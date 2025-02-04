Guide to Different Types of Life Insurance

Main types of life insurance

The two main types of life insurance are term and permanent. Term life insurance provides temporary coverage for a set period, typically 10, 20, or 30 years. It’s more affordable than permanent life insurance and is ideal for temporary needs, like paying off a mortgage or income replacement.

On the other hand, permanent life insurance offers lifelong coverage and is typically more expensive than term life insurance. It also often includes a cash value component that grows, and you can access it for loans or withdrawals. These two types of life insurance serve as the foundations for more specific policies.

Term life insurance and how it works

Term life insurance covers a specified period, often 10, 20, or 30 years. If you pass away during the term, the policy pays a death benefit to the beneficiaries. If the term expires and you’re still alive, no benefit is paid out, and the coverage ends unless you renew or convert it.

Term life insurance is typically more affordable than whole life insurance because the coverage period is shorter and the policy has no cash value component. Term life insurance is a good choice if you want temporary coverage for things like mortgage or loan debts, future education costs for your children, or income replacement for a spouse or family.

Permanent life insurance and how it works

Also known as whole life insurance, permanent life insurance lasts your whole lifetime. Unlike term life insurance, permanent life insurance includes a cash value aspect, allowing you to grow your money over time and access it for loans or withdrawals.

Permanent life insurance is typically more expensive than term life insurance because the coverage period is longer and it provides added benefit through the cash value component. Permanent life insurance is a good choice if you’re doing estate or retirement planning, as it allows for financial flexibility not found with term life insurance policies.