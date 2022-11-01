Smart Car Insurance (2022)

How much does Smart car insurance cost?

Insurance for Smart cars costs between $100 and $150 a month for a full-coverage policy—about $1,200 to $1,800 a year. That makes Smart car insurance somewhat cheaper than the average cost of

car insurance.

But remember that different car insurance companies calculate costs differently based on many factors. That means you can pay much more or much less than average, depending on how those factors interact with your unique profile.

Factors That Can Affect Smart Car Insurance Rates

Is insurance expensive for a Smart car? No. Full-coverage car insurance for a Smart car is actually somewhat cheaper than average for compact cars.

Insurance companies use several elements to determine prices. The most important things that influence what you end up paying are:

Your Driving Record

People with clean driving records pay much less than those who have tickets in their recent past. Generally, the more extreme the ticket, the more expensive the policy. A single failure to stop ticket has less of an impact than a DUI. Multiple tickets stack up and can cost you a lot over time.

Where You Live

In most places, insurance companies use your ZIP code to look at the claim rates, traffic patterns, weather patterns, and crime rates of your area. People who live in places with fewer accidents, congestion, storms, and car theft pay less.

Your Personal Information

Age, marital status, and gender (depending on the state) can all affect your rate. Generally, people over 25 who are female and married pay less than their opposites.

Local Requirements

State minimum requirements and other state laws can affect the claims risk. If an insurer stands more likely to pay out larger claims, rates can be higher in that state overall.

Driving Habits

How many miles you put on your vehicle every year can have a sizable impact on your premiums. High-mileage drivers also lose access to low-mileage discounts.

Credit History

In most states, car insurance companies can use your credit score to determine your risk. Companies consider drivers with poor credit to be more likely to make a claim than drivers with good credit.

How to Save on Smart Car Insurance Policies

Lowering auto insurance rates is a top priority for all budget-conscious drivers. Because Smart car drivers tend to live and drive in cities, they tend to pay more for their car insurance policy already. Luckily, there are many ways to reduce your costs.

Raise your deductibles, but no higher than you can reasonably afford in the event of a claim.

Drop insurance coverage that’s no longer needed, such as a gap policy when there’s no longer a gap between what you owe and what the car is worth.

Switch to carrying only liability coverage if you’re driving an older Smart car model.

Build or maintain a good credit score.

Take advantage of all the car insurance discounts you’re eligible for.

Compare car insurance rates with an insurance agency or with a tool like Insurify.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Smart Car Insurance Discounts

Smart cars don’t come with a set of discounts baked in, but electric models can get up to 5 percent off with an “alternative fuel vehicle discount”—a.k.a. the “green vehicle” or “fuel-efficient” discount—available at some car insurance companies. You may also receive a tax credit of up to $4,000 for buying a used electric car.

Don’t forget that there are many kinds of insurance discounts, and many have nothing to do with driving a Smart car. It’s always a good idea to stack your discounts to save as much as possible. Common discounts you can find to combine with the above:

Bundling discount (a.k.a. multi-policy): Purchase policies for two or more insurance products, such as renters insurance, with the same company.

Multi-car discount: Insure two or more vehicles on one policy.

Autopay discount: Set up automatic withdrawals to pay your monthly premiums.

Paperless discount: Get all your policy documents and correspondences by email.

Good driver discount: Remain claims-free while maintaining a clean driving history. Also called “safe driver.”

Affiliation-based discount: Get a discount based on your alumni group, employer, or other affiliation.

Car safety features: Get a discount for driving a car with airbags, daytime running lights, and other features.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance