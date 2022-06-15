Car Insurance Quotes for Pickup Trucks: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Best Cheap Pickup Trucks

Shopping for a new pickup truck? Here are some great cheap pickups hitting the market this year. Keep in mind if you have a lease or loan on a new truck, you’ll probably need a full-coverage auto insurance policy that includes comprehensive coverage, collision insurance, and liability coverage.

Toyota Tacoma

A beloved classic and well-suited for the adventurous, the Toyota Tacoma loves to be off-road. Tacomas handle well, but they get criticism for being poor highway cars without a lot of power to get up to speed. But if you need a lot of pep, you can always upgrade to a V6 or V8.

For something similar but with more roominess in the cab and a bit more luxury (and more power in the engine), check out the Honda Ridgeline. The Ford Ranger is another popular smaller pickup truck that just came back on the market. But a Toyota Tacoma is a reliable and high-quality investment if you’re looking for a used pickup truck.

Chevrolet Colorado

This truck has a pretty good towing capacity for its size, is comfortable on long road trips, and is fuel-efficient compared to other pickups. And it’s one of the cheapest trucks out there. The GMC Canyon is a similar pickup truck made by corporate sibling GMC (their parent is General Motors). These trucks are beloved for their maneuverability while still packing some power.

The Chevrolet Colorado is a well-loved compact pickup truck that bests the Toyota Tacoma on comfort and highway stability. So depending on your priorities, you could have a tough time choosing between the two.

GMC Sierra

You can get this truck in a giant V8 and start towing just about anything you want. Similar to the Chevrolet Silverado, the Sierra is a full-size truck with a comfortable cab and decent gas mileage. If you don’t need to ask too much of your pickup truck and prefer to prioritize reliability, this pickup truck, similar to the Ford F-150, has what you need.

Ford F-150

Does it need any introduction? One of the most popular vehicles of all time, the F-150 is a standard, affordable, high-quality pickup truck you’ll see all over the road in model years dating way back. The Ram 1500 has a little more class to offer, but the Ford F-150’s understated nature is part of its charm.

Of course, Ford’s F-series climbs into several levels of Super Duty range for those looking to upgrade to more power and size.

