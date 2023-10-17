Frankenmuth Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Frankenmuth Insurance has prided itself on having “frank conversations” with customers since 1866. Despite its auto policies only being available in Michigan and Ohio, customers who choose Frankenmuth enjoy prices similar to the national average, along with high-level service. The company offers diverse coverage options, including add-ons like gap coverage.
Here’s a Frankenmuth Insurance overview, including coverages, discounts, price data, and customer reviews.
Quick Facts
Frankenmuth’s average cost is $157 per month for full coverage and $124 per month for liability only.
Drivers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont can purchase coverage through Frankenmuth Insurance’s subsidiary, Patriot Insurance Company.
Frankenmuth Insurance’s customers are satisfied, with a less-than-expected number of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
What is Frankenmuth auto insurance?
Based in Frankenmuth, Michigan, Frankenmuth Insurance has been in the insurance business since 1866. While its personal auto insurance is only available in Michigan and Ohio, the company’s commercial lines have a larger national footprint across 15 states. In total, 700 independent insurance agents represent Frankenmuth’s 325,000 active policies.
Frankenmuth’s motto is simple: neighbor helping neighbor. Customers are largely satisfied with their Frankenmuth car insurance, with strong ratings and few customer complaints. The company has won awards for customer service from Insurance Marketing & Communications Association and MichBusiness. The current CEO is Frederick A. Edmond Jr.
Frankenmuth pros and cons
Pros
Affordable premiums: The company’s average car insurance rate is similar to the national average.
Financial strength: Frankenmuth received an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, indicating it’s able to pay out future claims.
Highly rated mobile app: Its mobile app has a 4.9 rating in the Apple App Store, offering customers a mobile option for bill pay and requesting roadside assistance.
Cons
Limited availability: Frankenmuth’s coverage is only available in Michigan and Ohio, with availability through a subsidiary in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
Limited discounts: It advertises fewer discounts for customers than most insurance companies.
No telematics program: Frankenmuth doesn’t have a telematics program for its auto insurance customers.
Average cost of Frankenmuth auto insurance
Drivers who choose Frankenmuth pay an average of $157 per month for full coverage and $124 per month for liability-only coverage. These rates are less than the national full-coverage average of $206 per month but more than the liability-only average of $103 per month.
Frankenmuth car insurance coverage
All insurance companies must offer liability car insurance that meets state minimum requirements. In addition to liability insurance for Michigan and Ohio drivers, Frankenmuth Insurance offers these coverages drivers can add to their policy for more protection:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers repairs to your own vehicle after it hits a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers car repair or replacement for non-collision incidents, such as fire, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and severe weather.
Medical payments coverage
This covers the medical bills and funeral expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If you get in an accident with a driver without any or enough insurance, this insurance covers damages.
Roadside assistance coverage
This coverage add-on kicks in if your car needs towing service.
Loan/lease gap coverage
If you total a car you leased or financed and the insurance payout doesn’t cover the remaining loan balance, this insurance pays the difference.
Frankenmuth car insurance cost by state
Car insurance prices vary among states, due to different minimum requirements, local litigation frequency, weather patterns, and different repair costs.[1]
Drivers in Michigan pay higher rates on average, in part because Michigan recently raised bodily injury liability minimums from $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident to $50,000 and $100,000, respectively.[2] Meanwhile, Ohio drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily liability.[3]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Frankenmuth auto insurance rates by driving history
Car insurance rates vary based on your driving record. If you have a history of traffic violations and at-fault accidents, auto insurers will consider you a greater risk for future claims. As a result, car insurance companies will charge you higher rates to offset these risks.
The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes from Frankenmuth based on driving history.
Driving History
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Clean record
$146
$115
With speeding ticket
$195
$154
With at-fault accident
$208
$164
With DUI
$226
$178
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Frankenmuth car insurance cost by age
Car insurance companies consider your age when determining rates. Teen drivers tend to get in more accidents, so insurers charge them higher rates.[4] Meanwhile, rates tend to decrease by the time you hit 35 years old — but can tick back up at 70 years old as physical capabilities decline due to age.[5]
The table below shows the average monthly quotes for Frankenmuth car insurance policies by age group.
Age Group
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$263
20s
$187
30s
$147
40s
$139
50s
$122
60s
$114
70s
$116
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get a Frankenmuth car insurance quote from Insurify
Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find an affordable deal. Here’s how to get started:
Head to Insurify.com. Select “Compare Quotes” at the top of the screen.
Answer some questions. Provide Insurify with some details about your background, car model, driving habits, driving record, ZIP code, and demographic information.
Receive your quotes. Insurify will present you with multiple quotes, including Frankenmuth, if available. You can then compare this quote to other options in the area and decide whether Frankenmuth is the right choice for your budget and needs.
If you want a quote directly from Frankenmuth, you’ll need to call an independent agent who represents Frankenmuth. The company doesn’t offer direct online quotes.
Homeowners insurance: This covers damage to your dwelling and personal property in the event of a covered loss.
Renters insurance: This covers damage or theft of your personal belongings if you’re renting an apartment or house.
Life insurance: This protects your family financially in the event of your death.
Drivers who want to save on car insurance can take advantage of the following bundling discounts:
Home and auto bundle: Drivers who purchase homeowners insurance in addition to their car insurance can qualify for a discount. Reach out to your agent to learn how much you’ll save when you qualify for Frankenmuth’s bundling discounts.
Life and auto bundle: Drivers who purchase one of Frankenmuth’s life insurance policies — which include whole life and term life policies — can qualify for a discount.
Frankenmuth insurance reviews and ratings
As a small regional insurer, Frankenmuth has fewer online reviews than national insurers. While Frankenmuth features positive reviews on its official site, sites like Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot feature more negative reviews. Still, third-party evaluators like AM Best and Moody’s give Frankenmuth strong ratings.
Frankenmuth customer reviews
Frankenmuth has 1 out of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau website, with most people complaining about issues during the claims process and unexpected rate increases. The review below is critical of Frankenmuth’s customer service and claims process:
In the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, customers praise the way the company’s mobile app allows them to seamlessly pay bills and access account documents. Some customers also praise Frankenmuth’s selection of discounts, like the reviewer below:
Frankenmuth ratings
Insurance industry agency reviews of Frankenmuth are generally positive. The company received high marks from AM Best for financial strength, a perfect score from the Better Business Bureau, and a lower-than-average number of complaints according to the NAIC.
AM Best: A (Excellent)
Better Business Bureau: A+
Google Play Store: 4.3 out of 5
Apple App Store: 4.9 out of 5
NAIC Complaint Index: 0.66
Frankenmuth vs. other insurance companies
The car insurance market is highly saturated, and consumers have plenty of choices. Frankenmuth is a good option for Michigan and Ohio drivers who want a regional, “neighborly” feel in their car insurance company. But here’s how Frankenmuth stacks up against other car insurance companies in the region.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Frankenmuth
$124
$157
N/A
Auto-Owners
$40
$82
4.0
Erie
$59
$87
4.4
Nationwide
$65
$123
4.1
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Frankenmuth vs. Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners is a Michigan-based insurer that offers car, home, and life insurance policies to more than 3 million policyholders across 26 states. Auto-Owners has a larger national footprint than Frankenmuth and an A++ rating from AM Best, which beats Frankenmuth — though customers shouldn’t worry about either company’s ability to pay claims. Auto-Owners customers pay an average of $40 per month for liability coverage and $82 per month for full coverage.
Customers looking for more discounts should choose Auto-Owners. For instance, students should consider Auto-Owners for its good student discount, student away at school discount, and teen safe driving telematics program.
Frankenmuth vs. Erie
Erie serves more than 6 million policyholders in 12 states with auto, home, business, and life insurance. Erie earned the highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating of any car insurance company in the North Central region, scoring 844 on a 1,000-point scale.
Erie Rate Lock is a popular program that locks in customers’ rates unless they add or remove a vehicle from their policy or change their address. Erie offers more discounts than Frankenmuth, including a safety features discount and a reduced usage discount.
Drivers looking for the lowest rates should choose Erie, which has an average full-coverage insurance rate of $87 per month and an average liability-only insurance rate of $59 per month — less than Frankenmuth’s average rates.
Frankenmuth vs. Nationwide
Nationwide is one of the largest car insurance companies in the country, serving most states. Nationwide’s J.D. Power customer satisfaction score is in line with the average for large insurers, at 861 on a 1,000-point scale. The company has an A+ from AM Best, indicating excellent financial strength.
Nationwide drivers pay an average of $65 per month for liability-only insurance and $123 per month for full-coverage insurance. Drivers with used vehicles who can get by with only liability insurance should consider Nationwide, given its cheaper rates.
Drivers looking for a telematics program should also choose Nationwide. The company’s SmartRide telematics program can earn you up to 25% in discounts for safe driving, including an automatic 10% off when you sign up.
How to file an auto insurance claim with Frankenmuth
A claim is a formal request by a policyholder for payment after a covered loss. Common covered losses include car accidents and theft. You can then use your claim settlement to cover the costs of repairs and medical bills. Frankenmuth gives you a few ways to file a claim:
You can call Frankenmuth Insurance’s 24/7 claims line at 1 (800) 234-4433. Describe the incident to your agent, who will outline the next steps in the claims process.
You can also file your claim on the Frankenmuth Insurance website. You’ll have to log into your policyholder services account, fill out a short form, and upload any necessary photos of your incident.
You can also fax information about your claim to 1 (989) 652-6231.
Frankenmuth states that it strives for a fast, fair claims process. The company recommends contacting your agent directly, as they’re the most familiar with your policy.
Frankenmuth insurance FAQs
Learn how to shop and compare car insurance quotes in Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to some commonly asked questions about Frankenmuth car insurance.
Is Frankenmuth legitimate?
Frankenmuth has been in business for more than 150 years, serving customers across 15 states. While Frankenmuth doesn’t have the vast resources of national insurers like State Farm or Allstate, the company earned an A grade from AM Best, indicating excellent financial strength. Frankenmuth is also accredited with the Better Business Bureau.
Is Frankenmuth car insurance worth it?
Frankenmuth’s combination of reasonable prices and diverse coverage options makes it a worthwhile option for plenty of drivers. Families with multiple vehicles can benefit from Frankenmuth’s multi-vehicle discount, and customers looking for home insurance in addition to car insurance can take advantage of the company’s bundling discounts.
What is the average cost of Frankenmuth car insurance?
Full-coverage car insurance policies from Frankenmuth cost $157 per month on average, while liability-only insurance policies cost $124 per month.
Who owns Frankenmuth insurance?
Frankenmuth is a privately owned company currently run by CEO Frederick A. Edmond Jr. and President and COO Andrew H. Knudsen.
Who should get Frankenmuth insurance?
Michiganders who want affordable rates should consider Frankenmuth for its relatively cheap premiums compared to other insurers in the state. Drivers who own a home should also consider Frankenmuth, as they can qualify for Frankenmuth’s home and auto bundling discount.
Is Frankenmuth good at paying claims?
Frankenmuth earned an A (Excellent) financial stability rating from AM Best, which means the company is able to pay out future claims to its customers.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Mark Steinbach is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY. In addition to his years of work as a copywriter, he is also a TV writer with a degree in English from Harvard University. When he isn't writing, he can be found playing tennis or doing crossword puzzles.