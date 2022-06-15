Car Insurance Quotes for Pickup Trucks: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
If you have one, you know a pickup truck is more than just a car. Whether you drive a smaller pickup, like a Nissan Frontier or Toyota Tacoma, or something larger, like a Ford F-150 or Chevrolet Silverado, owning a truck is a way of life—some would call it “the good life.”
Quick Facts
The average cost for insurance on a pickup truck is $165 per month.
Farmer’s is the cheapest insurer for pickup truck owners on average, with premiums as low as $92 per month.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Trucks
We searched our proprietary database of auto insurance quotes to find the insurance companies that offer the cheapest pickup insurance rates out there. The type of car you drive has great implications for the cost of your car insurance. These companies came in at the top for pickup trucks.
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Pickup Trucks
|Farmers
|$92
|Amigo USA
|$97
|AssuranceAmerica
|$115
|Progressive
|$120
|National General
|$125
|Travelers
|$128
|Elephant
|$150
|Liberty Mutual
|$176
|Bristol West
|$178
|The General
|$241
How much does car insurance cost for trucks?
How much is car insurance for pickup trucks?
Drivers of pickup trucks see some of the lowest monthly insurance premiums around the country. The nationwide average cost of insurance coverage for pickup trucks is $165 per month, or $1,980 annually.
Compared to the national average, pickup trucks can get some of the cheapest auto insurance costs. While drivers with more expensive trucks should get full-coverage car insurance and will pay higher rates, pickup truck insurance rates will rarely get out of control. Car insurance rates will be lowest with a clean driving record, safety features, and a good credit score.
Farmers
Farmers Insurance quoted the cheapest truck insurance in our whole database. Its rate of $98 per month comes out to an annual cost of just $1,176. That’s a low insurance rate. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage comes standard with liability coverage, so it’s not skimping on your insurance coverage, either.
Farmers’ customer service and insurance agents are highly praised, which is rare for a company offering low rates. Its biggest discount is for multiple policies—perfect if you have a home or another car to insure alongside your pickup truck.
Amigo USA
Only available in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, and Mexico, Amigo USA has some attractive insurance quotes for truck drivers. There aren’t many reviews of Amigo’s customer service, but it offers standard property damage coverage and bodily injury liability coverage along with the other types of coverage you expect.
Amigo USA specializes in non-standard insurance. So if you need an SR-22 certificate due to a rough driving history, definitely give Amigo a good look. Luckily, pickup trucks are cheap vehicles to insure, so even being labeled high-risk with non-standard coverage, you’ll keep your insurance premiums reasonable.
USH&C
USH&C, a regional insurance company working in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona, and Arkansas, rewards safe driving and loyalty. You’ll get the right discounts when you renew your auto insurance policy without making a claim and bundle with other vehicles. USH&C also sells health insurance, including dental, which makes for a rare bundling opportunity.
Anchor
Great for Spanish speakers and available in Texas, Arizona, California, and Oregon, Anchor General insurance company provides many ways to pay and specializes in non-standard insurance. So if you have a bad driving history and need an SR-22 certificate, Anchor might be the insurance company for you and your pickup truck.
AssuranceAmerica
Available in a few Western and Southern states, AssuranceAmerica has low insurance rates for pickup trucks, especially if you need non-standard or SR-22 insurance due to a risky driving history. AssuranceAmerica has a good deal of attractive discounts: good student, defensive driving, military, and multi-policy. You’re not missing out on ways to save with this company.
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Trucks
Average insurance costs vary by state, and these ones are the cheapest for truck drivers. Keep in mind if you are driving for your business, you’ll want commercial truck insurance. And these figures don’t apply to semi-trucks.
|State
|Monthly Quote for Pickup Trucks
|Hawaii
|$95
|North Carolina
|$101
|Massachusetts
|$109
|Indiana
|$118
|Idaho
|$119
|Minnesota
|$121
|Wisconsin
|$121
|Illinois
|$122
|Ohio
|$123
|Maine
|$127
|New Hampshire
|$128
|Pennsylvania
|$128
|Vermont
|$128
|Tennessee
|$129
|Iowa
|$130
|New Mexico
|$133
|Oregon
|$135
|Alabama
|$138
|Utah
|$141
|South Dakota
|$144
|Nebraska
|$146
|California
|$148
|Oklahoma
|$148
|Kansas
|$150
|Montana
|$150
|Virginia
|$153
|Wyoming
|$155
|Arkansas
|$158
|North Dakota
|$159
|Alaska
|$164
|Missouri
|$165
|Mississippi
|$166
|Washington, D.C.
|$167
|West Virginia
|$168
|Arizona
|$169
|Washington
|$176
|New Jersey
|$190
|Colorado
|$202
|Texas
|$206
|Delaware
|$207
|Florida
|$211
|Kentucky
|$212
|New York
|$214
|Connecticut
|$216
|Maryland
|$216
|South Carolina
|$225
|Georgia
|$230
|Nevada
|$236
|Rhode Island
|$256
|Louisiana
|$273
|Michigan
|$292
Best Cheap Pickup Trucks
Shopping for a new pickup truck? Here are some great cheap pickups hitting the market this year. Keep in mind if you have a lease or loan on a new truck, you’ll probably need a full-coverage auto insurance policy that includes comprehensive coverage, collision insurance, and liability coverage.
Toyota Tacoma
A beloved classic and well-suited for the adventurous, the Toyota Tacoma loves to be off-road. Tacomas handle well, but they get criticism for being poor highway cars without a lot of power to get up to speed. But if you need a lot of pep, you can always upgrade to a V6 or V8.
For something similar but with more roominess in the cab and a bit more luxury (and more power in the engine), check out the Honda Ridgeline. The Ford Ranger is another popular smaller pickup truck that just came back on the market. But a Toyota Tacoma is a reliable and high-quality investment if you’re looking for a used pickup truck.
Chevrolet Colorado
This truck has a pretty good towing capacity for its size, is comfortable on long road trips, and is fuel-efficient compared to other pickups. And it’s one of the cheapest trucks out there. The GMC Canyon is a similar pickup truck made by corporate sibling GMC (their parent is General Motors). These trucks are beloved for their maneuverability while still packing some power.
The Chevrolet Colorado is a well-loved compact pickup truck that bests the Toyota Tacoma on comfort and highway stability. So depending on your priorities, you could have a tough time choosing between the two.
GMC Sierra
You can get this truck in a giant V8 and start towing just about anything you want. Similar to the Chevrolet Silverado, the Sierra is a full-size truck with a comfortable cab and decent gas mileage. If you don’t need to ask too much of your pickup truck and prefer to prioritize reliability, this pickup truck, similar to the Ford F-150, has what you need.
Ford F-150
Does it need any introduction? One of the most popular vehicles of all time, the F-150 is a standard, affordable, high-quality pickup truck you’ll see all over the road in model years dating way back. The Ram 1500 has a little more class to offer, but the Ford F-150’s understated nature is part of its charm.
Of course, Ford’s F-series climbs into several levels of Super Duty range for those looking to upgrade to more power and size.
How to Find Insurance for Your New Pickup Truck
The Best Car Insurance Quotes for Trucks
Your pickup truck deserves insurance coverage that’s as robust as your Ram or Toyota Tundra. But whatever your model year or towing capacity, whether super duty trucks or F-150s, your auto insurance rates shouldn’t weigh down your budget.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheaper than the national average, pickup truck car insurance rates tend to be pretty reasonable. The cheapest auto insurance policy we could find for pickup trucks was $89 per month, from Farmers. The nationwide average cost of insurance coverage for pickup trucks is $165 per month.
Making sure your driving history is free of at-fault accidents, keeping a good credit score, and opting for a high deductible are proven ways to lower your car insurance cost. You will also pay a lower premium if you stick to liability insurance and leave out full coverage. But whatever coverage you need, the key is to compare prices from a variety of insurance providers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.