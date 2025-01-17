5 ways to calculate the amount of life insurance you need

There’s no one-size-fits-all method for determining how much life insurance you need. Over the years, insurance experts have developed many different ways to calculate your life insurance coverage needs.

Let’s walk through each calculation and discuss the type of policyholder best suited to use it.

10 times your income

In this method, you simply multiply your gross annual income by 10. For example, if you make $50,000 a year, you’d purchase $500,000 in life insurance coverage. This method is useful because replacing lost income is an important purpose of life insurance.

Good for: The multiple method is best for people who want a simple formula for figuring out their coverage. Because the only variable is income, it works well for policyholders who may not have as many debts or recurring expenses to factor into a life insurance policy.

Income x 10 + $100,000

Some insurance experts recommend purchasing coverage equal to 10 times your income plus an additional $100,000. The idea is this amount will allow you to replace your lost income for your survivors and have an extra cushion for important financial goals, like paying for college.

Again, this method has the advantage of being mathematically simple but may not be as exact as other methods.

Good for: This method is well suited for policyholders with dependents, with some experts recommending adding $100,000 per dependent. This method is also useful if your income comes with benefits that aren’t wage-specific, such as 401(k) matching or healthcare subsidies.[1]

Income plus cushion

Due to inflation, your income today may not be as valuable as it’d be 10 years from now. In the best times, inflation is around 2% annually but can sometimes be much higher.[2] Adding some cushion accounts for inflation.

Good for: Policyholders concerned about inflation should add a cushion. A cushion can also help your family pay for a funeral after you pass away.

DIME

The DIME method stands for “debt, income, mortgage, and education.” First, add up all your debt (student loans, car loans, etc.). Multiply your income by how many years you anticipate your family will need to replace your income. Then add up the cost of your outstanding mortgage payments. Finally, add in your children’s education costs.[3]

Good for: This method is particularly useful for parents and/or homeowners, because it considers future tuition costs and mortgage costs in calculating how much insurance you need. It’s also well-suited for people who want a more exact, comprehensive calculation, compared to more simple methods.

Subtract current resources from future expenses

Similar to the DIME method, in this calculation you also add up all your future expenses. But then you subtract your current financial resources — such as a partner’s income or current savings — from these total expenses.

Good for: This method works well for people who have a partner who also earns a steady annual income. It’s also great for people who have some money saved and may be hoping these savings offset how much they need to spend on a life policy.