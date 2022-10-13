When do you need a short-term policy?

There are several situations where you might need temporary auto insurance that covers a car for a single day. These are some of the most common ones.

Borrowing a Car

If you’re driving a friend’s car for a day, call the owner’s provider and ask if they can have their insurance cover you for that day. Most insurance policies are written for the car, not the driver, so you will probably be able to get coverage.

If you regularly drive cars that aren’t yours, non-owner car insurance is another good option. The liability coverage will follow you instead of the car, so you’ll always be covered. However, a non-owner policy is usually only considered secondary coverage. It kicks in if the car owner’s policy doesn’t have high enough coverage limits to cover damages.

Insuring a Rental Car

Call the rental car company and ask whether the vehicle’s car insurance covers you. If not, you can usually buy a temporary rental car insurance policy through the rental company.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Getting a Car out of Storage

If you’re hitting the road in a classic car, don’t worry. You don’t need extended coverage for vehicles you only drive on rare occasions. Consider classic car insurance that covers the vehicle’s full value.

Other vehicles you’ve kept in storage, such as cars you’ve been building, can be covered by temporary auto policies, too. It’s easier to do this if the car already has existing comprehensive coverage for things like vandalism and theft. Policyholders can simply call their current provider and ask for more coverage for the day they’re driving.

Driving on Rare Occasions

A usage-based insurance policy may be best if you don’t drive very often. Auto insurance companies that offer this option charge you only for the days you drive the car. If you’re an infrequent driver, you can save a lot of money on your policy. You may have to install a mileage tracker in your car to qualify for this type of discount.

Test-Driving a Car

If you decide to take a car for a spin before buying it, you should be covered. Dealerships have to have full coverage for their whole inventory, so if you’re in an accident during a test-drive, their insurance providers will cover the claims.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes