Car Insurance Quotes for SUVs: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

How much does car insurance cost for SUVs?

If you have an expensive SUV that you’re still paying loans on, you’ll need comprehensive coverage and other add-ons to your insurance policy. That could put your premium above the national average; new vehicles and expensive cars are pricey to insure. But safety features and a good credit score will always help lower your insurance premiums.

Metromile

The award for lowest insurance quotes for SUV insurance goes to Metromile! You can sweep below the average rates with this insurance company by enrolling in its digital tools and paying by the mile. Drivers who aren’t commuting long distances can see their car insurance premiums plummet. This insurer is only available in California, New Jersey, and a few other states.

Keep in mind that Metromile’s auto insurance model is new and a little unconventional. You pay a baseline insurance premium that is very low, and then at the end of every month, you pay an additional rate per mile driven. According to the company, it lowers your insurance costs quite a bit—but that will depend on your driving habits.

Farmers

Farmers Insurance stands out as a legacy company with solid wrap-around insurance policies. Its mobile app is well-liked, and the company’s customer service rankings are impressive. If you see a low insurance quote from Farmers, it might be worth jumping on board.

With Farmers, you’ll have access to all the auto insurance discounts the big insurance companies offer. Safe driver and good student discounts are always helpful, and if you have a college student who’s away during the academic year, you can get a student away-at-school discount, along with a teen driver telematics program that can keep your rates low.

GEICO

GEICO’s famous gecko is good-humored, and anyone with low auto insurance rates is liable to be in a pleasant mood. With nationwide coverage and a reputation as one of the most successful and famous auto insurance companies out there, GEICO is one of the few big insurers with a military discount.

GEICO is known as a go-to for anyone seeking minimum coverage and opting out of full-coverage car insurance, so if your SUV isn’t a new car, you could find the low rates you’re looking for. It also rewards seat belt use and safety features on your SUV. If your household has multiple motorists, GEICO can save you money with multi-policy discounts.

Nationwide

Always solid across the board, Nationwide is a great family choice because of its generous bundling discounts. Good students, safe drivers, and those who pass defensive driving courses are all eligible to save even more. Since minivans and compact SUVs are the most useful to families, Nationwide’s discounts are positioned to be a great option for large-vehicle drivers.

But fair warning: if you’re used to doing things like paying your insurance premium on your smartphone, Nationwide’s mobile app gets poor reviews. Still, all those discounts might make it worth the trouble.

Allstate

A great mobile app, which includes a rate-lowering program for teens, a defensive driving discount, and accident forgiveness all add up to a youth-friendly insurance company. So if you’re nervous about your kids behind the wheel of that big new SUV, Allstate could be your best choice.

Allstate has a killer combination of new car discounts and an accident forgiveness policy. So you can get on the road with your new Honda CR-V or what have you and won’t feel too much pressure about your insurance premiums.

