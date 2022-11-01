Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Santa Barbara, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Santa Barbara is $163 per month or $1,956 yearly.
Car insurance in Santa Barbara is $93 less than the average monthly cost in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Santa Barbara on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Santa Barbara, CA
With average car insurance rates of $163 each month, Santa Barbara falls significantly below the state’s average monthly rate of $256. All California drivers need auto insurance coverage, no matter what city they choose to live in, so it’s well worth your time to compare car insurance quotes to find the best possible rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance California
Cheapest Car Insurance in Santa Barbara, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Santa Barbara?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Santa Barbara, with rates starting at $109 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
Auto insurance rates differ based on your insurance needs and what insurance agency you buy from. Whether you’re looking for minimum liability coverage or full coverage, there are plenty of different companies that can help you get a car insurance policy you can afford. Sometimes, you can get the same policy for cheaper from a different insurer, so be sure to shop around.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$109
|Progressive
|$119
|National General
|$126
|Bristol West
|$203
|Dairyland
|$269
|Bluefire
|$92
|Mile Auto
|$93
|Metromile
|$94
|Aspire General
|$107
|Clearcover
|$108
|Freedom National
|$111
|Anchor
|$126
|21st Century
|$128
|Mercury
|$140
|Sun Coast
|$140
|Workmen’s
|$146
|Kemper
|$153
|Safeco
|$167
|SafeAuto
|$175
|MAPFRE
|$240
|Infinity
|$295
|Pronto
|$450
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Santa Barbara Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
There are some factors that can either hurt or help how much you pay for monthly insurance costs, and your driving record is one of them[2]. If your history shows a list of claims, collisions, and tickets, then you might find yourself paying a higher premium. Insurance companies see high-risk drivers as dangerous and, therefore, more expensive to insure.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$162
|Speeding Ticket
|$217
|At-Fault Accident
|$237
|DUI
|$322
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance California
Santa Barbara Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score usually affects how much you pay for your auto insurance, but California is one of a handful of states that have outlawed insurance companies from using credit tiers to determine how much they charge for policies[3]. Most states still use this number as a measure of financial health and responsibility, but California law finds it to be discriminatory and outdated.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Santa Barbara
An easy way to save big on your policy is by shopping around and comparing car insurance quotes. Insurify does all the hard work to sift through rates from hundreds of different insurance companies to help make sure you get the best deal. All it takes is a few clicks to get started and make your profile. From there, you’re just a few minutes away from getting your free quote.
While there are a few different ways to get cheap car insurance, like finding eligible discounts, comparing quotes side by side is a guaranteed way to get a cheaper rate. This way, you don’t have to go through the trouble of doing more research or bundling your auto insurance policy with existing policies like life insurance, renters insurance, or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Getting good quality coverage shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Whether you’re just looking for the minimum liability insurance requirements or want to customize your policy with extra add-ons like roadside assistance or rental car reimbursement, Insurify can help you find cheap car insurance that doesn’t break the bank. Shop around first before committing to a policy.
Despite being on the coast of California, car insurance is relatively affordable in Santa Barbara, at $163 each month or $1,956 annually. However, know that these costs differ for each person based on their unique driving history, insurance needs, and profile. Also, how much you pay will change depending on the car insurance company you choose to buy from, so shop around first.
A lot of factors can impact how much you’ll pay for your car insurance policy: your age, what you drive, and where you drive all matter. However, maybe the most important factor is your driving record. A history with a long list of claims, accidents, and violations will raise rates big-time. An easy way to keep monthly costs low is by being safe and careful behind the wheel.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
