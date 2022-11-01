The Hanover Car Insurance Coverage Options

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. offers bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, which covers property damage, injuries, and death from an accident you caused. There’s also uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage that pays for medical and property damage expenses after an accident with a driver who has insufficient coverage. In addition, collision coverage takes care of repair costs from auto accidents, regardless of who is at fault. Comprehensive coverage is offered as well.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is designed to help you out in emergency situations while driving. It’s available 24/7 and covers towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, and more. The coverage limit is up to $150 every time your vehicle is disabled if you use a Hanover provider. Otherwise, the limit is $75.

High-Value Coverage

Hanover Prestige Auto is special insurance coverage for high-end vehicles. With Prestige rental, you’ll receive $6,000 in rental car coverage.There’s also Prestige travel companion, which offers $250 for towing and roadside assistance plus $1,000 for travel expenses if you’re unable to drive your vehicle. Prestige lifetime OEM and Prestige new car extender are also available.

Newer Car Replacement Coverage

In the event your car is deemed a total loss, new car replacement can be very beneficial. It’ll pay the cash value of the same make, model, and equipment of a vehicle that’s one model year ahead of yours. Note that you will be responsible for a deductible.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Parts Coverage

With OEM parts coverage, you’ll receive the original replacement parts for your vehicle. In most cases, your parts will be backed by a warranty. OEM parts will increase the value and longevity of your car. If you drive a high-end vehicle or value brand names and top quality, it’s certainly worth considering.