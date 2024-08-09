Home>Car Insurance>Tesla

Cost of Tesla Model X Car Insurance (2024)

Drivers spend an average of $145 per month to insure a Tesla Model X with liability-only coverage. But your exact costs will vary based on your unique situation.

Updated December 3, 2024

Drivers with a Tesla Model X spend an average of $297 per month for full-coverage insurance. The Tesla Model X is slightly more expensive to insure than the Tesla Model S.

Your unique situation as a driver, including factors like your age, location, coverage type, driving record, credit history, vehicle safety features, discount eligibility, and more, affects your car insurance rates.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about insuring a Tesla Model X.

Quick Facts

  • Because Teslas are luxury electric vehicles, they often cost more to insure than many basic gas-powered vehicles.

  • USAA and State Farm offer the cheapest average rates for Tesla Model X drivers.

  • In general, liability-only policies cost more than full-coverage policies, which holds true for the Tesla Model X.

Cost of Tesla Model X insurance

Tesla Model X insurance costs an average of $145 per month for liability-only insurance. Drivers who opt for more robust protection of full-coverage insurance face an average cost of $297 per month to insure their Tesla Model X.

USAA and State Farm offer some of the cheapest full-coverage insurance rates, with averages of $156 and $180, respectively, for 2019 Tesla Model X drivers.

2023 Tesla Model X insurance

USAA, followed by State Farm, offers the cheapest average rates to drivers insuring the 2023 Tesla Model, which has an MSRP of $81,380. Based on the higher value of this almost brand-new vehicle, drivers will find higher insurance costs.

The table below outlines the average monthly full-coverage prices by insurance companies for the 2023 Tesla Model X.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$199
State Farm$229
GEICO$237
Allstate$277
Progressive$291
American Family$346
Nationwide$370
Travelers$394
Liberty Mutual$398
Farmers$496
The General$498
2022 Tesla Model X insurance

USAA has the cheapest average rates for the 2022 Tesla Model X, at $185 per month. The 2022 model has an MSRP of $122,440.

Here are the different average full-coverage car insurance premiums across insurance companies for this model year.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$185
State Farm$213
GEICO$220
Allstate$257
Progressive$270
American Family$322
Nationwide$344
Travelers$366
Liberty Mutual$370
Farmers$460
The General$462
2021 Tesla Model X insurance

USAA and State Farm offer the cheapest average rates to insure a 2021 Tesla Model X, which has an MSRP of $106,440.

Use the table below to explore average full-coverage rates for Tesla Model X’s by insurance company.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$171
State Farm$196
GEICO$203
Allstate$237
Progressive$249
American Family$297
Nationwide$317
Travelers$338
Liberty Mutual$341
Farmers$425
The General$427
2020 Tesla Model X insurance

Older vehicles typically cost less to insure than new vehicles. The 2020 Tesla Model X has an MSRP of $81,190. Most insurers offer cheaper rates for an older model Tesla than the newest 2023 model. Again, USAA and State Farm offer the lowest average rates.

The table below shows the average full-coverage rates by insurer for the 2020 Tesla Model X.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$164
State Farm$188
GEICO$195
Allstate$227
Progressive$239
American Family$285
Nationwide$304
Travelers$324
Liberty Mutual$327
Farmers$407
The General$409
2019 Tesla Model X insurance

USAA and State Farm offer the cheapest average rates to insure a 2019 Tesla Model X, which has an MSRP of $81,000.

The table below provides a breakdown of the average full-coverage monthly quotes by insurer for the 2019 Tesla Model X.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$156
State Farm$180
GEICO$186
Allstate$217
Progressive$228
American Family$272
Nationwide$291
Travelers$310
Liberty Mutual$313
Farmers$390
The General$391
Tesla Model X car insurance coverages

As you explore your car insurance options, you should consider the following most common types of coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Bodily injury liability coverage

    If you cause injuries to others during an accident, bodily injury liability coverage can help you pay for the other party’s medical bills. Most states require some minimum level of this coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability coverage

    If you cause damage during an incident, property damage liability coverage pays for repairs to other peoples’ property up to your insurance policy limit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Drivers who want help paying for repairs to their own vehicles after an accident should consider collision coverage. Depending on the situation, a collision policy might pay to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident. Full-coverage policies include both comprehensive and collision coverages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your vehicle incurs damage from something other than an accident, comprehensive coverage can help pay to repair or replace your vehicle. It might be the best car insurance option for drivers seeking more robust coverage for their vehicles and who can afford higher insurance rates.[2]

Tesla Model X car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Tesla Model X car insurance.

  • Which company has the cheapest Tesla Model X insurance?

    USAA and State Farm offer the cheapest car insurance coverage for Tesla Model X drivers. But you should always shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best deal for your situation.

  • Is a Tesla Model X expensive to insure?

    Yes. Compared to the national average liability-only policy cost of $105 per month, the Tesla Model X is more expensive to insure, with an average of $145 per month.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Tesla Model X?

    On average, it costs $145 per month to insure a Tesla Model X with liability-only coverage. For full-coverage policies, the average car insurance cost is $297 per month.

  • Is the Tesla Model X a luxury car?

    Many people consider the Tesla Model X to be a luxury car. The electric SUV has a suite of features that appeal to luxury vehicle buyers.[3]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

