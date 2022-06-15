Insurance for Foreign vs. American Cars

Pros and Cons of American Cars

Pros

The most noteworthy advantages of American cars are as follows:

Less Expensive

Compared to foreign cars, domestic cars usually cost much less. This means you can put the extra money toward upgrades or save for maintenance and repair costs in the future. If your goal is to purchase a vehicle without a car loan, you’ll find it easier to do so for an American car.

Easy to Find and Affordable Parts

At some point in time, your vehicle will need parts. It will be much easier to find original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for a domestic car like a Ford than for a foreign vehicle like a Mercedes-Benz. Since most auto repair shops carry domestic parts, you may be able to repair your vehicle without going to the dealership and save money in the process.

A Way to Support the American Economy

There’s no better way to give back to the U.S. economy than to buy American-made goods, including cars. When you choose a domestic vehicle instead of a foreign car, you’re also supporting American workers and companies. With your hard-earned dollars, American manufacturers can continually improve their vehicles and employ U.S. workers.

If you ever have a question or issue related to your car, you won’t have any trouble getting a hold of a domestic car company. Most American auto manufacturers hire representatives around the country that you can contact via phone and email. These representatives are usually native English speakers and are easy to understand.

Cons

Here are a few disadvantages of domestic vehicles that you should keep in mind:

Average Rankings

Reputable organizations like Consumer Reports and J.D. Power publish studies and surveys where they rank and analyze vehicles. These organizations consider factors like performance, reliability, and owner satisfaction. Time after time, domestic auto manufacturers struggle to rank as high as foreign brands.

Mediocre Fuel Efficiency

Unfortunately, the U.S. has lower fuel-efficiency standards than other countries. Therefore, American cars usually fall behind in the gas mileage department. This can be a real issue when fuel prices are on the rise. Even though domestic electric and hybrid vehicles can help you save on fuel, you’ll have more gas-friendly options if you go the foreign route.

Fewer Car Options

If you prefer a sedan, you won’t find as many domestic options. Recently, American automakers have been more focused on trucks and SUVs since these types of vehicles are in greater demand. You will open the door to a greater selection of sedans if you opt for foreign models instead.

