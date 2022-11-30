What is a Hybrid Car?

Hybrid vehicle maintenance: What to know

In a perfect world, you’d never have to maintain a vehicle after driving it off the lot. But unfortunately, hybrid vehicles, like all vehicles, require ongoing maintenance.

You may wonder how much most drivers will pay to keep up their hybrid. Plus, what kind of shops are competent enough to work on your vehicle?

Does upkeep cost a lot of money?

In terms of upkeep costs, the exact amount you spend will vary based on your vehicle. Just like gas-powered vehicles, some hybrids are more expensive to maintain than others.

In general, you’ll likely spend a little bit less to maintain your hybrid. A Department of Energy study found that the cost to maintain a hybrid electric vehicle was 9.4 cents per mile. In contrast, maintaining a gasoline-powered vehicle costs an average of a little more than 10 cents per mile. But fully electric vehicles were the most affordable to maintain, at an average cost of just over 6 cents per mile.

If you plan on driving a hybrid, it’s smart to look into the estimated maintenance costs for your unique vehicle. Every model has its own reputation for average costs, which means you can consider potential expenses before driving off the lot.

Auto repair shops and dealerships

When it’s time to get maintenance done on your hybrid, you’ll need to decide on a repair shop or the dealership. Of course, most manufacturers will recommend getting your service done at a dealership. But many auto repair shops are competent enough to work on hybrid vehicles, some shops even specialize in repairing hybrids.

Before deciding on where to take your vehicle, check out any warranty details. If you’re having a problem that might be under warranty, it might be easiest to resolve it at the dealership.