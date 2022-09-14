Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Stockton, California (2023)

When looking for the cheapest car insurance in Stockton, comparison shopping is key to finding the best rate for the type of coverage you need.

Updated July 31, 2023

Table of contents

Table of contents

Car insurance is an ongoing cost that California drivers need to make room for in their monthly budgets. Your ZIP code, age, vehicle type, and driving history, among many other factors, can have a major influence on how much you spend on car insurance.

Thanks to a low accident rate compared to other major cities like Los Angeles, Stockton drivers enjoy lower average rates for car insurance than drivers in other California cities.[1]

While the average rate for full-coverage car insurance in California is $262, Stockton residents spend an average of $249. And the average liability-only rate in the city is $119 a month. Here’s how you can save money on auto insurance and find cheap car insurance companies in Stockton.

Quick Facts

  • Qualifying drivers in Stockton can apply for California’s low-cost auto insurance program to get affordable rates.

  • The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Stockton is 5% lower than the state average and 2% lower than the national average.

  • Your credit score won’t affect your cost of car insurance in California.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Stockton

Choosing the right car insurance company in Stockton requires careful evaluation of your personal needs and circumstances, not just looking for the cheapest auto insurance policies. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences can influence which insurer offers the most affordable prices.

Here are some of the best and cheapest car insurance companies in Stockton, California.

Cheapest insurer for teens: Mile Auto

Mile Auto stands out as an excellent choice for young drivers who don’t spend much time on the road. With its innovative pay-per-mile insurance, low-mileage drivers may enjoy substantial savings of 30% to 40% on their current premiums.

Pros

  • Offers savings for drivers with low mileage

  • Doesn’t require an in-car telematics device

Cons

  • No mobile app

  • Unremarkable Trustpilot ratings

Cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI: Sun Coast

For people with a DUI on their driving record, Sun Coast offers affordable car insurance. Its comprehensive coverage options cater to various driving histories. Sun Coast also provides discounts for prior insurance holders, multiple cars, and homeowners, making it an attractive option for people who want affordable and inclusive coverage.

Pros

  • Low down payment options

  • Flexible billing plans

Cons

  • Can’t manage policy with a mobile app

  • No bundling options with life or homeowners insurance

Cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Beyond affordability, Clearcover prides itself on providing a seamless customer experience, allowing policyholders to receive a customized quote quickly. Its efficient claims process ensures that customers can file a claim in as little as seven minutes, on average, delivering convenience and efficiency to policyholders.

Pros

  • Advertises an efficient claims process

  • Mobile app policy management available

Cons

  • No bundling available

  • Limited discounts

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 15, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 13, 2022
Verified

The price was right, but only lasted for six months

Kelvin - September 4, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Stockton

Liability-only car insurance offers financial protection in situations where you cause damages or injuries to others in an at-fault car accident. It doesn’t include coverage for your medical expenses or vehicle repairs. This type of insurance covers the medical expenses and property damage of the other party up to the limits specified in your policy, ensuring that you’re financially accountable in the event of an accident.

Here are the car insurance companies with the cheapest liability-only policies in Stockton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover64
Mile Auto64
Infinity74
Mercury79
USAA83
Safeco96
National General100
Kemper104
Dairyland111
GEICO111
Travelers111
Allstate115
Farmers119
State Farm129
Bristol West132
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Stockton

Liability-only car insurance provides essential protection against damages and injuries you cause to others, but it doesn’t cover your vehicle or medical bills. On the other hand, full-coverage car insurance offers comprehensive protection that goes beyond liability, ensuring more financial protection.

Full-coverage car insurance is particularly beneficial for drivers with valuable vehicles, people living in areas prone to accidents or theft, or anyone seeking extensive coverage for personal and third-party damages.

If you’re interested in finding the most affordable full-coverage policies in Stockton, refer to the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto116
Clearcover129
Mercury136
Infinity145
USAA164
Safeco170
Kemper198
Travelers200
National General208
GEICO218
Allstate226
Farmers233
State Farm252
Dairyland261
Bristol West268
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in California

The state of California requires drivers to purchase a minimum level of car insurance known as 15/30/5. This translates to the following coverages:[2]

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

Bodily injury liability

$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

Property damage liability

$5,000 per accident

Important Information

California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

Although California requires minimum limits, it’s a good idea to add extra coverage to your auto policy if you’re concerned about paying for repairs after an at-fault accident, theft, or weather-related damage. Consider these optional coverages for added peace of mind:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

This provides insurance against theft and damages that non-collision events cause, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

This pays for repairs from damages in collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

Glass coverage

This includes coverage for windshield and glass damages, with select policies offering zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

Particularly beneficial for financed or leased vehicles, gap insurance bridges the gap between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

California’s low-cost auto insurance plan

California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) exists to help low-income drivers buy affordable car insurance. The eligibility requirements for the program are:

  • Have a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Have a good driving record or be a new driver

It costs $232 to $932 a year to buy minimum-liability car insurance through the CLCA, depending on the county. But it also offers additional coverage options like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance for an extra $37 to $107 a year. You can learn more and apply for the California car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with a history of incidents, such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, affordable car insurance becomes crucial. It’s important to remember that these incidents typically result in increased insurance premiums since they indicate a higher likelihood of future claims.[4]

“Your driving record tells a story of what type of driver/risk you are. The more activity you have — for example, tickets or accidents — the more you will pay for car insurance,” says Steve Rivera, partner at The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers. “The less activity, or no activity at all, will provide preferred pricing.”

For affordable insurance with a spotty driving record, check out Insurify’s data on the cheapest companies below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Stockton reported 300 speed-related injuries and deaths in 2020, so having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely result in increased auto insurance premiums compared to having a completely clean record.[1] To assist you in shopping for the best rates, here’s an overview of the average monthly quotes by insurance company for drivers with a speeding ticket in Stockton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto168
Clearcover187
Mercury197
Infinity210
USAA238
Safeco247
Kemper287
Travelers290
National General302
GEICO316
Allstate328
Farmers338
State Farm366
Dairyland379
Bristol West389
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it’s common for your auto insurance premiums to rise. Insurance companies do this to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents.[4] If you live in Stockton and have an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below to see the most affordable average quotes Insurify identified for cost-effective coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto161
Clearcover179
Mercury189
Infinity201
USAA228
Safeco236
Kemper275
Travelers277
National General289
GEICO302
Allstate314
Farmers323
State Farm350
Dairyland362
Bristol West372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is undoubtedly a severe offense and results in considerably higher car insurance premiums.[4] Plus, California may require you to file SR-22 insurance with the state after a DUI conviction. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk and may increase premiums accordingly.

If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurers in Stockton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto171
Clearcover190
Mercury200
Infinity213
USAA241
Safeco250
Kemper291
Travelers294
National General306
GEICO321
Allstate332
Farmers343
State Farm371
Dairyland384
Bristol West394
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Age plays a crucial role in shaping car insurance rates. Generally, prices tend to decrease as drivers gain more experience and reach their mid-30s. However, around the age of 75, premiums might undergo a slight increase due to factors like potential health concerns and increased accident risks.[5]

Here are the insurers with some of the lowest average quotes available for senior drivers in Stockton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto61
Clearcover68
Mercury72
Infinity76
USAA86
Safeco89
Kemper104
Travelers105
National General109
GEICO115
Allstate119
Farmers123
State Farm133
Dairyland137
Bristol West141
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Car insurance for teenagers and young adults is frequently much more expensive than for older drivers due to their limited experience on the road and increased risk factors.[6] As a teenager, one effective strategy to find affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s insurance policy, as it often leads to more favorable premiums.

Additionally, choosing a safe and reliable vehicle equipped with good safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts can further help in getting affordable insurance. The following table showcases some of the lowest average car insurance quotes available for teens in Stockton, based on Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto61
Clearcover68
Mercury72
Infinity76
USAA86
Safeco89
Kemper104
Travelers105
National General109
GEICO115
Allstate119
Farmers123
State Farm133
Dairyland137
Bristol West141
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Stockton

When searching for cheap car insurance in Stockton, remember these tips:

  • Prioritize safe driving. Uphold a clean driving record by adhering to traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations, as this can positively influence your insurance rates.

  • Consider a higher deductible. If you choose a higher deductible, it can reduce your premium. However, make sure you have sufficient savings to cover the deductible amount in case you need to file a claim.

  • Compare quotes. The goal isn’t to find the cheapest car insurance in Stockton but the right policy for the best price. Because insurers quote different rates to drivers, you should compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the best deal.

  • Maximize savings through policy bundling. Ask about multi-policy discounts when consolidating your car insurance with other policies, such as renters or homeowners insurance.

Is car insurance more expensive in Stockton?

Full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. costs $253 per month, on average. Stockton drivers pay only slightly less, at $249 per month for the same coverage. But insurance rates can differ significantly by ZIP code, and factors such as weather, crime, and traffic affect rates.[6] 

When it comes to California car insurance, San Diego drivers generally pay less than Stockton drivers, while San Francisco drivers tend to pay more.

More cities in California

While car insurance rates in Stockton tend to be higher than in many other California cities, there are exceptions. For instance, cities like Los Angeles, which experienced significantly more traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 than Stockton, typically have higher average car insurance costs.[1]

To understand the variations in average car insurance expenses, here’s a comparison of Stockton’s average full-coverage quotes in other major California cities.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Stockton
Anaheim$2583%
Bakersfield$244-2%
Fresno$234-6%
Irvine$234-6%
Long Beach$2646%
Los Angeles$34940%
Modesto$223-11%
Oakland$2739%
Riverside$2573%
Sacramento$2646%
San Diego$223-10%
San Francisco$31727%
San Jose$2584%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Stockton drivers.

Stockton car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on the best ways to shop for car insurance for more information on the insurance-comparison process. Insurify answers additional questions about car insurance in Stockton below.

  • How much is car insurance in Stockton?

    The average cost of car insurance in Stockton is $119 a month for liability coverage and $249 a month for full coverage.

  • Can credit history affect your car insurance rates in California?

    No. Your credit history can’t affect your car insurance rates in California. This means that insurers can’t charge you more just because you have poor credit.[7]

  • How much car insurance do you need in California?

    California requires 15/30/5 minimum liability limits. This translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. California Office of Traffic Safety. "OTS Crash Rankings Results." Accessed July 3, 2023
  2. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements." Accessed July 3, 2023
  3. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.." Accessed July 3, 2023
  4. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed July 3, 2023
  5. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 3, 2023
  6. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed July 3, 2023
  7. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impacts on Consumers of Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 3, 2023
