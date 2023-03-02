Car Insurance for Mexico: Everything You Need to Know

Whether you fly into Mexico and rent a car or drive across the border in your own car, you need to have the proper car insurance if you want to legally drive in Mexico. Though a standard U.S. car insurance policy typically won’t cover driving in another country, some insurance providers make exceptions for Mexico.
When you set out on your trip, it’s important to make sure you have the right coverage. But even if you have coverage back home, Mexico requires car insurance through a Mexican insurance provider.[1]
Do you need car insurance in Mexico?
Yes, you need car insurance in Mexico. Whether you rent a car or drive your car over the border, you need to secure Mexican insurance or you risk arrest.[1] Americans need car insurance if they want to drive in Mexico.
“The legal minimum requirement is a third-party liability policy,” explains Zach Lazzari, owner of Cross Border Coverage. “For rental cars, the rental company typically sells the policy or recommends an agent. For private vehicles with U.S.-based registration, Mexican insurance is mandatory and is easy to purchase.”
You also have to have a valid driver’s license to drive in Mexico. Your U.S. driver’s license is valid in Mexico. If you drive a non-rented car, the owner of the vehicle you’re driving in Mexico must be present in the car.[1]
Where should you buy Mexican car insurance?
When it comes time to buy Mexican car insurance before your road trip, Lazzari explains that you have options. “U.S. car insurance does not cross the border with the vehicle,” he says. “The vehicle owners must purchase a policy issued by a Mexican insurer.”
Some digital agencies make it easy to purchase a policy online before your trip. Insurers like GEICO and Progressive sell insurance for road trips to Mexico. If you don’t buy insurance before you leave, you may be able to buy an insurance policy at a border crossing.
Best Mexican auto insurance companies
While you can buy coverage through a Mexican insurance company, taking care of your coverage closer to home may be easier for you. Some American auto insurance providers offer car insurance that you can use when driving in Mexico through third-party Mexican car insurance companies. Here are the top car insurance companies that offer car insurance for Mexico:
AAA
AAA
Members can save on premiums and policy fees.
If you’re a AAA member, you can automatically qualify for a discount on one of its Mexico car insurance policies. Members can save up to 15% on their premium and up to 25% on policy fees. You can choose between buying coverage for just the dates of a specific trip to Mexico, or you can buy six-month or annual policies.
Allstate
Allstate
Coverage available up to $500,000
Through Allstate, it’s possible to buy an auto insurance policy designed to support tourists older than 21 in Mexico. Allstate offers various coverage options, including:
Physical damage and theft
Bodily injury or property damage you cause to others
Medical payments for you and your passengers
Legal assistance
Loan or lease payoff for a totaled new car
Roadside assistance
Medical evacuation
You can buy up to $500,000 in coverage for bodily injury or property damage coverage for damage or injuries you cause. This policy can apply to rental cars if you rent the car in the U.S. and drive it into Mexico.
GEICO
GEICO
Customizable deductible and dedicated Mexico insurance team.
GEICO is another American insurance company that partners with third-party insurance providers — like Grupo Nacional Provincial and El Aguila Compania de Seguros — to offer Mexico car insurance. You can buy up to $500,000 in liability insurance that can help protect you on your trip to Mexico.
GEICO offers a few types of coverage you can choose between, including physical damage, theft, vandalism, and medical payments. You also have the option to customize your deductible and can choose a low deductible amount. To help make driving abroad less stressful, GEICO has a dedicated Mexico insurance team who can help you get the right coverage and file claims. Free roadside service is also available 24 hours a day when you buy this policy.
The General
The General
Optional theft and vandalism coverage for select policies.
The General Insurance partners with ABA Seguros, SA de C.V.; ACE Seguros, S.A. de C.V.; and Grupo Nacional Provincial to offer Mexico car insurance to U.S. drivers. The following coverage is automatically included in your policy:
Liability: Up to $300,000
Medical payments: Up to $25,000
Legal assistance: Up to $25,000
Roadside assistance: Coverage levels vary
You also have the option to add physical damage/total theft and partial theft/vandalism coverage to select policies.
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual
Coverage for RVs, SUVs, motorcycles and more.
Liberty Mutual offers customizable packages for Mexico car insurance, including coverage for RVs, SUVs, motorcycles, and more. Liberty Mutual partners with MexPro to make sure you get the coverage you need to drive legally in Mexico during your upcoming trip.
Progressive
Progressive
Roadside assistance included in all policies.
Progressive offers three types of Mexico car insurance policies:
Basic: This level of coverage comes with liability, travel assistance, legal assistance, and medical payments insurance.
Standard: This mid-tier Progressive Mexico car insurance includes collision and theft coverage in addition to the basic coverage.
Extended coverage: On top of the coverage that comes with basic and standard coverage, you gain access to coverage for vandalism, partial theft, United States repair, and fixed deductibles.
As a bonus, all forms of MexPro coverage through Progressive come with roadside assistance, which can help give you some extra peace of mind when on the road in Mexico.
How much Mexican car insurance coverage should you get?
When getting ready to drive in Mexico, you’ll want to make sure you buy a Mexican liability policy.[2] How much liability insurance you need when driving in Mexico may be different than how much vehicle insurance coverage you need in the United States. Different states in Mexico have varying liability insurance requirements, but it’s generally advisable to secure $300,000 to $500,000 worth of insurance.
Do some research on liability coverage requirements in the areas you’ll drive in to make sure you have enough coverage. It may be wise to buy higher policy limits if you’re unsure about the exact amount of coverage you need.
Insurance for a rental car in Mexico
Renting a car in Mexico follows the same general process as renting a car in the United States. Lazzari says that some popular car rental agencies that operate in Mexico include ABA Seguros, El Aguila, GNP Seguros, and Qualitas.
You still must have a form of valid liability insurance when driving a rental car in Mexico. Most rental agencies provide policy options when you’re renting a car. While you must purchase liability insurance for a rental car, it may be a good idea to purchase optional coverages that help pay off any damages to the rental car itself, according to Lazzari.
Some credit card companies offer a form of insurance coverage for rental cars, though the company may not have everything you need. When driving internationally, this type of insurance is better for covering any gaps the policy you purchased has, as it usually only kicks in after you exhaust your primary coverage.[3]
Other things to consider while driving in Mexico
Here are some tips to keep in mind while driving in Mexico:
Have a valid U.S. driver’s license. Don’t forget to pack your driver’s license. You’ll need a valid U.S. license in order to drive in Mexico.
Research driving routes. Learn which routes are safe to take and which you should avoid. Poorly maintained, unsigned, and hazardous roads can put you in danger and potentially lead to a claim.
Know how to contact roadside assistance. Accidents can happen wherever you are. Make sure you know how to access roadside assistance in Mexico before you get behind the wheel. It’s also a good idea to have a list of local emergency phone numbers written down.
Have the right supplies. Pack a map and spare tire, and don’t forget to keep an eye on the gas tank so you never run out.[1]
Mexico car insurance FAQs
To help you prepare for your trip to Mexico, here are answers to some frequently asked questions about Mexico car insurance.
Your American insurance policy won’t satisfy insurance requirements in Mexico. You can ask your American insurance company if it works with any third-party Mexican insurance providers, and if you can purchase a special policy that covers you in Mexico, or if you should purchase a short-term policy from a Mexican agency.[1]
You need a Mexican liability insurance policy from a licensed Mexican car insurance company to drive in Mexico. Your U.S. policy alone won’t cover you in the event of an accident in Mexico. You need to confirm you have the right type and amount of car insurance coverage before driving in Mexico.[1]
How much car insurance for Mexico depends on the type of coverage you want, how much liability protection you choose, and how long your visit is, among other factors. You can shop around to find the right car insurance policy to meet your needs and your budget when traveling to Mexico.
