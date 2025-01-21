Voluntary Life Insurance: What It Is and How It Works

Types of voluntary life insurance

Depending on what your employer offers, you may be able to choose between a few different types of coverage beyond your basic life coverage, including term life, whole life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance.

Some employers may also offer extra coverage for your spouse or dependents. Here’s how the options differ.

Voluntary term life insurance

Term life insurance offers temporary coverage for a set period of time — often 10, 20, or 30 years. If you pass away during your policy’s term, your beneficiary will receive a payout.[3]

Benefits of voluntary term life insurance include:

Flexible terms

Less expensive than a term policy not sponsored by your employer

More coverage at a lower rate compared to whole life

Voluntary whole life insurance

With whole life insurance, you get lifetime coverage plus a cash value account that accrues savings over time. You may be able to access those funds through a policy loan or by withdrawing from the policy.[3]

Due to the lifetime death benefit, whole life policies are generally more expensive than term. You may consider this type of coverage if you have health conditions that make it difficult to receive approval for a personal policy.

Voluntary accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D)

With AD&D insurance, your beneficiary will receive a death benefit only if you pass away due to a covered accident. But it may also cover certain non-death accidents, such as losing a limb or your eyesight.

You may be able to get AD&D coverage as a separate voluntary life insurance policy or as an add-on to your policy. Because it offers less coverage than a standard life insurance policy, it tends to be cheaper.

Voluntary dependent life insurance

Your employer may also allow you to purchase coverage for your spouse, children, and other eligible dependents. Keep in mind, though, that you usually need to buy voluntary life insurance for yourself to qualify to add coverage for dependents. It may be worth it if you want the extra peace of mind — especially if you don’t have a lot of savings.