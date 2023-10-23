Cost of Tesla Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Tesla insurance by model

Tesla insurance costs depend on the model and whether you choose to purchase full coverage or a liability-only plan. In the sections that follow, you’ll see the average costs from 12 different auto insurance companies across each of the four Tesla models.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla’s entry-level car, the Model 3, seats five and offers three options — Rear-Wheel Drive, Long-Range, and Performance. Base prices range from $40,240 to $53,240. These prices are only slightly less than Tesla’s Model Y, which comes with about the same mileage range but has more than triple the cargo capacity and the option to seat seven in the Performance option.

Insurance costs vary widely for the Model 3, with costs ranging from $98 to $263 per month.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $98 USAA $134 State Farm $148 GEICO $154 Nationwide $170 Allstate $184 Progressive $218 American Family $234 Liberty Mutual $236 Direct Auto $263 Travelers $270 Farmers $315 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla’s Model Y comes in two options — the Long-Range, which seats seven, and the Performance, which holds five passengers. Base prices range from $50,590 to $54,490.

These prices are similar to the Model 3 but are $24,000 less than the Model S and Model X. Insurance costs for the Model Y differ widely among auto insurers, ranging from an average of $87 to $280.

It’s also worth noting that while the Model Y has a slightly pricier MSRP than the Model 3, it’s a bit cheaper to insure.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $87 USAA $119 State Farm $132 GEICO $137 Nationwide $151 Allstate $164 Progressive $193 American Family $208 Liberty Mutual $209 Direct Auto $234 Travelers $240 Farmers $280 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Tesla Model S

The Model S is available in two options, Standard and Plaid. Both models seat five and have a range of about 400 miles, which is about 100 miles more than the Model 3 and Model Y. Cargo capacity is limited and about the same as the Model 3.

MSRP for the Model S is similar to the Model X but nearly $50,000 higher than Tesla’s most affordable option, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive. But its insurance costs are only slightly higher than the Model 3’s, with average quotes ranging from $107 to $342 per month.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $107 USAA $146 State Farm $161 GEICO $167 Nationwide $185 Allstate $200 Progressive $237 American Family $255 Liberty Mutual $256 Direct Auto $286 Travelers $294 Farmers $342 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Tesla Model X

Tesla’s premium model, the Model X is offered in a Standard and Plaid option. Both have about the same mileage range and come with Tesla’s most spacious cargo capacity, at 88 cubic feet.

The standard can fit seven passengers and costs $79,990, while the Plaid only fits six people and has an MSRP of $89,990 (the same price as the Model S Plaid). Insurance costs are a bit higher than for the Model S, with averages ranging from $121 to $388 per month.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Hugo $121 USAA $166 State Farm $183 GEICO $190 Nationwide $210 Allstate $227 Progressive $268 American Family $289 Liberty Mutual $290 Direct Auto $325 Travelers $333 Farmers $388 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.