How Do Self-Driving Cars Work?

Core technologies behind self-driving cars

While human drivers rely on their eyes, ears, and brains to navigate the roads, self-driving cars use a complex system of sensors, artificial intelligence, and mapping to drive autonomously. Together, this combination of tools helps self-driving vehicles make decisions and steer clear of common traffic obstacles.

Here’s a closer look at some of the key technology used in self-driving cars.

Sensors

Sensors are an essential component of self-driving cars. They take in key information about potential obstacles, like pedestrians, other vehicles, traffic lights, and construction.

Most self-driving cars use a combination of lidar (pulses of laser light that determine the presence, shape, and distance of objects) and radar sensors to determine the car’s distance from obstacles; 360-degree cameras to collect relevant image data; and ultrasonic sensors for short-distance data. Infrared sensors help these cars detect lane markings, pedestrians, cyclists, and other objects that might be difficult to see in darker settings.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

After the car’s sensors take in visual information, artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms help the vehicle make sense of this information and then function accordingly. A useful analogy might characterize the sensors as the car’s eyes and the AI system as its brain.

For instance, Waymo’s proprietary Driver technology combines real-time sensor data with deep learning from millions of previous trips. This allows the vehicle to anticipate the movements of other road users and determine the appropriate maneuver.

Mapping and localization

Self-driving cars are built with GPS systems, which use satellites to triangulate the car’s location. Additionally, inertial navigation systems (INS) utilize gyroscopes and accelerometers to improve GPS accuracy by tracking the vehicle’s velocity, position, and orientation.

GPS and INS systems can still be off within a few meters, so self-driving cars also come with a store of prebuilt maps that can help improve accuracy.

Communication systems

Self-driving cars connect to the internet, which enables them to communicate with other connected devices around them, like roadside infrastructure or other vehicles. This process is known as V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication.[1]

Extensive V2X communication can optimize traffic routes and coordinate lane signaling. The U.S. government is now funding advancements to V2X communication technology in hopes of improving road safety and efficiency.[2]