Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in San Francisco, CA (2023)

Mile Auto, Farmers, and Clearcover offer the cheapest rates for full-coverage car insurance in San Francisco.

Updated January 31, 2023

Minimum-coverage car insurance in San Francisco costs an average of $149 per month, which is a lot cheaper than the California state average of $294.

The city of San Francisco is home to more than 800,000 people, and the city is known for its hilly roads and iconic Golden Gate Bridge. When it comes to getting cheaper vehicle insurance in San Francisco, California, you have plenty of options through several insurers.

Table of contents

How much does car insurance cost in San Francisco?

Car insurance costs can vary in San Francisco, so it’s important to compare quotes to get the best premiums for your coverage needs.

Factors that affect insurance rates include where you live, the type of car you drive, your age and gender, your credit, and driving history.[1] Your chosen coverage and limits also influence your insurance costs since liability-only insurance is often cheaper than full coverage.

Insurify’s data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in San Francisco to identify the cheapest quotes for residents.

  • Mile Auto has the cheapest liability-only insurance in San Francisco, at $73 a month on average.

  • Mile Auto also has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in San Francisco, at $137 a month on average.

  • Mile Auto has the cheapest insurance for new and young drivers in San Francisco, at $120 a month on average.

See Also: Cheap Car Insurance in California

Cheapest car insurance in San Francisco: Mile Auto

Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance rates in San Francisco, with an average monthly cost of $73 for liability-only insurance and $137 for full coverage. Mile Auto uses technology and telematics to offer pay-per-mile car insurance, typically best-suited for low-mileage drivers.

If you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year, Mile Auto would be a cheaper option for car insurance. However, if you drive more than 10,000 miles in a year, insurers like Farmers, Clearcover, and Travelers also provide cheap car insurance in San Francisco.

Location is an important factor that affects insurance costs since insurers consider the rate of accidents and vehicle theft in a particular area along with medical and auto repair costs.[1]

Here are some of the best insurers for cheap car insurance and how much they charge on average, according to Insurify’s data.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto$73$137
Farmers/21 Century$89$187
Clearcover$93$208
Aspire General$102$255
Travelers$107$189
Safeco$116$212
Mercury$120$194
National General$129$289
MAPFRE$145$259
Kemper$152$251
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much car insurance do you need in San Francisco?

Most states require liability car insurance coverage. California requires drivers to carry a minimum of:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage liability

Liability insurance is often called minimum coverage because it doesn’t cover damage to the policyholder’s property or their medical expenses after an accident. It only covers damage to the other person’s vehicle or property and their medical expenses. You can always add coverage or upgrade to a full-coverage policy if needed.

No matter what insurance you have, you must keep a copy of your insurance card in your vehicle to show officers if you’re pulled over for any reason, are in an accident, or renew your vehicle registration.[2]

Failure to maintain at least the minimum required car insurance coverage could result in a suspended vehicle registration.

California DMV information

California has several DMV offices in San Francisco that provide driver services like issuing a new license or ID and driver registration. You can complete many services online or book appointments for your local office. The DMV website also helps you locate the nearest DMV office based on your ZIP code.

Tips for getting cheap car insurance in San Francisco

To find cheap car insurance, ask about insurer discounts, such as bundling your car insurance with renters or homeowners insurance. Some companies offer discounts when you renew your policy or remain accident-free for a certain time. Discount options vary based on the insurer, but it doesn’t hurt to ask. You can also consider raising your deductible or dropping unnecessary coverage.[3]

Finally, don’t forget to shop around by comparing car insurance quotes online. Every insurance company is different, and some may charge significantly less than others for similar coverage.

Learn More: Compare Home and Auto Insurance Bundles

How age affects car insurance rates in San Francisco

Age also affects car insurance rates. Young and new drivers have less experience and are statistically more likely to file an insurance claim. Insurers have also found that drivers younger than 25 get into more accidents than older drivers.[4]

To adjust for this risk, most insurers charge younger drivers more. Once you reach age 25, your car insurance premiums may decrease if you maintain a good driving record.

Here are the average monthly car insurance rates in San Francisco based on age group.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Quote
Teenagers$535
Younger than 25$380
25–29$309
30s$243
40s$216
50s$200
60s$172
70s$193
80+$201
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco

Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco, at an average of $120 a month. If you’re a student with good grades, your insurer might give you a good student discount on your premium when you submit a copy of your grades.

You can also ask if your insurer has a driver safety program that you can take in exchange for a discount. Below are the average monthly rates for full-coverage car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$120
Travelers$186
Safeco$187
Farmers/21st Century$194
Sun Coast$202
Clearcover$220
Mercury$230
Kemper$280
Aspire General$294
Workmen’s$311
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in San Francisco

Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in San Francisco, at an average of $100 a month. However, Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance aimed at low-mileage drivers. If you drive 10,000 miles or more a year, Travelers and Mercury have cheap car insurance rates, at an average of $151 a month.

To lower your car insurance rates, try to keep a good credit score and avoid any moving violations or speeding tickets. Here are the cheapest auto insurance rates for middle-aged drivers in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$100
Travelers$151
Mercury$151
Sun Coast$155
Farmer’s/21st Century$155
Clearcover$164
Aspire General$169
Workmen’s$173
Safeco$182
Kemper$185
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

See Also: Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender

Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in San Francisco

The cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in San Francisco is Mile Auto, at an average of $107 a month. Senior drivers who drive fewer than 10,000 miles a year may benefit from Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile structure. Otherwise, Sun Coast, and Travelers offer cheap car insurance quotes for senior drivers as well.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$107
Sun Coast$119
Travelers$120
Clearcover$123
Farmers/21st Century$125
Mercury$131
Aspire General$132
Kemper$135
Workmen’s$139
Safeco$182
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in San Francisco

California is one of a few states that prohibit insurance companies from using credit scores as a factor to underwrite car insurance policies and determine premiums. Some consumer groups claim that credit-based insurance scores disproportionately affect minority and low-income drivers and that low credit scores don’t directly correlate to an increased likelihood of filing a claim.[5]

Learn More: Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

The effect of driving habits on car insurance in San Francisco

Your driving history plays a big role in your car insurance premiums. Insurers tend to charge more if you have accidents, speeding tickets, and moving violations on your record.[1]

It’s important to note that when you see a negative difference in a table, it doesn’t mean that particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that our sample size was small — insurers may choose not to offer policies to drivers with that infraction. Your actual rate can vary based on a number of factors other than your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance with a clean record: Anchor

If you have a clean driving record, you can expect to pay lower average rates. The longer you go without an accident or other driving infractions, the better your driving history. Anchor offers the cheapest car insurance quotes in San Francisco on average for drivers with clean records, at $82 a month.

Insurance CompanyClean Record
Anchor$82
Mile Auto$108
Sun Coast$145
Travelers$149
Clearcover$155
Mercury$156
Progressive$159
Farmers/21st Century$164
SafeAuto$165
Safeco$177
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with an accident: Mile Auto

Causing an accident can increase your car insurance rates and stay on your record for at least three years following the claim.[6] If you cause an accident in San Francisco, Mile Auto still offers the cheapest car insurance rates, at an average of $113 a month. However, Progressive’s car insurance rates for drivers with an accident are a close second, at an average of $139 a month. Keep in mind that an insurer may choose not to insure you if you cause too many accidents.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith AccidentDifference
Mile Auto$108$113$5
Sun Coast$145$233$88
Travelers$149$178$29
Clearcover$155$281$126
Mercury$156$252$96
Progressive$159$139-$20
Farmers/21st Century$164$174$10
SafeAuto$165$155-$10
Safeco$177$202$25
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket: Travelers

A speeding ticket is another driving infraction that can cause your car insurance rates to spike. In San Francisco, Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance rates for drivers with speeding tickets on their records, at an average of $199 a month. Here’s what you may expect to pay for car insurance after getting a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding TicketDifference
Sun Coast$145$228$83
Travelers$149$199$50
Clearcover$155$229$74
Mercury$156$262$106
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance in other California cities

Car insurance in San Francisco costs around $260 per month on average. This is a little higher than most other California cities. Car insurance in Bakersfield is around $183. The most expensive California city for car insurance is Los Angeles, where it costs around $295 per month. Here’s a look at car insurance rates in some other California cities:

Find local San Francisco agents

  • OnMarket Insurance Associates

    1857 Market Street,
    San Francisco, CA 94103

  • Visual Media Alliance Insurance Services

    665 Third Street,
    Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94107

  • ISU Insurance Services of San Francisco

    201 California Street,
    Suite 200, San Francisco, CA 94111

  • Riskguard Insurance Solutions Inc

    422 Presidio Ave,
    San Francisco, CA 94115

  • Statewide Professional Insurance Agency

    2030 Union St #202,
    San Francisco, CA 94123

  • CalNonprofits Insurance Services

    500 Washington St.,
    Suite 305, San Francisco, CA 94111

  • Alex Sourikoff Insurance Agency

    624 Taraval Street,
    San Francisco, CA 94116

  • O'Kane & Tegay Insurance Brokers

    2145 19th Avenue,
    Suite 3, San Francisco, CA 94116

  • Stephen Horn Insurance Services

    37 Graham Street,
    Suite 110, San Francisco, CA 94129

  • Heffernan Insurance Brokers

    188 Spear Street,
    Suite 550, San Francisco, CA 94105
San Francisco car insurance rates FAQs

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in San Francisco.

  • The average monthly cost of car insurance in San Francisco is about $304 for full coverage and $149 for liability only. Car insurance costs can vary greatly, so it’s important to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • The cheapest car insurance companies in San Francisco are Clearcover, with liability insurance starting at just $93 per month, and Travelers, which has full-coverage insurance as low as $189. The best car insurance company for you will depend on the specific coverage you need and the price that fits into your budget.

  • San Francisco is a very populated city with more than 800,000 residents[7] and a high cost of living,[8] as well as several highways. The state of California also typically has higher car insurance rates than other states, according to Insurify data.

  • You may have to pay tolls on certain major highways in San Francisco, as well as a parking permit fee, if you live in the city.[9] The annual residential permit fee is $83 to $165 per passenger vehicle.[10]

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.

