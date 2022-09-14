Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance rates include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Berkeley drivers with clean records usually land the cheapest premiums because auto insurance companies see them as having a lower risk of loss.

On the other hand, insurance companies tend to charge the highest rates to high-risk drivers to offset the potential loss in claims. To save as much money as possible on a policy, do your best to drive safely at all times and prevent these incidents. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Berkeley based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

In 2021, speeding was a factor in 29% of car accident fatalities, and Berkeley reported 65 speeding-related injuries and deaths in traffic-related incidents in 2020.[3] [4] As a result, Berkeley drivers with speeding tickets tend to pay more for auto insurance coverage.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Berkeley for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2020, Berkeley reported 357 injuries and fatalities from car accidents, which is a bit lower than other California cities with similar populations.[4] However, if you cause a car accident, insurers will view you as a greater risk on the road. As a result, your car insurance premiums will likely go up.[5]

The table below shows the most affordable quotes for Berkeley drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI conviction in California usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state and keep it on file for three to five years. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you may struggle to find auto insurance coverage.

Here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Berkeley.