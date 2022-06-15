4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Car Insurance Quotes for Sedans: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions.
Updated June 15, 2022

You love your little Honda Civic. New car or used, you got it pretty cheap. Repair costs are low, and so are insurance prices. But could you be getting even better car insurance rates for your sedan?

The easiest way to find out is with Insurify’s auto insurance quote comparison tool. Log on now to access a free slate of personalized auto insurance quotes. Our users save hundreds of dollars on their annual car insurance premiums. Best part? It’s 100% free to use.

Quick Facts

  • Metromile, State Farm, and Farmers are the best insurance companies we found for sedan drivers.

  • Sedans are some of the cheapest cars to insure on average; the cheapest premium we found for a sedan is $96 per month.

  • Drivers of older cars can consider a liability-only policy to save on car insurance.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Sedans

How much does car insurance cost for sedans?

Sedans are among the cheapest cars to insure, however, many other factors will play into insurance costs. In addition to the type of car you drive, your location, your age, your driving record, and your credit score will all help determine how much you pay for insurance per month.

Which insurance companies have the best insurance quotes for sedans? Here’s your list, from Insurify’s proprietary database:

Insurance CompanyMonthly Quote for Sedans
Metromile$96
Farmers$107
Amigo USA$128
Kemper$140
Travelers$167
Elephant$176
National General$181
Nationwide$204
AssuranceAmerica$234
Bristol West$252
Liberty Mutual$278
The General$300
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How much does car insurance cost for sedans?

Your car insurance quotes are dependent on your driving record, credit score, ZIP code, the safety features on your car, and whether your car is a new sports car or old and slow. Since Sedans are some of the least expensive vehicle type on the road, tend to get cheap insurance premiums.

Metromile

Great safety features and multiple vehicles will score your points with Metromile. Its insurance quotes for sedans are the cheapest around. If you don’t drive much, Metromile charges you only for the distance you cover on the road. It’s very tech-oriented, so if you don’t want anyone tracking you, you might want to try elsewhere.

Even if the price is right, Metromile’s insurance claims satisfaction doesn’t inspire loads of confidence. Still, if your driving record is spotless and you want to keep your insurance costs as low as possible, Metromile is certainly worth considering. Safe drivers who aren’t on the road often could certainly benefit from cheap car insurance available from Metromile.

Farmers

If you love a killer mobile app, Farmers has one that comes highly rated. And for those who drive a luxury car or a sports car, Farmers has reliable full-coverage car insurance policies and an excellent customer service reputation. That’s hard to maintain for a big company.

Farmers is a great company for families, with a home insurance bundling discount that also rewards multiple-car policies with savings. So if you just bought the cheapest car you could find for your teenager who is a new driver, you have low rates and bundling opportunities to keep those rates down.

State Farm

A true insurance giant with a gleaming reputation, State Farm provides cheap car insurance with relative consistency. Drivers who want to work with a great mobile app might be disappointed; customers don't love State Farm’s. But if you have an outstanding credit score, you can save big on your auto insurance rates.

Safety features on your sedan will also help with discounts, and they’re super friendly to drivers who just bought a new car. State Farm makes heavy use of telematics programs to help you save money—particularly their Steer Clear program for drivers under the age of 25.

Nationwide

Great for families, Nationwide rewards bundling with multiple cars and has its own family discount. So if you’re buying a used sedan for your college student and are looking for cheap car insurance for all of you, Nationwide could do the trick.

Its auto insurance rates aren’t the lowest at face value, but if the fit is right, Nationwide’s discounts could lower your premiums into an exciting range, and insurance claims satisfaction is relatively high.

Progressive

A highly-rated mobile app, nationwide coverage, and relatively cheap auto insurance rates—Progressive is a giant that no one should sleep on. Its most powerful discounts are for bundling, and its drive-tracking program, Snapshot, is one way for safe drivers to bring their rates down. Progressive also likes to reward loyalty and continuous insurance.

Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Sedans

Car insurance rates vary by state. Sedans are some of the cheapest cars to insure, and in these states, you can get some of the best prices in the country.

StateMonthly Quote for Sedans
Hawaii$110
North Carolina$139
Maine$140
Idaho$142
New Hampshire$144
Wyoming$146
Vermont$150
Indiana$151
North Dakota$153
Ohio$154
South Dakota$154
Montana$160
Iowa$161
New Mexico$165
Wisconsin$165
Illinois$166
Tennessee$173
Utah$174
Massachusetts$176
Minnesota$180
Nebraska$182
Alaska$186
Alabama$189
Pennsylvania$190
Oregon$192
Kansas$193
Oklahoma$193
Virginia$198
West Virginia$205
Arkansas$207
Mississippi$215
Arizona$217
California$228
Washington$232
Colorado$246
Washington, D.C.$250
Texas$256
Missouri$257
Kentucky$272
Connecticut$289
South Carolina$289
New Jersey$293
Florida$302
Maryland$305
Delaware$320
Georgia$323
Nevada$324
Rhode Island$328
Louisiana$347
New York$398
Michigan$408
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Cars By Automaker

Check out the cheapest cars you can get from these big-name auto companies. Sedan drivers aren’t usually in the market for a luxury car—they’re usually more focused on the MSRP and fuel economy than trim levels or snazzy interiors. But luckily, you can get some amazing new cars on a modest budget.

Honda

The Honda Civic and Honda Accord are among the cheapest cars on the market and also the most popular. The Honda Civic is a bit smaller and cheaper, with the Accord coming in at a midsize ranking, while the Civic also comes in a hatchback. Looking for a compact SUV? You’ll love the Honda CR-V, akin to adventurous hatchbacks like the Subaru Forester and Outback.

Toyota

The Toyota Camry and the Corolla are incredible sedans with low car insurance premiums. They both have hybrid models on the market, and their tenure on American roads goes back decades. The Camry is a bit larger, but they both get great gas mileage. Hyundai’s Accent and Sonata are comparable.

Ford

With lots of defunct sedan models still out there, if you’re buying used, Ford has some older model years still on the road that are some of the least expensive cars you can buy used. The Fiesta, Escort, Fusion, and Taurus are some great 2- to 12-year-old cars to get you on the road affordably. You’ll have low auto insurance rates with an older car as well.

Nissan

Nissan’s flagship sedans, the Altima and the Sentra, are affordable and well-made cars. If you’re looking for an SUV, the Rogue and Pathfinder are competitively priced classics. Whatever type of car, Nissan has a full suite of offerings, the price is right, and their electric sedan, the Leaf, is a true innovation.

Chevrolet

It doesn’t get more iconic. The Malibu, the Impala—popular midsize sedans that meet the needs of millions of Americans. If you’re looking for a new vehicle with some glamorous features, the Impala comes at a decent price with all the trappings of a luxury car.

Chrysler

Chrysler offers only one sedan—the 300. But their minivan, the Pacifica, is another great car. Similar to the luxury model 300 is a solid Volkswagen sedan, like a Jetta or a Passat.

Finding the Best Auto Insurance for Your Car

Whatever type of car, make, or model year, you’re going to need the right car insurance policy to stay protected on the road. And the best way to match your car’s insurance needs with the best auto insurance rates available is to use Insurify, which helps millions of people look at real insurance quotes across the industry, all for free.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Because older sedans don’t need full coverage, they can fetch some of the cheapest car insurance out there. Meanwhile, new cars need comprehensive coverage and collision coverage with high coverage limits on liability coverage to stay protected, and lenders usually require it.

  • If your used sedan isn’t worth much money, you might want to stick with bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage and leave out the other coverage options. Other than that, a clean driving record and higher deductibles on your comprehensive coverage and collision coverage will keep your car insurance costs reasonable.

  • Finding the cheapest car insurance is a numbers game. You have to get insurance quotes from as many auto insurance companies as you can. Enter Insurify, a premier tool to compare auto insurance for free. Get bona fide quotes from the best car insurance companies around in just a few minutes. Try it out.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

