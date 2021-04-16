How Does Life Insurance Work? An Easy Guide

Does Life Insurance Actually Pay Out?

A life insurance policy is a legal contract between you and your life insurance company. The contract is called the policy and is enforceable by law. Life insurance policies have features similar to other legal contracts, and some contract agreements are unique to life insurance. A legal contract involves a binding agreement in which the law decrees a duty of performance. Elements of a legal contract include:

Offer

Acceptance

Consideration

Competent parties

Legal purpose

When the applicant of an insurance policy fills out the application and pays the first premium, the applicant is making the offer and is the offeror. The insurance company is the offeree and can accept, deny, or make a counteroffer with a policy that has different terms. If the first premium does not accompany the application, the applicant is inviting the insurer to make an offer and is the offeree.

The consideration of the contract is the thing of value given by both parties of the agreement. In life insurance, the consideration is the applicant’s premium payments and the insurer ’s promise to pay benefits. A contract that involves one or more incompetent parties is not enforceable. Both parties must be of legal age, mentally sound, and not under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Contracts must be of legal purpose to be enforceable. Life insurance is presumed to serve a legal purpose. Both parties in the policy are expected to act with the utmost good faith. They have a right to expect accurate and complete information. Failure to disclose critical information could result in voiding the contract. The policy owner has a right to reasonably expect that the promises made by the insurer will be kept when the time comes.

The underwriting process is where the life insurance company determines whether to accept, decline, or counteroffer the life insurance policy. During the underwriting process, underwriters use risk classification methods to determine the chance of loss if they agree to the terms of the contract. This is also when life insurance premiums are determined.

Life Insurance Regulations

Life insurance is regulated by the state. Regulatory associations, such as the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), work to promote uniformity among states by introducing acts, such as the Unfair Trade Act. Regulation of life insurance includes punishing unfair trade practices, such as unfair discrimination and unfair claims settlement practices.

In life insurance, unfair discrimination occurs when people in the same risk classification are charged different premiums or fees or when different benefits go to different people based on race, color, creed, sex, marital status, disability, or national origin. This also applies when insurers refuse to renew a policy or gives lower commissions to life insurance agents based on these factors.

Unfair claims settlement practices include:

Failing to acknowledge claims in a reasonable amount of time,

Not informing claimants within 30 days of whether the claim was accepted,

Not giving a reasonable explanation of why a claim was denied,

Failing to promptly and fairly settle claims for which the insurer is liable, and

Causing claimants to file lawsuits by offering smaller amounts than agreed upon, which are eventually recovered in lawsuits.

And more.

Consequences for unfair trade and unfair settlement practices include a penalty of $1,000 per violation (not to exceed $100,000 in total unless the violation was a brazen disregard of the acts, in which case the penalty will be no more than $25,000 per violation, not to exceed $250,000). Insurers may also have their insurer ‘s license revoked or suspended.

Most states have adopted standard policy provisions based on NAIC model laws. The incontestability clause states that after a policy has been in force for a certain amount of time, an insurer cannot dispute a claim for any reason other than nonpayment of premiums. This guarantees that life insurance policies can’t be voided due to a misrepresentation made by the policy owner after a stated amount of time.

Life Insurance Company Financial Strength

Life insurance companies take measures to ensure claims can be paid. One method is through reinsurance. Reinsurance is when insurers share the risk of large policies with other insurers. This is done with a contract between the two companies, where premiums and risk of loss (a large payout ) are shared.

If your life insurance company goes bankrupt and is insolvent, your state’s guaranty association will ensure your policy’s coverage. State guaranty associations are overseen by the commissioner in every state, and they work to provide means for insolvent insurer s’ policy benefits to be paid. Guaranty associations also protect annuities and property and casualty insurance policies.

You can check your life insurance company ’s financial status by checking independent rating organizations, such as A.M. Best and Standard & Poor’s. These rating services analyze life insurance companies ’ financial strength by their capital, liquidity, and competitive advantages.

Life insurance companies usually exclude certain risks from life insurance coverage. Typical exclusions include war, aviation, hazardous occupation and hobbies, and suicide. Some of these exclusions last the lifetime of the policy, and some for a specific amount of time. The suicide exclusion typically lasts two years to deter people from buying a policy just to get a benefit for their loved ones by taking their life.