Best midsize cars for seniors

Midsize cars land between compact vehicles and full-size vehicles when compared by size. While the federal government defines midsize cars as vehicles with an interior volume (passenger space plus cargo space) of between 110 and 120 cubic feet, most people will recognize midsize cars as a comfortable four-door daily driver with solid fuel efficiency.[2]

Midsize cars can work really well for senior drivers. They offer easy accessibility, since midsize cars don’t require you to fold yourself too much to get inside. Compared to a smaller car, the size also provides more comfort and space, as well as a better ability to handle a crash.

You can choose from among the safest midsize cars, as determined by information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS).

Here are five top midsize vehicles to consider, along with their manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP).

Toyota Camry

2023 model MSRP: Starts at $25,945

NHTSA safety rating: 5/5 stars

IIHS safety rating: Top Safety Pick Plus

A car from a company long known for quality and reliability, the well-established Toyota Camry has earned an excellent reputation for safety. The 2023 model comes with driver-assistance technology known as Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that alerts you if you drift into another lane, warns you of pedestrians or cars ahead of you, and automatically brakes if you don’t react. The Camry has also come with a standard backup camera since 2014.

Subaru Outback

2023 model MSRP: Starts at $29,620

NHTSA safety rating: 5/5 stars

IIHS safety rating: Top Safety Pick+

The Subaru Outback comes standard with all-wheel drive, and every model except the base has heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. These features make it a great choice for any senior regularly braving inclement weather or sharing the vehicle with a much taller or shorter partner.

Subarus come with an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard design, and every Outback includes the automaker’s EyeSight suite of driver-assistance features that monitor surrounding traffic and more.

Subaru Legacy

2023 model MSRP: Starts at $25,415

NHTSA safety rating: 5/5 stars

IIHS safety rating: Top Safety Pick

A spacious midsize vehicle, the Subaru Legacy comes standard with all-wheel drive for every trim level, as well as Subaru EyeSight driver-assistance technology, which provides collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-centering assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Hyundai Sonata

2023 model MSRP: Starts at $26,215

NHTSA safety rating: 5/5 stars

IIHS safety rating: Top Safety Pick

With an ergonomic dashboard design and a spacious cabin, the Hyundai Sonata is comfortable and fun to drive. Every current Sonata comes standard with Hyundai’s SmartSense driver-assistance technology, which offers adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam assist, and a warning system that senses driver drowsiness or distraction, among other features. Hyundai also offers a generous warranty, including complimentary maintenance for three years or up to 36,000 miles.

Lexus ES 350

2023 model MSRP: Starts at $42,590

NHTSA safety rating: 5/5 stars

IIHS safety rating: Top Safety Pick

With a plush interior, the Lexus ES 350 is a luxurious midsize sedan offering a standard touchscreen system and a 10-speaker sound system. All ES models include the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 — a driver-assistance technology system that can detect pedestrians and cyclists, implement automated emergency braking, monitor blind spots, and utilize adaptive cruise control.