuth car insurance discounts

Frankenmuth Insurance offers the following car insurance discounts to help drivers save on their policies:

Multiple vehicle discount: Customers who insure multiple cars with Frankenmuth can save. This discount is particularly useful for families with multiple vehicles.

Advance quote discount: Customers who request a car insurance quote from Frankenmuth a certain time prior to the start of the policy can qualify for a discount.

Loss history discount: If you submit a loss history that includes very few claims or accidents, you might qualify for a discount with Frankenmuth.

Frankenmuth might not automatically apply discounts to your policy, so reach out to your agent to ask them which discounts you might qualify for.

Frankenmuth insurance bundling options

Frankenmuth Insurance offers multiple insurance products, including:

Homeowners insurance : This covers damage to your dwelling and personal property in the event of a covered loss.

Renters insurance : This covers damage or theft of your personal belongings if you’re renting an apartment or house.

Life insurance: This protects your family financially in the event of your death.

Drivers who want to save on car insurance can take advantage of the following bundling discounts: