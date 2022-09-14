Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Berkeley, California (2023)

Drivers in Berkeley have higher-than-average car insurance rates compared to California and nationwide averages.

Updated July 31, 2023

Table of contents

Table of contents

Berkeley residents enjoy great views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and San Francisco skylines. But they don’t enjoy lower-than-average car insurance rates. Compared to the average rates in California, car insurance in Berkeley is a bit higher, at $141 per month for liability-only insurance and $272 per month for full coverage. 

Because California requires every driver to purchase liability car insurance, it’s important to find affordable coverage for your situation.

Quick Facts

  • If you meet certain requirements, you may be eligible for affordable car insurance through the state’s low-cost car insurance plan.

  • Berkeley drivers pay 4% more for full-coverage car insurance than the California average.

  • Berkeley car insurance rates may be higher than average because the University of California, Berkeley, has more than 45,000 students, many of whom likely drive and pose a greater risk on the road.

Best car insurance companies in Berkeley

To find the best car insurance in Berkeley, consider your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s helpful to compare multiple companies at once to see which one offers the most discounts, the coverage options you need, and the best customer service. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Berkeley, based on Insurify data.

Best insurer for usage-based insurance: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$110/mo
Full Coverage
$209/mo

Mile Auto is a newer car insurance company that specializes in pay-per-mile auto insurance. It charges drivers a monthly base rate, plus a per-mile fee based on odometer readings. It’s a particularly good option for anyone who is retired, works remotely, or simply doesn’t drive very often.

Pros

  • Doesn’t require an in-vehicle telematics device

  • Approves repairs from any shop

Cons

  • No advertised discounts

  • No mobile app available

Best insurer for teen drivers: Sun Coast

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
Not rated
$133/mo
$298/mo

Based in Laguna Beach, Sun Coast provides a variety of insurance products, like car insurance, boat insurance, and yacht insurance. Its lineup of auto coverage options includes basic coverage and optional coverage, like 24/7 roadside assistance.

Pros

  • A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating

  • Advertises many discounts

Cons

  • No mobile app for policy management

  • No online claims process

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
3.1
NR
$130/mo
$234/mo

Clearcover offers lower-than-average quotes for liability-only insurance, so drivers with minimal needs can explore this company for cheap auto insurance in Berkeley. It advertises a quick quote and online claims process, by which customers can file a claim in as short as seven minutes.

Pros

  • Offers mobile app for policy management

  • Quick claims process

Cons

  • No bundling insurance products

  • Limited discounts

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 15, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 13, 2022
Verified

The price was right, but only lasted for six months

Kelvin - September 4, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Berkeley

Liability car insurance is required per California law. This type of coverage pays for the other driver’s property damage and injuries after you cause a car accident. Because liability-only policies meet the state-minimum requirements and have no additional coverage, drivers can typically find the lowest prices with this type of insurance.

The table below shows the cheapest quotes for liability-only auto policies, on average, in Berkeley.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Berkeley

Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Berkeley and generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It provides extra protection for vehicle damages, including for accidents you cause. Your lender might require a full-coverage policy if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Berkeley.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in California

California is an at-fault — or tort — state. This means the at-fault driver must pay for the property damage and injury costs they cause to drivers or passengers in another vehicle.

“Liability insurance is required to operate a vehicle on the roadway in California,” says Lauren McKenzie, senior insurance agent at A Plus Insurance. Drivers who fail to show proof of insurance may face legal and financial consequences.

Here are California’s minimum car insurance requirements that all drivers must purchase:[1]

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

Bodily injury liability

$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

Property damage liability

$5,000 per accident

Important Information

California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

Coverage beyond minimum liability is optional for drivers in Berkeley but might be worthwhile for additional protection. Here are some optional coverages you can add to your auto policy:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive

This protects you from non-accident events that damage your vehicle, like severe weather, falling objects, theft, and vandalism.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision

If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, collision coverage will apply, no matter who’s responsible.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured motorist

Uninsured motorist coverage kicks in when a driver without insurance causes an accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments

Medical payments insurance is similar to personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and can pay for post-accident medical expenses, regardless of fault.

California’s low-cost auto insurance plan

California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) helps qualifying drivers purchase low-cost car insurance. The eligibility requirements for the program are:

  • Have a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Have a good driving record or be a new driver

Depending on the county, minimum-liability car insurance through the CLCA costs $232 to $932 a year. While you can’t purchase full-coverage insurance through the CLCA, it does offer additional coverage options, like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance for an extra $37 to $107 a year. You can learn more and apply for the California car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance rates include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Berkeley drivers with clean records usually land the cheapest premiums because auto insurance companies see them as having a lower risk of loss.

On the other hand, insurance companies tend to charge the highest rates to high-risk drivers to offset the potential loss in claims. To save as much money as possible on a policy, do your best to drive safely at all times and prevent these incidents. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Berkeley based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

In 2021, speeding was a factor in 29% of car accident fatalities, and Berkeley reported 65 speeding-related injuries and deaths in traffic-related incidents in 2020.[3] [4] As a result, Berkeley drivers with speeding tickets tend to pay more for auto insurance coverage.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Berkeley for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2020, Berkeley reported 357 injuries and fatalities from car accidents, which is a bit lower than other California cities with similar populations.[4] However, if you cause a car accident, insurers will view you as a greater risk on the road. As a result, your car insurance premiums will likely go up.[5]

The table below shows the most affordable quotes for Berkeley drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI conviction in California usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state and keep it on file for three to five years. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you may struggle to find auto insurance coverage.

Here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Berkeley.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Senior drivers can have physical and mental impairments that make it more difficult for them to drive safely.[6] That’s why average premiums tend to go down around age 35 and pick back up again around age 75. Despite these trends, senior drivers in Berkeley typically have the cheapest premiums out of any other age group.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Berkeley.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teens who are newly licensed have far less driving experience than older, seasoned drivers, which increases their chances of getting into a car accident,” says McKenzie. “Therefore, insurance premiums will be higher for them and eventually decrease once the driver is age 25.” To save on auto policies, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or take advantage of a good student discount.

The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes for young adults and teen drivers in Berkeley.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Berkeley

Finding the best price on car insurance involves a little effort on your part when shopping with different companies. To lock in a good deal on a car insurance policy in Berkeley, keep these tips in mind:

  • Shop around. Get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies at the same level of coverage to find the most affordable option. Be sure to compare prices, coverage options, and company reputations.

  • Look for discounts. “Keep your eye out for discounts that may apply to you, such as the auto pay discount, pay in full discount, and safe driving discount,” says McKenzie.

  • Bundle insurance. If you pair your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you can usually get a discount on your monthly premiums.

  • Drive safely. A driving history with speeding tickets, DUIs, and other incidents can easily increase your car insurance premiums. Make every effort to avoid them.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Some car insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course. You may take it online in many cases and see some savings.

Is car insurance more expensive in Berkeley?

Car insurance rates for Berkeley drivers are slightly higher than the national average. Premiums can even vary by ZIP code and city within California as a result of differences in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and other factors.[7] For example, average monthly quotes are higher in Berkeley than in almost every California city, except for San Francisco and Los Angeles.

More cities in California

Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in other cities in California compared to Berkeley.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Berkeley
Anaheim$258-5%
Bakersfield$244-10%
Fresno$234-14%
Irvine$234-14%
Long Beach$264-3%
Los Angeles$34928%
Modesto$223-18%
Oakland$2730%
Riverside$257-5%
Sacramento$264-3%
San Diego$223-18%
San Francisco$31717%
San Jose$258-5%
Stockton$249-8%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Berkeley drivers.

Berkeley car insurance FAQs

Learn about what factors might cause high car insurance rates, and read the answers to common questions about Berkeley car insurance below.

  • How much is car insurance in Berkeley?

    The average cost of car insurance in Berkeley is $141 a month for liability only and $272 a month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Berkeley?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Berkeley are Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast. These companies have lower-than-average monthly quotes for drivers and strong Insurify Quality Scores. However, the best insurer for you depends on your specific needs, budget, and driving history. It’s best to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies at the same coverage levels to find the lowest price for you.

  • Does California have high car insurance?

    California doesn’t necessarily have higher car insurance rates. California car insurance average costs are similar to national average rates. States like Florida have much higher premiums on average, but others, like Maine, have much lower costs. California sits right in the middle in terms of car insurance affordability.

  • Can insurers in California use your credit score to set premiums?

    No. California prohibits insurers from using credit history to determine car insurance premiums.[8] This means that, all other factors being equal, you won’t pay more for car insurance if you have poor credit compared to someone with good or excellent credit.

Sources

  1. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements." Accessed July 10, 2023
  2. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.." Accessed July 3, 2023
  3. National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration. "Speeding and Aggressive Driving Prevention." Accessed July 10, 2023
  4. California Office of Traffic Safety. "Crash Rankings Results: Berkeley." Accessed July 10, 2023
  5. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed July 10, 2023
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 10, 2023
  7. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed July 10, 2023
  8. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impacts on Consumers of Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 10, 2023
