Updated November 1, 2022
Founded in 1852 in New York, The Hanover Insurance Group offers a wide variety of insurance products to individuals and businesses in 20 states. These include auto, home, renters, life, business coverage, and more. You can buy a car insurance policy through one of its independent agents. On average, car insurance with The Hanover costs $248 per month.
The Hanover in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with The Hanover is $248 per month.
The Hanover is good for drivers with high-end vehicles or those who prefer pre-packaged car insurance with plenty of extras.
The Hanover isn't the best option for drivers in search of cheap, basic auto insurance.
The Hanover Industry Rankings and Scorecard
The Hanover’s roots date back to 1852. Since the company has offered car insurance for so long, its good rankings are no surprise.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|The Hanover Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|76 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|815 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A
|Standard & Poor’s
|A
|Fitch
|A
|Moody’s
|A2
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Fewer complaints than average
The Hanover Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
When you request a quote, The Hanover will look into a number of factors to determine what to offer you. These include your age, where you live, what kind of driver you are, and how you handle your finances. If you’re a safe driver without a history of traffic violations, you’ll likely land a lower rate than someone with a record of speeding tickets and at-fault accidents.
|Driver Profile
|The Hanover Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$278
|$77
|DUI
|$421
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$342
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$294
|$104
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance
The Hanover Car Insurance Quotes by State
Your location will play a role in your car insurance premium. If you’re a city driver, you’ll pay more than a rural driver. This is because there are more people in your area and the risk of accidents, theft, and vandalism is higher. The weather in your ZIP code will also be important, as frequent snow, ice, and other harsh weather will increase your rate.
|State
|The Hanover Average Monthly Premium
|Arkansas
|$203
|California
|$275
|Connecticut
|$354
|Colorado
|$246
|Georgia
|$358
|Illinois
|$136
|Indiana
|$404
|Louisiana
|$433
|Maine
|$188
|Maryland
|$279
|Massachusetts
|$50
|Michigan
|$345
|Missouri
|$229
|Kansas
|$167
|Minnesota
|$292
|New Hampshire
|$180
|New Jersey
|$385
|New York
|$118
|North Carolina
|$258
|Ohio
|$175
|Pennsylvania
|$292
|Tennessee
|$188
|Texas
|$204
|Utah
|$267
|Virginia
|$175
|Washington
|$246
|Washington, D.C.
|$338
|Wisconsin
|$154
The Hanover Car Insurance Pros and Cons
If you drive a high-end vehicle or simply like full coverage with a lot of add-ons, you may benefit from The Hanover’s pre-packaged auto insurance plans with all the bells and whistles. You’ll get the Platinum Experience, which includes flexible payment plans, digital self-service tools, exceptional claims handling, and more.
Pros
Pre-packaged car insurance options
Plenty of positive customer reviews
Cons
Must connect with an agent to get a quote
Not available in all states
See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes
The Hanover Car Insurance Discounts
The Hanover’s discounts and credits through its Smart Savings program can help you save money on your car insurance. Keep in mind that your state and coverage will determine which discounts you may qualify for. An insurance agent may educate you on the specific discounts that apply to you.
Driver-Based Discounts
If you’re a high school or college student and earn good grades, you might be eligible for the good student discount. There’s also a student away at school discount that you can receive if you attend school somewhere away from home. Once you complete a qualifying accident prevention course, you can secure a discount as well.
Policy-Based Discounts
The paid in full discount may be an option for you if you take care of your entire yearly premium at once. You can also land a discount if you enroll in EFT, or electronic funds transfer, and use it to pay for your policy.
Bundling Discounts
If you bundle a Hanover auto insurance and homeowners insurance policy, you’ll save big. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of one coverage effective date and one bill. This is The Hanover’s most popular package.
The Hanover Car Insurance Coverage Options
The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. offers bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, which covers property damage, injuries, and death from an accident you caused. There’s also uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage that pays for medical and property damage expenses after an accident with a driver who has insufficient coverage. In addition, collision coverage takes care of repair costs from auto accidents, regardless of who is at fault. Comprehensive coverage is offered as well.
Roadside Assistance
Roadside assistance is designed to help you out in emergency situations while driving. It’s available 24/7 and covers towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, and more. The coverage limit is up to $150 every time your vehicle is disabled if you use a Hanover provider. Otherwise, the limit is $75.
High-Value Coverage
Hanover Prestige Auto is special insurance coverage for high-end vehicles. With Prestige rental, you’ll receive $6,000 in rental car coverage.There’s also Prestige travel companion, which offers $250 for towing and roadside assistance plus $1,000 for travel expenses if you’re unable to drive your vehicle. Prestige lifetime OEM and Prestige new car extender are also available.
Newer Car Replacement Coverage
In the event your car is deemed a total loss, new car replacement can be very beneficial. It’ll pay the cash value of the same make, model, and equipment of a vehicle that’s one model year ahead of yours. Note that you will be responsible for a deductible.
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Parts Coverage
With OEM parts coverage, you’ll receive the original replacement parts for your vehicle. In most cases, your parts will be backed by a warranty. OEM parts will increase the value and longevity of your car. If you drive a high-end vehicle or value brand names and top quality, it’s certainly worth considering.
The Hanover Car Insurance Reputation
Is The Hanover car insurance good?
The Hanover car insurance is a great option for drivers of high-value luxury, exotic, or sports cars. The average monthly cost for a policy with The Hanover is $248.
The Hanover has an excellent reputation in the car insurance industry. It’s been accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 1959 and holds an A+ rating. In addition, the insurance company has been named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Financial Companies by Forbes and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.
The Hanover Customer Service
One of The Hanover’s greatest selling points is its customer service. Since it sells its policies through independent agents, you can work with someone to design the ideal auto insurance plan for your needs. The Hanover also offers a self-service online portal on www.hanover.com, where you can review your policy information, start the claims process, pay your bill, and more. Consumer Reports gives The Hanover a customer satisfaction rating of 74 out of 92.
The Hanover Claims-Filing Process
There are several ways you can report a car insurance claim with The Hanover. You can log in to your account and fill out a form on the online portal. If you prefer, you may file a claim through The Hanover’s mobile app or call customer service. If you have a Platinum policy, there is a special phone number you can call for VIP service.
The Hanover: Is it right for you?
The Hanover can be a solid pick if you want a pre-packaged policy customized to your situation. It’s also ideal if you drive a luxury vehicle or classic car and would like extra coverage to protect it. In addition, you might benefit from The Hanover if you want one-on-one guidance to help you choose the right policy. Use Insurify to compare car insurance companies and explore all your auto insurance options before you commit.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Hanover is a good car insurance provider. It offers a long list of coverage options and special perks. The company also allows you to work with an insurance agent to determine the very best policy for your budget and lifestyle. While it’s not the cheapest, its unique options and superior customer service allow it to stand out.
A Hanover car insurance policy runs $221 per month on average. Your premium, however, will be based on the auto coverage you choose as well as your age, location, driving history, and other factors. To find out your car insurance quote, reach out to a Hanover independent agent. They will educate you on various options and insurance rates.
You’ll find that The Hanover Insurance Company offers a plethora of discounts to help lower your car insurance premium. Driver-based discounts include the good student discount, student away at school discount, and good driver discount. If you go paperless, pay for your policy in full, or sign up for electronic funds transfer, you can also lock in more discounts. There are discounts for bundling your car insurance with home insurance as well.
If you’d like to land the very best deal on your car insurance policy, you’ll need to explore various auto insurance companies. With Insurify, you can receive personalized auto insurance quotes in five minutes or less. You won’t have to sign up or pay for anything. It’s the fastest and easiest way to find the cheapest car insurance.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.