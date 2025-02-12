Home>Car Insurance>California

Best Car Insurance for New Drivers in California (2025)

Some of the best companies for new drivers in California include AAA, GEICO, and Progressive.

  13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  Insurance, lending, and retirement expert

Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Finding the right insurer matters when it comes to affordability. On top of learning how to drive, new drivers need to secure affordable car insurance, which is easier said than done. The average rate for car insurance in California for new drivers is $331 per month. Progressive, AAA, and GEICO are a few California insurers that offer new drivers affordable rates plus ways to save.

Where you live, your ZIP code, your driving record, and other factors influence car insurance rates. Here’s how to find cheap car insurance in California for new drivers.

Quick Facts

  • California follows a 30/60/15 minimum liability coverage requirement.

  • New drivers can expect to see rates drop as they age and demonstrate safe driving behavior.

  • Good student and defensive driving discounts are great ways for young drivers to save.

Best car insurance for new drivers in California

How much you spend on car insurance can vary depending on your age and other key factors, like car type, location, and mileage. To help you narrow down your search for an affordable car insurance policy, here are some of the top car insurance companies for new drivers in California.

Auto Club of Southern California (AAA): Best for customer experience

Why we picked this company

When you’re a new driver, it’s understandable if you worry about getting into accidents. If you need to file a claim, you want to know your car insurance company is there to offer the support you need. AAA earned the highest J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction in the U.S. Auto Insurance Study for California insurers. Additionally, having AAA membership is helpful if you break down, get a flat tire, or need a jump.

Pros

  • Top J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction in California

  • Bundling discount available

  • Good student discount

Cons

  • Rental car coverage not guaranteed

  • Must print your insurance card

  • Must also buy AAA membership for roadside assistance

GEICO: Best for discounts

4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$142/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$312/mo
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,863)

Alfred

February 10, 2025

Verified Review

Unfair Rate Increases

I have a perfect record. I've never even had a parking ticket against my record. However, they keep raising my rates due to other people's driving. This doesn't seem fair or right.

Sandra

February 10, 2025

Verified Review

Lower Prices

I never have a problem with Geico, but it's too expensive.

Louis

February 10, 2025

Verified Review

Good Service but Not the Least Expensive

The service is good, but it's no longer the cheapest option.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
824
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

New drivers often look for ways to lower their high car insurance rates. Luckily, GEICO offers more than 30 potential discounts. GEICO also offers a wide range of insurance products, allowing you to bundle policies and potentially reduce your overall premium.

Pros

  • Offers a wide range of discounts

  • Allows bundling with all major insurance types for added savings

  • Provides coverage for motorcycles, ATVs, and RVs

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in California

  • No gap insurance

  • Customer support isn’t easily accessible

Progressive: Best for streamlining coverage

J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
803
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$101/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$148/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,026)

Veronica

February 11, 2025

Verified Review

Great and Awesome

They are very informative with great attitudes. They provide fast and clear information.

Elizabeth

February 10, 2025

Verified Review

Not for you

They were okay and reasonably priced. However, they wouldn't let me turn off auto pay. They also didn't acknowledge when I told them I had been affected by the hurricane. I didn't place a claim, but I was financially affected.

Stephen

February 10, 2025

Verified Review

Fair Pricing

Okay, their computer chips to monitor driving are subpar. They never worked for me.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
803
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Many parents take on the responsibility of insuring their teen or young adult drivers before they hit the open road. To make managing their insurance policies simpler, they can turn to Progressive, which offers more than 30 insurance products and bundling discounts.

Pros

  • Teen driver, good student, and distant student discounts available

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • 24/7 customer support

Cons

  • Can only bundle auto with home, renters, or condo insurance

  • Poor Trustpilot reviews

  • Some users report bad mobile app experience

Who’s considered a new driver in California?

You can be a new driver at any stage of life. While teenagers are often new drivers, young adults who learned to drive after high school and first-time immigrants in the country with a U.S. driver’s license are also considered new drivers.

Teen drivers with a learner’s permit need to obtain a car insurance policy to drive legally while practicing. Anyone looking to practice driving before they have their license also needs a valid auto insurance policy.

All new drivers can experience the growing pains that come with high insurance rates while they prove they’re responsible. Budgeting for higher car insurance rates before getting a car is a good idea.

Cheapest car insurance for new drivers in California

New drivers lack experience behind the wheel, which makes them a risk to insure. But that’s not the only reason car insurance companies charge young drivers more. For example, teen drivers are notorious for getting distracted and making risky driving decisions.

To help teens save, parents can add them to their policy, which can result in savings like a multi-policy or loyalty discount. It also helps to pursue an affordable policy. The following table outlines the cheapest car insurance rates for teen drivers in California from popular auto insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Root$147$3068.4
Anchor$182$4396.0
Sun Coast$185$4570.0
Dairyland$185$6727.0
USAA$188$4129.4
Mercury$202$3538.0
Direct Auto$220$5997.3
GEICO$239$5249.0
National General$256$6706.8
Farmers$275$6058.3
Allstate$275$6048.9
State Farm$295$6489.3
Bristol West$304$6485.2
Travelers$324$7139.0
21st Century$334$7315.9
Nationwide$424$9338.7
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify hasn't yet assigned Sun Coast an Insurify Quality (IQ) score.

  • Our editorial team spent more than 350 hours developing the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. The team weighted criteria by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.

    We rate each company on a 1 to 10 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. Insurify updates ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.

    • Third-party financial ratings: Insurify uses data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.
    • Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 55,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also consider third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.
    • Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the U.S., as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.
    • Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer's transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.
    • Availability and reach: Insurify scores availability and reach by identifying the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share.

How much car insurance should new drivers in California buy?

To drive legally in California, you must adhere to certain car insurance coverage standards — no matter how old you are.[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    $30,000 for injury/death to one person

    Covers medical expenses or compensation for a single injured or deceased person in an accident you cause

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c0464d37ca/medical-services-96x96-orange_050-medical-kit.svg

    $60,000 for injury/death to more than one person

    Covers medical expenses or compensation for multiple people injured or killed in an accident you cause

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c8ad9d5019/driving-accidents.svg

    $15,000 for property damage

    Pays for repairs or replacement of someone else’s property damaged in an accident you cause

Liability insurance protects other parties but doesn’t cover your damages. To better protect themselves, new drivers should consider comprehensive and collision coverage for their vehicles and roadside assistance for emergencies.

State minimums often fall short in severe accidents, leaving drivers financially vulnerable. You may want to consider higher coverage limits or additional policies that can prevent out-of-pocket expenses for medical costs or repairs that exceed liability limits.

Car insurance discounts for new drivers in California

New drivers pay more for car insurance than more experienced drivers, but they can take steps to reduce their car insurance rates. In addition to keeping their driving record clean, new drivers can also see if they qualify for any of these popular auto insurance discounts.[2]

  • Good student discount: Many insurers reward students with good grades, so teen drivers have some extra motivation to study.

  • Defensive driving course discount: Completing a certified defensive driving course demonstrates to your insurer that you’re knowledgeable about safe driving habits.

  • Low-mileage discount: Most teens don’t drive long distances, and some insurers offer reduced premiums for people who don’t drive as often.

  • Bundling discount: Combining auto insurance with renters or home insurance can lead to multi-policy savings.

How to get cheap car insurance as a new driver in California

If you’re a new driver looking for cheap car insurance in California, consider these helpful tips for finding a policy that meets your coverage needs and budget.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Comparison shop

    Compare at least three quotes of the same type and coverage amount to find the best rate. Each company calculates premiums differently, so shopping around can save you a lot of money.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b85ef2d0e5/banking-96x96-blue_015-dollar.svg

    Choose a higher deductible

    Opting for a higher deductible lowers monthly premiums. Just make sure you choose a deductible you can afford out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/75872bbafd/money-96x96-green_033-magnifying-glass.svg

    Look for discounts

    Seek out discounts like a good student discount, defensive driving course discount, or multi-policy bundling discount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e4caf71395/car-sharing-96x96-orange_040-shield.svg

    Drive a safe, affordable car

    Cars with high safety ratings and lower repair costs often have lower insurance premiums.

Car insurance for new drivers in California FAQs

New drivers can check out the additional information below to learn more about how car insurance works in California.

  • How much is car insurance for a new driver in California?

    Car insurance for a new driver in California costs an average of $331 per month. A handful of factors affect car insurance premiums, like age, car type, ZIP code, and driving record.

  • Do you need car insurance before registering a car in California?

    Yes. You need to have a valid insurance policy that meets the minimum requirements to be able to register a car in California. Any time you get behind the wheel in California, you must have a valid car insurance policy.

  • Do you need car insurance for a teen with a learner’s permit in California?

    If your teenager wants to drive legally, they must have a valid car insurance policy before they hit the road. This rule applies even if they only have a learner’s permit.

  • What is the best insurance for new drivers in California?

    There’s no one best car insurance company for all new drivers in California. When buying car insurance, it’s best to look for a reputable company like State Farm, GEICO, or Allstate that offers the types of coverage you need. Spend some time reading reviews from policyholders to get an idea of the customer service experience from each auto insurer you’re considering.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. California DMV. "Insurance Requirements for Vehicle Registration."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
