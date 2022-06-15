4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Car Insurance Quotes for SUVs: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

auto insurance

Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated June 15, 2022

The sport utility vehicle (or SUV) changed the American auto industry. If you have one, you know why they’re so useful. But even the cheapest SUVs can come with high insurance rates if you don’t take the time to find the insurance quotes that give you the best deal.

So let Insurify search high and low to provide you the best quotes on SUV insurance. It’s free and only takes five minutes, and you’ll have access to deals exclusive to Insurify. Savvy insurance shoppers who use Insurify save hundreds on their annual auto insurance policies by comparing car insurance rates.

Quick Facts

  • SUVs are cheaper to insure than many other types of cars.

  • We found that Metromile is the cheapest insurance company for SUV owners on average, with average premiums of $81 per month.

  • The easiest way to save on car insurance is to use a quote-comparison tool, like Insurify, to find the cheapest rate.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for SUVs

How much is insurance for SUVs?

Average insurance costs for SUVs will vary based on a variety of factors, such as location and driving history. However, the average premium for SUV insurance in the U.S. is $186 per month or $2,232 annually.

According to Insurify’s proprietary database, these companies offer the cheapest car insurance quotes SUVs. There’s nothing more important than digging deep and finding the companies that offer the cheapest car insurance rates in your area. Car insurance is a diversified and regional business, so you never know what you’ll find when you look around.

Insurance CompanyMonthly Quote for SUVs
Metromile$81
Farmers$100
Amigo USA$103
National General$143
Travelers$145
Clearcover$149
Progressive$150
AssuranceAmerica$152
Mercury$197
Bristol West$204
Dairyland$218
Liberty Mutual$221
The General$254
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How much does car insurance cost for SUVs?

If you have an expensive SUV that you’re still paying loans on, you’ll need comprehensive coverage and other add-ons to your insurance policy. That could put your premium above the national average; new vehicles and expensive cars are pricey to insure. But safety features and a good credit score will always help lower your insurance premiums.

Metromile

The award for lowest insurance quotes for SUV insurance goes to Metromile! You can sweep below the average rates with this insurance company by enrolling in its digital tools and paying by the mile. Drivers who aren’t commuting long distances can see their car insurance premiums plummet. This insurer is only available in California, New Jersey, and a few other states.

Keep in mind that Metromile’s auto insurance model is new and a little unconventional. You pay a baseline insurance premium that is very low, and then at the end of every month, you pay an additional rate per mile driven. According to the company, it lowers your insurance costs quite a bit—but that will depend on your driving habits.

Farmers

Farmers Insurance stands out as a legacy company with solid wrap-around insurance policies. Its mobile app is well-liked, and the company’s customer service rankings are impressive. If you see a low insurance quote from Farmers, it might be worth jumping on board.

With Farmers, you’ll have access to all the auto insurance discounts the big insurance companies offer. Safe driver and good student discounts are always helpful, and if you have a college student who’s away during the academic year, you can get a student away-at-school discount, along with a teen driver telematics program that can keep your rates low.

GEICO

GEICO’s famous gecko is good-humored, and anyone with low auto insurance rates is liable to be in a pleasant mood. With nationwide coverage and a reputation as one of the most successful and famous auto insurance companies out there, GEICO is one of the few big insurers with a military discount.

GEICO is known as a go-to for anyone seeking minimum coverage and opting out of full-coverage car insurance, so if your SUV isn’t a new car, you could find the low rates you’re looking for. It also rewards seat belt use and safety features on your SUV. If your household has multiple motorists, GEICO can save you money with multi-policy discounts.

Nationwide

Always solid across the board, Nationwide is a great family choice because of its generous bundling discounts. Good students, safe drivers, and those who pass defensive driving courses are all eligible to save even more. Since minivans and compact SUVs are the most useful to families, Nationwide’s discounts are positioned to be a great option for large-vehicle drivers.

But fair warning: if you’re used to doing things like paying your insurance premium on your smartphone, Nationwide’s mobile app gets poor reviews. Still, all those discounts might make it worth the trouble.

Allstate

A great mobile app, which includes a rate-lowering program for teens, a defensive driving discount, and accident forgiveness all add up to a youth-friendly insurance company. So if you’re nervous about your kids behind the wheel of that big new SUV, Allstate could be your best choice.

Allstate has a killer combination of new car discounts and an accident forgiveness policy. So you can get on the road with your new Honda CR-V or what have you and won’t feel too much pressure about your insurance premiums.

Cheapest States for Car Insurance for SUVs

Hawaii, where jeeps and pickups rule the road, is the cheapest state to insure an SUV in, followed closely by some rural states, where having traction and towing is an essential asset.

StateAverage Monthly Quote for SUV
Hawaii$106
New Hampshire$112
North Carolina$114
Maine$118
Indiana$122
Idaho$123
Ohio$125
Vermont$128
South Dakota$135
Illinois$136
North Dakota$136
Wisconsin$136
Iowa$138
Arkansas$140
New Mexico$140
Massachusetts$141
Tennessee$142
Wyoming$143
Montana$144
Utah$149
Alabama$151
Pennsylvania$156
Virginia$157
Minnesota$158
Nebraska$159
Oregon$160
Kansas$162
Oklahoma$163
Arkansas$170
Mississippi$171
Arizona$175
California$180
West Virginia$180
Washington$192
Missouri$203
Texas$208
Colorado$212
Washington, D.C.$217
Connecticut$235
New Jersey$237
Kentucky$240
Maryland$243
South Carolina$245
Florida$246
Georgia$256
Delaware$264
Nevada$264
Louisiana$289
Rhode Island$295
New York$305
Michigan$380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

What Family Car Should We Get?

Expecting a(nother) child, getting a dog, or some surfboards? There are lots of SUVs to choose from. So when you’re on the hunt for a new car or a used car, it helps to ask: What type of car is best for us? Maybe a minivan? What even is a “crossover”?

Minivans

Before the SUV began to dominate family driving, there was the minivan. If you’re mostly hauling kids and dogs in urban or suburban settings, minivans like the Toyota Sienna are still an efficient and spacious option. For used minivans, the Nissan Quest and Chevrolet Uplander are ones to look out for.

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

For true heavy-duty offroading, towing, and three-row seating capacity, the full-size SUV is second to none. The Ford Explorer is an affordable option, while the luxe GMC Yukon provides a swanky choice. In the middle of the road, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is an all-star for functionality and comfort.

Crossovers and Compact SUVs

There are so many smaller SUVs that lack three-row seating but are more spacious than sedans and better in poor weather or off-road. Look out for the Jeep Wrangler, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V LX, Mazda CX-5, and Chevrolet Equinox in this category.

On the luxury end of things, Volkswagen, Mercedes, and Tesla make high-class compact SUVs. If you’re not too nerdy about cars, there’s not a huge difference between a crossover and a compact SUV. So don’t get stressed about the difference—just find what looks good to you and meets your needs!

Sub-Compact SUVs

For more fuel efficiency and a smaller ride with a better handle, check out some sub-compact SUVs that still allow space for kids and adventure: the Honda HR-V, Subaru Forester, Mazda CX-3, Fiat 500x, and Subaru Outback.

Getting the best SUV Insurance

While you’re debating safety ratings, MSRPs, model years, and trim levels, there’s one surefire way to get the best auto insurance premiums on the market. It’s Insurify. You’ll get top quotes from the best insurance providers, for free. It only takes five minutes.

The Best Car Insurance Quotes for SUVs

If you’re the type of driver who needs an SUV, you have a lot going on. Whether it’s kids, dogs, adventures, or all of the above, you’ll want to save time—and money—finding the best insurance premiums for your life, home, and auto insurance. Your one-stop-shop for insurance rates is Insurify, which provides you exclusive quotes, personalized to you, for all three.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The average monthly premium for SUV insurance is $186. Your credit score, driving history, ZIP code, and insurance coverage needs all have an important bearing on your car insurance rates. Compact SUVs tend to be the cheapest cars to insure among the SUVs, but whatever you drive, if it’s a new car, your insurance costs will be higher.

  • Choosing a higher deductible, keeping a clean driving record, and getting a car with great safety features will lower your car insurance premiums. Sports cars and new cars are expensive to insure, especially because your lender will often require you to maintain full coverage. There are plenty of ways to beat the average rate—it just takes some shopping around.

  • The best auto insurance rates come to those who do their comparison shopping. And the best place to get your insurance quotes is from Insurify, which provides you with real-time, personalized quotes from the best insurance companies on the market. It’s fast and free, and a great way to find cheap insurance for your SUV.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

