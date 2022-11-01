SafeAuto Car Insurance Coverage Options

SafeAuto specializes in high-risk insurance policies. In other words, policies for drivers with serious violations on their driving record. But it also specializes in state minimum coverage policies for people with all kinds of driving histories. That means liability insurance (bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage), plus other required coverage options.

Your state may require personal injury protection, medical payments coverage, or uninsured and underinsured motorist protection. If your car is financed, you’ll also be required to carry comprehensive and collision coverage—i.e., full coverage. SafeAuto doesn’t offer everything, so be sure to review your policy documents and other insurance options carefully.

SR-22 Insurance

An SR-22 is a proof of insurance form that some drivers need to submit every month to their state’s DMV. SR-22s typically apply to drivers with a history of at-fault accidents, driving without insurance, reckless driving, or DUI. When you get SR-22 insurance with SafeAuto, your SR-22 will be filed automatically as soon as you make your premium payment.

Emergency Roadside Assistance

The SafeAuto roadside assistance program covers you when your car is disabled. Whether it’s a flat tire, a lock-out, towing, a mechanical breakdown, or another issue, you can contact the 24/7 assistance line to receive help. SafeAuto can help you get local services quickly so you can get back on the road safely. There’s no deductible for roadside assistance.

Rental Car Reimbursement

When your car needs to spend unexpected time in the shop, you need a replacement. A rental car costs between $45 and $100 a day, depending on where you live and the type of car you need. When you buy rental car reimbursement insurance, SafeAuto will cover those costs by sending you a check after you initially pay for the rental car. Coverage varies by state.

What SafeAuto Doesn’t Offer

There are some insurance options you may need that SafeAuto can’t give you. First, gap coverage (guaranteed asset protection), which covers you in the event that your car is totaled and you owe more on your loan than the car is worth. You also can’t find accident forgiveness perks with SafeAuto.

