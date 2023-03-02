Car Insurance for Mexico: Everything You Need to Know

Best Mexican auto insurance companies

While you can buy coverage through a Mexican insurance company, taking care of your coverage closer to home may be easier for you. Some American auto insurance providers offer car insurance that you can use when driving in Mexico through third-party Mexican car insurance companies. Here are the top car insurance companies that offer car insurance for Mexico:

AAA

AAA Members can save on premiums and policy fees.

If you’re a AAA member, you can automatically qualify for a discount on one of its Mexico car insurance policies. Members can save up to 15% on their premium and up to 25% on policy fees. You can choose between buying coverage for just the dates of a specific trip to Mexico, or you can buy six-month or annual policies.

Allstate

Allstate Coverage available up to $500,000

Through Allstate, it’s possible to buy an auto insurance policy designed to support tourists older than 21 in Mexico. Allstate offers various coverage options, including:

Physical damage and theft

Bodily injury or property damage you cause to others

Medical payments for you and your passengers

Legal assistance

Loan or lease payoff for a totaled new car

Roadside assistance

Medical evacuation

You can buy up to $500,000 in coverage for bodily injury or property damage coverage for damage or injuries you cause. This policy can apply to rental cars if you rent the car in the U.S. and drive it into Mexico.

See Also: Rental Car Insurance: Do You Need It?

GEICO

GEICO Customizable deductible and dedicated Mexico insurance team.

GEICO is another American insurance company that partners with third-party insurance providers — like Grupo Nacional Provincial and El Aguila Compania de Seguros — to offer Mexico car insurance. You can buy up to $500,000 in liability insurance that can help protect you on your trip to Mexico.

GEICO offers a few types of coverage you can choose between, including physical damage, theft, vandalism, and medical payments. You also have the option to customize your deductible and can choose a low deductible amount. To help make driving abroad less stressful, GEICO has a dedicated Mexico insurance team who can help you get the right coverage and file claims. Free roadside service is also available 24 hours a day when you buy this policy.

The General

The General Optional theft and vandalism coverage for select policies.

The General Insurance partners with ABA Seguros, SA de C.V.; ACE Seguros, S.A. de C.V.; and Grupo Nacional Provincial to offer Mexico car insurance to U.S. drivers. The following coverage is automatically included in your policy:

Liability: Up to $300,000

Medical payments: Up to $25,000

Legal assistance: Up to $25,000

Roadside assistance: Coverage levels vary

You also have the option to add physical damage/total theft and partial theft/vandalism coverage to select policies.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual Coverage for RVs, SUVs, motorcycles and more.

Liberty Mutual offers customizable packages for Mexico car insurance, including coverage for RVs, SUVs, motorcycles, and more. Liberty Mutual partners with MexPro to make sure you get the coverage you need to drive legally in Mexico during your upcoming trip.

Progressive

Progressive Roadside assistance included in all policies.

Progressive offers three types of Mexico car insurance policies:

Basic: This level of coverage comes with liability, travel assistance, legal assistance, and medical payments insurance.

Standard: This mid-tier Progressive Mexico car insurance includes collision and theft coverage in addition to the basic coverage.

Extended coverage: On top of the coverage that comes with basic and standard coverage, you gain access to coverage for vandalism, partial theft, United States repair, and fixed deductibles.

As a bonus, all forms of MexPro coverage through Progressive come with roadside assistance, which can help give you some extra peace of mind when on the road in Mexico.