Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with a history of incidents, such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, affordable car insurance becomes crucial. It’s important to remember that these incidents typically result in increased insurance premiums since they indicate a higher likelihood of future claims.[4]

“Your driving record tells a story of what type of driver/risk you are. The more activity you have — for example, tickets or accidents — the more you will pay for car insurance,” says Steve Rivera, partner at The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers. “The less activity, or no activity at all, will provide preferred pricing.”

For affordable insurance with a spotty driving record, check out Insurify’s data on the cheapest companies below.

Shop for Car Insurance in Stockton, CA Enter your ZIP code See My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Stockton reported 300 speed-related injuries and deaths in 2020, so having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely result in increased auto insurance premiums compared to having a completely clean record.[1] To assist you in shopping for the best rates, here’s an overview of the average monthly quotes by insurance company for drivers with a speeding ticket in Stockton.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto 168 Clearcover 187 Mercury 197 Infinity 210 USAA 238 Safeco 247 Kemper 287 Travelers 290 National General 302 GEICO 316 Allstate 328 Farmers 338 State Farm 366 Dairyland 379 Bristol West 389 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it’s common for your auto insurance premiums to rise. Insurance companies do this to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents.[4] If you live in Stockton and have an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below to see the most affordable average quotes Insurify identified for cost-effective coverage.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto 161 Clearcover 179 Mercury 189 Infinity 201 USAA 228 Safeco 236 Kemper 275 Travelers 277 National General 289 GEICO 302 Allstate 314 Farmers 323 State Farm 350 Dairyland 362 Bristol West 372 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is undoubtedly a severe offense and results in considerably higher car insurance premiums.[4] Plus, California may require you to file SR-22 insurance with the state after a DUI conviction. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk and may increase premiums accordingly.

If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurers in Stockton.