Anuj Desai

Digital Insurance Agent

A full-time home and auto insurance agent with Insurify, Anuj has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services space. Prior to joining Insurify in 2022, he was with insurance company Root Inc. His career also includes work with MetLife, Allstate, MassMutual, and New York Life. He lives in Ohio, and enjoys hiking, camping, and playing chess. Anuj holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Wright State University.