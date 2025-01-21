Voluntary Life Insurance: What It Is and How It Works

Purchasing this supplemental coverage through your employer can be less expensive than buying a stand-alone policy.

Ben Luthi
Written byBen Luthi
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Voluntary life insurance — also known as supplemental life insurance — is a type of coverage you can purchase through an employer group plan. Depending on your employer, you may have the option to choose from multiple types of coverage for you and your loved ones.

Though often cheaper than an individual policy, voluntary life insurance may have limited coverage, and your policy will typically only be in force for as long as you remain with your employer.[1]

Understanding how a voluntary policy works can help you determine if it’s the right life insurance coverage for you. Here’s what you need to know.

What is voluntary life insurance?

Many employers offer basic life insurance coverage as an employee benefit, with a death benefit equal to one year of your salary. In some cases, employers may also offer voluntary life insurance, which is an optional coverage you can pay for that supplements your basic policy.

Voluntary life insurance tends to be more affordable than a stand-alone policy because you qualify for a group rate. It can also be a convenient way to buy coverage because you generally don’t have to complete a medical exam, and your employer will simply deduct your premiums from your paycheck.[2]

In some cases, you may also be able to purchase coverage for your spouse or a dependent child. Because you’re eligible through your employment, you and your loved ones may lose your coverage if you leave the company.

How voluntary life insurance works

If your employer offers life insurance as an employee benefit, you can typically enroll through the human resources department when starting the job or when you gain eligibility after a waiting period.

How much coverage you can get depends on your salary. For example, if you have an annual salary of $100,000, you may be able to buy $100,000, $200,000, or $300,000 worth of coverage. If you pass away, your loved ones will receive that death benefit through the insurer your employer partners with to offer the policy.

Supplemental life insurance is typically a guaranteed issue policy, which means that you don’t need to take a medical exam — though some insurers may require a health questionnaire. Once the policy is active, you’ll pay premiums through payroll deductions.

Types of voluntary life insurance

Depending on what your employer offers, you may be able to choose between a few different types of coverage beyond your basic life coverage, including term life, whole life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance. 

Some employers may also offer extra coverage for your spouse or dependents. Here’s how the options differ.

Voluntary term life insurance

Term life insurance offers temporary coverage for a set period of time — often 10, 20, or 30 years. If you pass away during your policy’s term, your beneficiary will receive a payout.[3]

Benefits of voluntary term life insurance include:

  • Flexible terms

  • Less expensive than a term policy not sponsored by your employer

  • More coverage at a lower rate compared to whole life

Voluntary whole life insurance

With whole life insurance, you get lifetime coverage plus a cash value account that accrues savings over time. You may be able to access those funds through a policy loan or by withdrawing from the policy.[3]

Due to the lifetime death benefit, whole life policies are generally more expensive than term. You may consider this type of coverage if you have health conditions that make it difficult to receive approval for a personal policy.

Voluntary accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D)

With AD&D insurance, your beneficiary will receive a death benefit only if you pass away due to a covered accident. But it may also cover certain non-death accidents, such as losing a limb or your eyesight.

You may be able to get AD&D coverage as a separate voluntary life insurance policy or as an add-on to your policy. Because it offers less coverage than a standard life insurance policy, it tends to be cheaper.

Voluntary dependent life insurance

Your employer may also allow you to purchase coverage for your spouse, children, and other eligible dependents. Keep in mind, though, that you usually need to buy voluntary life insurance for yourself to qualify to add coverage for dependents. It may be worth it if you want the extra peace of mind — especially if you don’t have a lot of savings.

How much does voluntary life insurance cost?

Voluntary life insurance is usually less expensive than a standard life insurance policy because you’re benefiting from group rates. In some cases, employers may also subsidize the cost of coverage.[4]

Your voluntary life insurance rates will likely vary depending on your age, gender, the amount of coverage you want, and the insurance company your employer chooses as a partner.

The following table shows the average premium for a standard life insurance policy with a $500,000 death benefit. You’ll likely pay less per month for the same level of coverage on a voluntary life insurance plan.

Age and Gender
20-Year Term Monthly Premium
30-Year Term Monthly Premium
Whole Life Premium
25-year-old woman$15$22$113
25-year-old man$18$28$130
35-year-old woman$17$29$152
35-year-old man$20$34$181
45-year-old woman$36$59$219
45-year-old man$45$77$265
55-year-old woman$83$174$328
55-year-old man$113$229$390
Source: Insurify partner SelectQuote provided these averages based on 20-year and 30-year term policies, and whole life policies from one or more of the companies SelectQuote represents. Rates are for men and women in excellent health. Premiums may vary depending on individual health, issuing company, and other factors.

What happens to a voluntary life insurance policy if you switch employers?

Voluntary life insurance policies usually aren’t portable, which means that you can’t continue coverage after you leave your employer. But you can speak to your human resources department to inquire about any exceptions to that rule.

That said, if a policy is portable, your premiums may change to the higher rate for a personal policy because you no longer qualify for the group rate.

Pros and cons of voluntary life insurance

If you’re thinking about buying voluntary life insurance protection, it’s important to understand the advantages and disadvantages before you enroll. Here’s what to keep in mind.

Pros

  • Less expensive than a personal policy

  • Guaranteed coverage without a medical exam

  • Convenient premium payments via paycheck deduction

  • Coverage may be available for spouses and dependents

Cons

  • Potentially limited coverage amounts

  • May have limited term options

  • Many policies aren’t portable after you leave your employer

  • Portable policies can get more expensive after you leave your employer

Voluntary life insurance vs. group life insurance

Voluntary life insurance is a type of group life insurance in the sense that you can qualify for group rates. But voluntary life insurance and basic group life insurance have some differences to be aware of. Learn more below.

Coverage Details
Voluntary Life
Group Life
Premium paymentsPaid by the employee (employer may subsidize)Paid by the employer
Coverage limitsMultiples of your annual salaryUsually one year’s salary
PortabilityMay be portableTypically not portable

Voluntary life insurance FAQs

If your employer offers voluntary life insurance as an employee benefit, the following information can help you make your coverage decision.

  • Is it good to have voluntary life insurance?

    It depends. Voluntary life insurance may be a good idea if you want lower premiums or have a medical condition that makes it difficult to receive approval for a personal life insurance policy. But a lack of portability could be a drawback for people who want to minimize their risks.

  • What’s the difference between voluntary life insurance and basic life insurance?

    Your employer typically covers basic group life insurance in full as an employee benefit, while voluntary life insurance is coverage you can purchase beyond the basic death benefit. Additionally, your employer typically sets the basic coverage, but you can decide between different death benefit options with voluntary insurance.

  • Can you cash out voluntary life insurance?

    If you have a voluntary whole life insurance policy, you may be able to tap some of your cash value in the form of a policy loan or by canceling the policy. Keep in mind, though, that it can take several years for a whole life policy to generate meaningful savings.

  • What does voluntary life insurance cover?

    Voluntary life insurance covers you in the event that you pass away, though there may be some limitations surrounding the cause of death. If you purchase voluntary AD&D coverage, the insurer will only cover you if you die as a result of a covered accident or suffer a covered non-death injury.

  • Is employee life insurance enough?

    If you’re young and have no dependents, life insurance bought through your employer may be sufficient for your needs. But if you have a family and want more coverage, voluntary coverage may not be enough to meet the needs of your loved ones.

    If your voluntary coverage isn’t portable, you may also want a personal policy to avoid the risk of losing insurance before leaving your employer.

Related articles

Sources

  1. Prudential. "What is voluntary life insurance?."
  2. Northwestern Mutual. "Voluntary Life Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Life Insurance Basics."
  4. Progressive. "What is supplemental life insurance?."
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Learn More
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Life Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Latest Articles

Voluntary Life Insurance: What It Is and How It Works

Voluntary Life Insurance: What It Is and How It Works

Voluntary life insurance is coverage you can obtain through your employer. Understanding how it works can help you determine if it’s right for you.

January 29, 2025
What Is Whole Life Insurance, and Is It Right for You?

What Is Whole Life Insurance, and Is It Right for You?

Discover if whole life insurance fits your needs. Compare costs and benefits, understand how it works, and explore alternatives to permanent coverage.

January 29, 2025
Life Insurance Premiums: How They Work

Life Insurance Premiums: How They Work

Curious about life insurance premiums? Discover average costs, payment options, and smart ways to save while maintaining the coverage your family needs.

January 29, 2025
What Does Life Insurance Cover?

What Does Life Insurance Cover?

Life insurance pays out in the event of the insured’s death, though the coverage has some exceptions. What does life insurance cover? Here’s what to know.

January 29, 2025
Term vs. Whole Life Insurance: Which Is Right for You?

Term vs. Whole Life Insurance: Which Is Right for You?

Whole life insurance offers you lifelong protection, but term life is cheaper and more flexible. Let’s compare them side by side and discover what fits your needs.

January 28, 2025
View all