CSE Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

CSE offers affordable premiums for car insurance but is only available in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.

Anna Baluch
Written by Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch, Insurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Featured in

Ashley Cox
Edited by Ashley Cox
Ashley Cox, Senior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Featured in

Updated June 24, 2024

Founded in 1949, CSE Insurance Group is a subsidiary of Covéa, a global insurance company based in France. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, CSE, which stands for Civil Service Employees Insurance, says it aims to “furnish insurance at equitable rates to clients and promote the interests and welfare of public employees.”

While CSE can be a good option for people who work in public service and can lock in discounts to save money on car insurance, it’s only available in a handful of states. Here’s what you need to know about comparing car insurance quotes and how to decide if an auto policy from CSE is right for you.

Quick Facts

  • CSE has fewer online customer reviews than many of its competitors.

  • CSE has independent agents to support people with their insurance needs.

  • CSE has said it will stop selling car insurance policies in California.[1]

How CSE compares to other insurance companies

JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
Not rated

CSE has more affordable car insurance rates but isn’t as widely available as other insurance companies, such as 21st Century, American Alliance, Anchor, Commonwealth Casualty, First Chicago, and Safeway. When it comes to customer service and discount options, CSE’s offerings are in line with those of its competitors.

FactorHow CSE Compares
RatesCheaper
Customer serviceSimilar to competitors
DiscountsSimilar to competitors
AvailabilityLess than competitors

  • Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the IQ (Insurify Quality) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.

    We rate each company on a 1-to-5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.

    • Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims

    • Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.

    • Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the United States, as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.

    • Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.

    • Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.

How CSE rates compare to competitors

CSE offers lower rates and cheaper coverage than other insurance agencies. Its liability-only policies average $88 per month, and its full-coverage policies average $181 per month, according to Insurify data.

See how some other insurers’ monthly full-coverage rates compare in the table below.

Full-Coverage Rates by Insurance Company

Average cost of CSE auto insurance

If you have an incident on your record — like an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — insurance companies will see you as a higher risk and raise rates to offset their increased risk of insuring you.[2]

See how monthly liability rates for CSE insurance compare to the national averages for different types of drivers.

DriverCSE Average Monthly QuoteNational Average
Drivers with a clean record$88$105
Drivers with a speeding ticket$125$150
Drivers with an at-fault accident$129$156
Drivers with a DUI$147$177
Teen drivers$152$184
Senior drivers$64$77
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

CSE car insurance cost by state

If you apply for an auto policy with CSE, you can expect the auto insurer to consider where you live when it determines your car insurance costs. This is because factors like population density, climate, and car accident rates vary by city and state. The good news is that CSE’s premiums are typically lower than other auto insurance companies.

CSE car insurance discounts

While CSE offers only a handful of car insurance discounts, these can lead to significant savings. Also, if you’re a public service employee, you may be eligible for additional deals and benefits specifically for firefighters, educators, law enforcement, and military personnel.[3] The table below outlines CSE’s car insurance discounts and how much you could potentially save.

DiscountDiscount
Multi-vehicleUp to 24%
Multi-policyUp to 22%
Good drivingUp to 25%
Superior good driving (in California only)Up to 20%
Loyalty (in California only)Up to 3%
Good studentUp to 14%

How customers feel about CSE

CSE has limited customer reviews. But on Yelp, CSE Insurance Group earned 2.3 out of 5 stars with 119 reviews. While the positive reviews praised the easy claims process and helpful customer service representatives, the negative reviews focused on slow response times and poor communication. CSE isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and it doesn’t hold a profile with the agency.

CSE customer reviews

Below, you’ll find real, verified insurance reviews from customers who have had actual experiences with CSE.

Richard - February 18, 2022
Verified

I had no problem with them. I just wanted to see if I could get a lower price on my car insurance policy.

I had no problem with them. I just wanted to see if I could get a lower price on my car insurance policy.
Glenda - March 16, 2018
Verified

Excellent

I have never had a problem with this company.
Lewis - January 27, 2018
Verified

Fair

800 number is not working, I can't pay my insurance premium.
Lewis - January 23, 2018
Verified

Excellent

They resolved the issue I had with the agent and lowered my yearly premium.

CSE ratings

AM Best, J.D.Power, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) are all national organizations that rate insurance companies on their quality, reliability, and financial health. Here’s a look at how CSE stands in the eyes of these organizations.

J.D. Power hasn’t rated CSE on its customer service, and it’s also not on the NAIC Complaint Index.

RatingScoreWhat This Means
AM BestBFair ability to meet financial obligations

CSE car insurance coverage options

CSE offers standard car insurance policies, such as liability insurance that includes bodily injury and property damage coverage. Comprehensive and collision coverages are also available for drivers who prefer additional protection for their vehicles.

Here’s a look at several other car insurance coverage options from CSE:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/3220fb55f1/broken-windshield.svg

    Full glass coverage

    This policy will pay to repair the broken glass on your vehicle without a deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance can help you cover the balance on your loan or lease if your vehicle gets stolen or deemed a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f2122c3094/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_002-new-car.svg

    Equivalent replacement cost coverage

    With equivalent replacement cost insurance, you’ll receive a new replacement vehicle if your new car becomes totaled after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c1984b0bb9/safety.svg

    Medical parts and accessibility coverage

    Medical parts and accessibility insurance can allow you to schedule a custom vehicle equipment replacement that wasn’t originally installed or came from somewhere other than the manufacturer.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/502eb94f2a/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_032-rearview-mirror.svg

    Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage

    This coverage will ensure that the parts used during your vehicle repairs are from the original manufacturer.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage can give you peace of mind and come in handy if your car breaks down suddenly and you need emergency services, such as gas or towing.

Other options for CSE customers

In addition to car insurance, CSE Insurance Group offers a number of other insurance products and financial services, including:

  • Homeowners insurance: You can enhance CSE home insurance with add-ons like home inventory coverage, identity recovery coverage, equipment breakdown coverage, and service line coverage.

  • Renters insurance: With CSE renters insurance, you’ll get coverage for your belongings, liabilities, medical payments, and additional living expenses, as well as identity theft coverage as an optional add-on.

  • Umbrella insurance: A CSE umbrella policy offers extra coverage for large claims and lawsuits when their costs exceed the liability limits of policies you already have.

CSE insurance FAQs

If you’re trying to decide whether CSE is the right insurance company for you, this additional information may help.

  • Is CSE legitimate?

    Yes, CSE is a legitimate car insurance company. It’s been around since 1949 and holds fair ratings from reputable organizations, such as AM Best. The insurer might be worth exploring if you’re a public employee and live in one of the few states it serves, as you may be able to lock in an affordable price on a policy.

  • What is the average cost of CSE car insurance?

    On average, CSE car insurance costs $88 per month for liability insurance and $181 for full coverage, Insurify data shows. Note that your premiums will depend on your ZIP code, driver profile, coverage type, deductible amount, and more. You can contact a CSE Insurance Group agent for a quote.

  • Is CSE good at paying claims?

    Since CSE earned a B rating from AM Best, the insurer does an OK job of paying claims for its customers.

  • How do you cancel your CSE insurance policy?

    To cancel an auto policy from CSE, set up an appointment with your independent agent. You can also call a customer service representative at 1 (800) 282-6848 or email customersupport@cseinsurance.com.

  • Is CSE insurance leaving California?

    Yes. The CSE independent agency has decided to end its service offerings in California. The California Department of Insurance, as well as local insurance agents, have been informed of this change and advised to stop providing CSE car insurance quotes in California.[1]

Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch, Insurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Ashley Cox
Edited by Ashley Cox, Senior Managing Editor
Ashley Cox, Senior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

