Car Insurance Quotes for Sedans: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

How much does car insurance cost for sedans?

Your car insurance quotes are dependent on your driving record, credit score, ZIP code, the safety features on your car, and whether your car is a new sports car or old and slow. Since Sedans are some of the least expensive vehicle type on the road, tend to get cheap insurance premiums.

Metromile

Great safety features and multiple vehicles will score your points with Metromile. Its insurance quotes for sedans are the cheapest around. If you don’t drive much, Metromile charges you only for the distance you cover on the road. It’s very tech-oriented, so if you don’t want anyone tracking you, you might want to try elsewhere.

Even if the price is right, Metromile’s insurance claims satisfaction doesn’t inspire loads of confidence. Still, if your driving record is spotless and you want to keep your insurance costs as low as possible, Metromile is certainly worth considering. Safe drivers who aren’t on the road often could certainly benefit from cheap car insurance available from Metromile.

Farmers

If you love a killer mobile app, Farmers has one that comes highly rated. And for those who drive a luxury car or a sports car, Farmers has reliable full-coverage car insurance policies and an excellent customer service reputation. That’s hard to maintain for a big company.

Farmers is a great company for families, with a home insurance bundling discount that also rewards multiple-car policies with savings. So if you just bought the cheapest car you could find for your teenager who is a new driver, you have low rates and bundling opportunities to keep those rates down.

State Farm

A true insurance giant with a gleaming reputation, State Farm provides cheap car insurance with relative consistency. Drivers who want to work with a great mobile app might be disappointed; customers don't love State Farm’s. But if you have an outstanding credit score, you can save big on your auto insurance rates.

Safety features on your sedan will also help with discounts, and they’re super friendly to drivers who just bought a new car. State Farm makes heavy use of telematics programs to help you save money—particularly their Steer Clear program for drivers under the age of 25.

Nationwide

Great for families, Nationwide rewards bundling with multiple cars and has its own family discount. So if you’re buying a used sedan for your college student and are looking for cheap car insurance for all of you, Nationwide could do the trick.

Its auto insurance rates aren’t the lowest at face value, but if the fit is right, Nationwide’s discounts could lower your premiums into an exciting range, and insurance claims satisfaction is relatively high.

Progressive

A highly-rated mobile app, nationwide coverage, and relatively cheap auto insurance rates—Progressive is a giant that no one should sleep on. Its most powerful discounts are for bundling, and its drive-tracking program, Snapshot, is one way for safe drivers to bring their rates down. Progressive also likes to reward loyalty and continuous insurance.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes