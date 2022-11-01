4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
SafeAuto has built its reputation on providing low-cost insurance policies to high-risk drivers. The company’s reputation may not be the best in the business, but it’s easy to work with when you need to file an SR-22. And for some who prefer self-managing their policy through a website or app, SafeAuto can offer competitive rates for no-frills insurance plans.
SafeAuto in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with SafeAuto is $102 per month.
SafeAuto is good for drivers with a history of serious driving infractions, gaps in insurance coverage, or a low credit score.
SafeAuto isn't the best option for drivers who need robust insurance policies.
SafeAuto Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Overall, SafeAuto insurance company is not well-ranked when compared to competitors in the industry. The number of complaints about the company is quite high, and when our team examined the data (see the methodology below), we also found some issues with the company. Even so, if you’re a high-risk driver in need of insurance, don’t count SafeAuto out yet.
|Industry Ranking
|SafeAuto Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|76 out of 100
|Better Business Bureau
|F
|A.M. Best
|A-
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more complaints than average
SafeAuto Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your driving history is how a car insurance company determines your particular risk. That’s why it’s so important to maintain a clean record or start working toward a clean record. Drivers without a history of traffic violations pay much less than drivers who do have violations. Drivers with a ticket or one serious demerit—DUI, at-fault accident, reckless driving—pay most of all.
|Driver Profile
|SafeAuto Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$97
|$77
|DUI
|$136
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$136
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$120
|$104
SafeAuto Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live also has a huge impact on your car insurance rate. Your state will have rules and regulations about car insurance that make getting a policy there more or less expensive. But within your state, policy costs vary, even by ZIP code, based on claim rates, crime rates, traffic patterns, road conditions, and weather. Below are average rates by state.
|State
|SafeAuto Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$137
|Arizona
|$92
|Illinois
|$111
|Indiana
|$52
|Iowa
|$113
|Kansas
|$84
|Kentucky
|$123
|Louisiana
|$171
|Maryland
|$204
|Mississippi
|$80
|Missouri
|$120
|Ohio
|$138
|Oklahoma
|$81
|Pennsylvania
|$98
|South Carolina
|$148
|Tennessee
|$49
|Texas
|$110
|Virginia
|$175
SafeAuto Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Like every other car insurance company out there, SafeAuto comes with a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. Your job is to decide whether the cost and advantages of choosing SafeAuto are worth the cons. Here’s a quick overview of what you can expect when working with the company.
Pros
SR-22 insurance is available
Many options for bundling products
Easy-to-use website and mobile app available in both Spanish and English
Cons
Very few discounts
More NAIC complaints than average
Not available in all states
SafeAuto Car Insurance Discounts
Admittedly, there are fewer car insurance discounts when you work with SafeAuto. The company states that it strives to offer low-cost insurance to all drivers, whether or not they qualify for a discount. You may find a deal with SafeAuto, especially if you’re able to bundle one or more policies with your car insurance. But it’s always good to compare rates before you buy.
Driver-Based Discounts
There aren’t as many discounts based on your driving profile with SafeAuto. But you can get a discount for being a homeowner (and bundle your auto and home insurance, see below). If you’re a student with a high GPA, you might also qualify for the good student discount. These discounts vary depending on where you live. More options could be available.
Policy-Based Discounts
If you currently have car insurance and are looking to switch, you can switch to SafeAuto and receive the new business transfer discount. It’s a one-time discount you receive when you sign up (be sure to mention your current policy). You can also get a discount for insuring more than one vehicle on the same policy. Speak with your agent if you have any questions.
Bundling Discounts
You might think SafeAuto is only for auto insurance, but you can get many insurance products here. And that’s great because SafeAuto offers a bundling discount, which reduces costs on every policy. You can combine your car insurance with motorcycle insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, and business insurance policies.
SafeAuto Car Insurance Coverage Options
SafeAuto specializes in high-risk insurance policies. In other words, policies for drivers with serious violations on their driving record. But it also specializes in state minimum coverage policies for people with all kinds of driving histories. That means liability insurance (bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage), plus other required coverage options.
Your state may require personal injury protection, medical payments coverage, or uninsured and underinsured motorist protection. If your car is financed, you’ll also be required to carry comprehensive and collision coverage—i.e., full coverage. SafeAuto doesn’t offer everything, so be sure to review your policy documents and other insurance options carefully.
SR-22 Insurance
An SR-22 is a proof of insurance form that some drivers need to submit every month to their state’s DMV. SR-22s typically apply to drivers with a history of at-fault accidents, driving without insurance, reckless driving, or DUI. When you get SR-22 insurance with SafeAuto, your SR-22 will be filed automatically as soon as you make your premium payment.
Emergency Roadside Assistance
The SafeAuto roadside assistance program covers you when your car is disabled. Whether it’s a flat tire, a lock-out, towing, a mechanical breakdown, or another issue, you can contact the 24/7 assistance line to receive help. SafeAuto can help you get local services quickly so you can get back on the road safely. There’s no deductible for roadside assistance.
Rental Car Reimbursement
When your car needs to spend unexpected time in the shop, you need a replacement. A rental car costs between $45 and $100 a day, depending on where you live and the type of car you need. When you buy rental car reimbursement insurance, SafeAuto will cover those costs by sending you a check after you initially pay for the rental car. Coverage varies by state.
What SafeAuto Doesn’t Offer
There are some insurance options you may need that SafeAuto can’t give you. First, gap coverage (guaranteed asset protection), which covers you in the event that your car is totaled and you owe more on your loan than the car is worth. You also can’t find accident forgiveness perks with SafeAuto.
SafeAuto Car Insurance Reputation
Is Safe Auto car insurance good?
Safe Auto car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Safe Auto is $102.
SafeAuto is best known for offering affordable state minimum car insurance to drivers who have rough patches in their driving record. The company makes it easy to file SR-22 forms with your state’s department of motor vehicles. That’s good for those who gave driven without insurance, gotten a DUI, or had another issue that resulted in them needing to prove they’re insured.
Even though SafeAuto isn’t well-known among people with clean records, it’s worth consideration. Good drivers can often find low-cost coverage at companies that do nonstandard policies. If you’re a good driver and enjoy managing your policy yourself, SafeAuto could be a great fit. The company is backed by Allstate, so you can be confident it’ll stick around.
SafeAuto Customer Service
Overall, customer service at SafeAuto is not well-reviewed. You can reach an agent by calling 1 (800) SAFE-AUTO, which is easy to remember. You can also manage many of your policy needs with your online account or through the SafeAuto app. Claims services are 24/7, and so is the roadside assistance program. Whether your policy is worth subpar service is up to you.
SafeAuto Claims Filing Process
SafeAuto is somewhat unique in the way it pays out its claims with the Same Day Pay program. Once you file your claim—be sure to provide photos and contact information to your claims agent—your agent will arrange for an adjuster to make an estimate. When the claim is resolved, you and your claimant can get a payout sent directly to a bank account or debit card.
SafeAuto: Is it right for you?
Only you can know if an auto insurance company is worth its cost. The right provider for you is one that best fits your needs and preferences. You can compare insurance providers quickly and easily with Insurify. One form gets you many quotes, plus the ability to review company offerings and discounts. Adjust coverage options, and save your profile for future use.
Frequently Asked Questions
SafeAuto is a car insurance company that specializes in what the industry calls “nonstandard” auto insurance policies. It’s a great company for people who need to file an SR-22. While the company may not have the best reputation, it has 24/7 claims service, a great website and mobile app (Android and iPhone), same-day pay for claims, and rental reimbursement.
The average SafeAuto insurance policy costs $102 per month. But what you pay can be much higher or lower depending on your driving history, location, vehicle, and other factors. Keep in mind that SafeAuto specializes in car insurance policies for high-risk drivers. That means that average costs will be higher, as high-risk policies cost more. Good drivers can save a lot here.
SafeAuto’s discounts vary by state, so be sure to speak with your SafeAuto agent about the discounts available to you. In most states, you’ll have access to the good student discount, homeowner discount, multiple vehicle discount, and new business transfer discount. The last one gives you a discount for switching policies. Stack your discounts to save even more.
You can get cheap car insurance if you understand what types of coverage and coverage limits you need, and then compare policies meeting these needs. Use a tool like Insurify to compare car insurance quotes from top insurers in your area. Your information remains confidential while you shop. And you can also save your profile for price drop alerts.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.