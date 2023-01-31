How age affects car insurance rates in San Francisco

Age also affects car insurance rates. Young and new drivers have less experience and are statistically more likely to file an insurance claim. Insurers have also found that drivers younger than 25 get into more accidents than older drivers.[4]

To adjust for this risk, most insurers charge younger drivers more. Once you reach age 25, your car insurance premiums may decrease if you maintain a good driving record.

Here are the average monthly car insurance rates in San Francisco based on age group.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teenagers $535 Younger than 25 $380 25–29 $309 30s $243 40s $216 50s $200 60s $172 70s $193 80+ $201 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco

Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco, at an average of $120 a month. If you’re a student with good grades, your insurer might give you a good student discount on your premium when you submit a copy of your grades.

You can also ask if your insurer has a driver safety program that you can take in exchange for a discount. Below are the average monthly rates for full-coverage car insurance for young drivers in San Francisco.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto $120 Travelers $186 Safeco $187 Farmers/21st Century $194 Sun Coast $202 Clearcover $220 Mercury $230 Kemper $280 Aspire General $294 Workmen’s $311 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in San Francisco

Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in San Francisco, at an average of $100 a month. However, Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance aimed at low-mileage drivers. If you drive 10,000 miles or more a year, Travelers and Mercury have cheap car insurance rates, at an average of $151 a month.

To lower your car insurance rates, try to keep a good credit score and avoid any moving violations or speeding tickets. Here are the cheapest auto insurance rates for middle-aged drivers in the city.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto $100 Travelers $151 Mercury $151 Sun Coast $155 Farmer’s/21st Century $155 Clearcover $164 Aspire General $169 Workmen’s $173 Safeco $182 Kemper $185 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in San Francisco

The cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in San Francisco is Mile Auto, at an average of $107 a month. Senior drivers who drive fewer than 10,000 miles a year may benefit from Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile structure. Otherwise, Sun Coast, and Travelers offer cheap car insurance quotes for senior drivers as well.