What Is Whole Life Insurance, and Is It Right for You?

Who should consider whole life insurance?

Whole life insurance makes the most sense if you want more than temporary coverage. It’s especially valuable if you have a child with special needs — you can funnel the death benefit payout into a special needs trust for financial support long after you’re gone. Business owners might opt for whole life insurance to help with succession planning.

If you mainly want to protect your family while your kids grow up or until you pay off your mortgage, term life insurance might be a better fit. For example, young families can benefit from term coverage and plan to invest the cost difference in a retirement account or college fund.

How much whole life insurance do you need?

To calculate your ideal coverage amount, start by adding up your financial footprint — annual income, outstanding debts, and future expenses you want your policy to cover, like college tuition or retirement funds for your partner.[3]

Remember to include less obvious expenses you might overlook — who would handle childcare, housekeeping, or home maintenance if you’re not around? How long would your family need financial support to maintain their lifestyle?

For a more precise number, try an online life insurance calculator from a trusted organization like Life Happens. Most life insurance companies also offer online calculators on their websites.