Freeway Car Insurance Coverage Options

Freeway car insurance coverage includes many types of insurance products and options, such as bodily injury liability, property damage liability, comprehensive insurance, collision insurance, and full coverage. The particular insurer that you choose may have additional coverage options to choose from.

Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist

Suppose the other driver in an accident does not carry sufficient auto insurance to pay for repairs to your vehicle. Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage helps bridge the gap between their insurance and the damage your vehicle suffered.

Medical Payments

Medical payments coverage helps cover the cost of medical treatment for you and your passengers that health insurance won’t pay for. In addition, it can reimburse you for missed wages if you can’t work after a car accident. In severe cases, it can also cover the cost of funeral arrangements.

Rental Car Reimbursement

Rental car reimbursement insurance helps pay for a rental car if yours is too damaged to drive. While the vehicle undergoes repairs from a covered loss, rental car reimbursement ensures you have transportation during that time.

Gap Insurance

Drivers who finance or lease cars often buy gap insurance in case of an accident. For example, suppose the car was totaled, but the claim paid you less than the car is worth. Gap (guaranteed asset protection) insurance makes sure you don’t end up paying the difference out of pocket.

