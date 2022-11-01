Encompass Car Insurance Reputation

Encompass Insurance Company has an A+® Superior financial strength rating from A.M. Best and is a subsidiary of Allstate Insurance. According to online customer reviews, overall customer satisfaction varies. Policyholders value the range of coverage options and discounts available, but customer complaints cite insurance premiums as more expensive than desired.

Payments can be made online through each policyholder’s MyEncompass account, where they also enroll in automatic credit card payments. Questions are directed to Encompass via an online form, and roadside assistance is accessible via a mobile app. Policyholders should call 1 (800) 588-7400 to file a claim, report a loss, and learn their assigned claim number.

Encompass Customer Service

For general inquiries, policyholders submit questions and concerns to a form on the Encompass website (www.encompassinsurance.com) and tend to hear back from a representative in one to two days. To report an auto or home claim or ask a question, Encompass directs policyholders to call 1 (800) 588-7400. Catastrophe claim inquiries are directed to 1 (800) 340-3016.

Encompass Claims Filing Process

Encompass instructs drivers to call 1 (800) 588-7400 to file insurance claims and report losses with a representative who will begin the claims process and assign a claim number. A team member will follow up after the initial call, and an adjuster will view damages and prepare an estimate to be discussed with the customer prior to the eventual claim settlement and payment.

