Encompass Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Encompass has three levels of stand-alone auto insurance coverage for policyholders, referred to as Special, Deluxe, and Elite.

Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance with Encompass is $220 per month.

  • Encompass is good for bundling policies, discount eligibility, and coverage options.

  • Encompass is bad for cheap rates, rideshare insurance, and coverage in some states.

On average, drivers with Encompass auto insurance pay $220 per month for coverage. Individual rates ultimately vary on a driver-by-driver basis depending on driving records, credit history, age, and state and city location. Auto insurance premiums also fluctuate depending on specific coverage levels chosen, vehicle type, discount eligibility, set deductibles, and more.

Encompass Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

Is Encompass car insurance cheap?

Individual auto insurance rates for Encompass policyholders vary based on a number of factors related to driving history, personal information, and coverage levels. On average, Encompass drivers pay $220 per month.

Like most auto insurance companies, Encompass calculates rates for auto insurance policies with a methodology considering driver history, credit history, age, vehicle type, and more. Encompass customers with clean driving records pay lower rates than drivers with a recorded DUI, but Insurify data indicates drivers with an accident or ticket do not pay higher rates.

Driver ProfileEncompass Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$257$108
DUI$775$159
At-Fault Accident$222$122
Speeding Ticket$196$116
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Encompass Car Insurance Quotes by State

Depending on where you live, insurance rates vary. Encompass assesses risk levels based on factors like crime rates, population, weather, and climate. The insurer offers car insurance in Washington, D.C., and 40 states. In addition to the states included below, Encompass operates in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Vermont.

StateEncompass Average Monthly Premium
Arizona$131
Colorado$241
Connecticut$346
Delaware$319
Georgia$165
Illinois$104
Indiana$72
Kansas$252
Kentucky$465
Louisiana$505
Maryland$153
Michigan$187
Minnesota$516
Missouri$122
Nevada$356
New Hampshire$70
New Jersey$231
New Mexico$217
New York$172
Ohio$107
Oregon$204
Pennsylvania$142
Rhode Island$431
South Carolina$169
Tennessee$127
Texas$127
Utah$421
Virginia$95
Washington$186
West Virginia$96
Wisconsin$128
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Encompass Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Encompass appeals the most to drivers hoping to bundle auto insurance with coverage for their homes and other possessions. Auto insurance products from the insurer include standard coverages and add-ons that will appeal to specific insurance needs. Though coverage is a tad expensive, numerous policy-based, driver-based, and bundling discounts exist for drivers.

ProsCons
  • Bundling home, auto, and more
  • Numerous available discounts
  • Extensive coverage options
  • Not available in some states
  • Expensive rates for some
  • Rideshare insurance not offered

Encompass Car Insurance Discounts

Independent agents from Encompass can help determine your specific discount eligibility. You can save money through discounts for safe driving, future effective dates, joining Encompass Easy Pay®, new cars, homeowners, good payers, defensive driving courses, antilock brakes, anti-theft devices, passive restraint systems, good students, driver training, and more.

Encompass Car Insurance Coverage Options

Stand-alone auto insurance options at Encompass exist in three different coverage levels: Special, Deluxe, and Elite. Generally speaking, Encompass offers high coverage limits and insurance discounts for policyholders. Included and optional features include new car replacement, accident forgiveness, loan/lease gap coverage, and auto insurance for teens.

The EncompassOne policy offers comprehensive coverage for home, auto, and more with the same tier options of Special, Deluxe, and Elite. Customers with this package only pay one premium and deductible to cover the entire coverage plan. Other coverage includes umbrella, home business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, boat & watercraft, and identity theft protection.

Encompass Car Insurance Reputation

Encompass Insurance Company has an A+® Superior financial strength rating from A.M. Best and is a subsidiary of Allstate Insurance. According to online customer reviews, overall customer satisfaction varies. Policyholders value the range of coverage options and discounts available, but customer complaints cite insurance premiums as more expensive than desired.

Payments can be made online through each policyholder’s MyEncompass account, where they also enroll in automatic credit card payments. Questions are directed to Encompass via an online form, and roadside assistance is accessible via a mobile app. Policyholders should call 1 (800) 588-7400 to file a claim, report a loss, and learn their assigned claim number.

Encompass Customer Service

For general inquiries, policyholders submit questions and concerns to a form on the Encompass website (www.encompassinsurance.com) and tend to hear back from a representative in one to two days. To report an auto or home claim or ask a question, Encompass directs policyholders to call 1 (800) 588-7400. Catastrophe claim inquiries are directed to 1 (800) 340-3016.

Encompass Claims Filing Process

Encompass instructs drivers to call 1 (800) 588-7400 to file insurance claims and report losses with a representative who will begin the claims process and assign a claim number. A team member will follow up after the initial call, and an adjuster will view damages and prepare an estimate to be discussed with the customer prior to the eventual claim settlement and payment.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Encompass auto insurance appeals the most to drivers looking to save money by bundling auto coverage with home insurance and other personal property or valuables coverage. Though coverage trends on the more expensive side, numerous discounts help reduce rates. Keep in mind auto rates ultimately fluctuate on a driver-by-driver basis.

  • On average, Encompass car insurance is $220 per month, which adds up to a total of $2,640 per year. Individual policy rates depend on a number of factors related to driving history, credit history, age, vehicle type, coverage levels, state and city location, and more. Drivers with any recorded car accident or incident tend to pay higher rates than drivers with clean records.

  • Encompass offers a range of policy-based, driver-based, and bundling discounts for eligible policyholders. Specific discounts reward safe driving, future effective dates, joining Encompass Easy Pay®, new cars, homeowners, good payers, defensive driving courses, antilock brakes, anti-theft devices, passive restraint systems, good students, driver training, and more.

  Solely relying on auto insurance information from your local insurance agent is a thing of the past. In fact, you can shop around for all of your insurance options from the comfort of your own home.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

