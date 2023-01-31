Minimum-coverage car insurance in San Francisco costs an average of $149 per month, which is a lot cheaper than the California state average of $294.
The city of San Francisco is home to more than 800,000 people, and the city is known for its hilly roads and iconic Golden Gate Bridge. When it comes to getting cheaper vehicle insurance in San Francisco, California, you have plenty of options through several insurers.
Table of contents
- How much does car insurance cost in San Francisco?
- Cheapest car insurance in San Francisco: Mile Auto
- How much car insurance do you need in San Francisco?
- Tips for getting cheap car insurance in San Francisco
- How age affects car insurance rates in San Francisco
- How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in San Francisco
- The effect of driving habits on car insurance in San Francisco
- Car insurance in other California cities
- Find local San Francisco agents
- San Francisco car insurance rates FAQs
How much does car insurance cost in San Francisco?
Car insurance costs can vary in San Francisco, so it’s important to compare quotes to get the best premiums for your coverage needs.
Factors that affect insurance rates include where you live, the type of car you drive, your age and gender, your credit, and driving history.[1] Your chosen coverage and limits also influence your insurance costs since liability-only insurance is often cheaper than full coverage.
Insurify’s data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in San Francisco to identify the cheapest quotes for residents.
Mile Auto has the cheapest liability-only insurance in San Francisco, at $73 a month on average.
Mile Auto also has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in San Francisco, at $137 a month on average.
Mile Auto has the cheapest insurance for new and young drivers in San Francisco, at $120 a month on average.
See Also: Cheap Car Insurance in California
Cheapest car insurance in San Francisco: Mile Auto
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance rates in San Francisco, with an average monthly cost of $73 for liability-only insurance and $137 for full coverage. Mile Auto uses technology and telematics to offer pay-per-mile car insurance, typically best-suited for low-mileage drivers.
If you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year, Mile Auto would be a cheaper option for car insurance. However, if you drive more than 10,000 miles in a year, insurers like Farmers, Clearcover, and Travelers also provide cheap car insurance in San Francisco.
Location is an important factor that affects insurance costs since insurers consider the rate of accidents and vehicle theft in a particular area along with medical and auto repair costs.[1]
Here are some of the best insurers for cheap car insurance and how much they charge on average, according to Insurify’s data.
|Insurance Company
|Liability Only
|Full Coverage
|Mile Auto
|$73
|$137
|Farmers/21 Century
|$89
|$187
|Clearcover
|$93
|$208
|Aspire General
|$102
|$255
|Travelers
|$107
|$189
|Safeco
|$116
|$212
|Mercury
|$120
|$194
|National General
|$129
|$289
|MAPFRE
|$145
|$259
|Kemper
|$152
|$251
How much car insurance do you need in San Francisco?
Most states require liability car insurance coverage. California requires drivers to carry a minimum of:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury liability
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$5,000 per accident for property damage liability
Liability insurance is often called minimum coverage because it doesn’t cover damage to the policyholder’s property or their medical expenses after an accident. It only covers damage to the other person’s vehicle or property and their medical expenses. You can always add coverage or upgrade to a full-coverage policy if needed.
No matter what insurance you have, you must keep a copy of your insurance card in your vehicle to show officers if you’re pulled over for any reason, are in an accident, or renew your vehicle registration.[2]
Failure to maintain at least the minimum required car insurance coverage could result in a suspended vehicle registration.
California DMV information
California has several DMV offices in San Francisco that provide driver services like issuing a new license or ID and driver registration. You can complete many services online or book appointments for your local office. The DMV website also helps you locate the nearest DMV office based on your ZIP code.
Tips for getting cheap car insurance in San Francisco
To find cheap car insurance, ask about insurer discounts, such as bundling your car insurance with renters or homeowners insurance. Some companies offer discounts when you renew your policy or remain accident-free for a certain time. Discount options vary based on the insurer, but it doesn’t hurt to ask. You can also consider raising your deductible or dropping unnecessary coverage.[3]
Finally, don’t forget to shop around by comparing car insurance quotes online. Every insurance company is different, and some may charge significantly less than others for similar coverage.
Learn More: Compare Home and Auto Insurance Bundles
How age affects car insurance rates in San Francisco
Age also affects car insurance rates. Young and new drivers have less experience and are statistically more likely to file an insurance claim. Insurers have also found that drivers younger than 25 get into more accidents than older drivers.[4]
To adjust for this risk, most insurers charge younger drivers more. Once you reach age 25, your car insurance premiums may decrease if you maintain a good driving record.
Here are the average monthly car insurance rates in San Francisco based on age group.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Quote
|Teenagers
|$535
|Younger than 25
|$380
|25–29
|$309
|30s
|$243
|40s
|$216
|50s
|$200
|60s
|$172
|70s
|$193
|80+
|$201
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco, at an average of $120 a month. If you’re a student with good grades, your insurer might give you a good student discount on your premium when you submit a copy of your grades.
You can also ask if your insurer has a driver safety program that you can take in exchange for a discount. Below are the average monthly rates for full-coverage car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$120
|Travelers
|$186
|Safeco
|$187
|Farmers/21st Century
|$194
|Sun Coast
|$202
|Clearcover
|$220
|Mercury
|$230
|Kemper
|$280
|Aspire General
|$294
|Workmen’s
|$311
Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in San Francisco
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in San Francisco, at an average of $100 a month. However, Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance aimed at low-mileage drivers. If you drive 10,000 miles or more a year, Travelers and Mercury have cheap car insurance rates, at an average of $151 a month.
To lower your car insurance rates, try to keep a good credit score and avoid any moving violations or speeding tickets. Here are the cheapest auto insurance rates for middle-aged drivers in the city.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$100
|Travelers
|$151
|Mercury
|$151
|Sun Coast
|$155
|Farmer’s/21st Century
|$155
|Clearcover
|$164
|Aspire General
|$169
|Workmen’s
|$173
|Safeco
|$182
|Kemper
|$185
See Also: Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender
Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in San Francisco
The cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in San Francisco is Mile Auto, at an average of $107 a month. Senior drivers who drive fewer than 10,000 miles a year may benefit from Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile structure. Otherwise, Sun Coast, and Travelers offer cheap car insurance quotes for senior drivers as well.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$107
|Sun Coast
|$119
|Travelers
|$120
|Clearcover
|$123
|Farmers/21st Century
|$125
|Mercury
|$131
|Aspire General
|$132
|Kemper
|$135
|Workmen’s
|$139
|Safeco
|$182
How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in San Francisco
California is one of a few states that prohibit insurance companies from using credit scores as a factor to underwrite car insurance policies and determine premiums. Some consumer groups claim that credit-based insurance scores disproportionately affect minority and low-income drivers and that low credit scores don’t directly correlate to an increased likelihood of filing a claim.[5]
Learn More: Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
The effect of driving habits on car insurance in San Francisco
Your driving history plays a big role in your car insurance premiums. Insurers tend to charge more if you have accidents, speeding tickets, and moving violations on your record.[1]
It’s important to note that when you see a negative difference in a table, it doesn’t mean that particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that our sample size was small — insurers may choose not to offer policies to drivers with that infraction. Your actual rate can vary based on a number of factors other than your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance with a clean record: Anchor
If you have a clean driving record, you can expect to pay lower average rates. The longer you go without an accident or other driving infractions, the better your driving history. Anchor offers the cheapest car insurance quotes in San Francisco on average for drivers with clean records, at $82 a month.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|Anchor
|$82
|Mile Auto
|$108
|Sun Coast
|$145
|Travelers
|$149
|Clearcover
|$155
|Mercury
|$156
|Progressive
|$159
|Farmers/21st Century
|$164
|SafeAuto
|$165
|Safeco
|$177
Cheapest car insurance with an accident: Mile Auto
Causing an accident can increase your car insurance rates and stay on your record for at least three years following the claim.[6] If you cause an accident in San Francisco, Mile Auto still offers the cheapest car insurance rates, at an average of $113 a month. However, Progressive’s car insurance rates for drivers with an accident are a close second, at an average of $139 a month. Keep in mind that an insurer may choose not to insure you if you cause too many accidents.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Accident
|Difference
|Mile Auto
|$108
|$113
|$5
|Sun Coast
|$145
|$233
|$88
|Travelers
|$149
|$178
|$29
|Clearcover
|$155
|$281
|$126
|Mercury
|$156
|$252
|$96
|Progressive
|$159
|$139
|-$20
|Farmers/21st Century
|$164
|$174
|$10
|SafeAuto
|$165
|$155
|-$10
|Safeco
|$177
|$202
|$25
Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket: Travelers
A speeding ticket is another driving infraction that can cause your car insurance rates to spike. In San Francisco, Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance rates for drivers with speeding tickets on their records, at an average of $199 a month. Here’s what you may expect to pay for car insurance after getting a speeding ticket.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Speeding Ticket
|Difference
|Sun Coast
|$145
|$228
|$83
|Travelers
|$149
|$199
|$50
|Clearcover
|$155
|$229
|$74
|Mercury
|$156
|$262
|$106
Car insurance in other California cities
Car insurance in San Francisco costs around $260 per month on average. This is a little higher than most other California cities. Car insurance in Bakersfield is around $183. The most expensive California city for car insurance is Los Angeles, where it costs around $295 per month. Here’s a look at car insurance rates in some other California cities:
Find local San Francisco agents
OnMarket Insurance Associates1857 Market Street,
San Francisco, CA 94103
Visual Media Alliance Insurance Services665 Third Street,
Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94107
ISU Insurance Services of San Francisco201 California Street,
Suite 200, San Francisco, CA 94111
Riskguard Insurance Solutions Inc422 Presidio Ave,
San Francisco, CA 94115
Statewide Professional Insurance Agency2030 Union St #202,
San Francisco, CA 94123
CalNonprofits Insurance Services500 Washington St.,
Suite 305, San Francisco, CA 94111
Alex Sourikoff Insurance Agency624 Taraval Street,
San Francisco, CA 94116
O'Kane & Tegay Insurance Brokers2145 19th Avenue,
Suite 3, San Francisco, CA 94116
Stephen Horn Insurance Services37 Graham Street,
Suite 110, San Francisco, CA 94129
Heffernan Insurance Brokers188 Spear Street,
Suite 550, San Francisco, CA 94105
San Francisco car insurance rates FAQs
Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in San Francisco.
The average monthly cost of car insurance in San Francisco is about $304 for full coverage and $149 for liability only. Car insurance costs can vary greatly, so it’s important to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers.
The cheapest car insurance companies in San Francisco are Clearcover, with liability insurance starting at just $93 per month, and Travelers, which has full-coverage insurance as low as $189. The best car insurance company for you will depend on the specific coverage you need and the price that fits into your budget.
San Francisco is a very populated city with more than 800,000 residents[7] and a high cost of living,[8] as well as several highways. The state of California also typically has higher car insurance rates than other states, according to Insurify data.
You may have to pay tolls on certain major highways in San Francisco, as well as a parking permit fee, if you live in the city.[9] The annual residential permit fee is $83 to $165 per passenger vehicle.[10]
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.
