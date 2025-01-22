Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in California? (2025)

Factors in California causing higher car insurance rates

During the COVID-19 pandemic, California froze insurance rates, meaning car insurance companies couldn’t increase prices for policyholders. While this provided temporary relief to California drivers, the freeze had some unexpected consequences when restrictions were lifted.[1]

In an effort to recoup revenue, many insurance companies hiked prices, and drivers bore the burden, causing car insurance rates to skyrocket in 2022 and 2023.

Here are a few other reasons why California’s average rates are often higher than the rest of the country.

Higher-tech vehicles

Other factors apart from insurance freezes also contributed to post-pandemic increases, including the popularity of high-tech cars that are more expensive to repair. As vehicle technology becomes more advanced, the cost to repair these vehicles tends to increase.

For example, many cars are now equipped with sensors in their rear bumpers and side-view mirrors. If someone rear-ends your vehicle or you get side-swiped and your side-view mirror is ripped off your car, you aren’t just paying to fix your bumper or mirror. You need to pay for new sensors, too, increasing your car repair costs and any insurance payouts you might receive after filing a claim.

Find Car Insurance in California Liability rates start as low as $60 per month Enter your ZIP code View My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Policy changes

Unfortunately, consumers can’t expect much relief in 2025, as minimum car insurance requirements have increased after the 2022 passage of S.B. 1107.[2] One provision of this bill requires higher minimum coverage amounts for drivers.

As a result, on Jan. 1, 2025, minimum bodily injury liability coverage in California increased from $15,000 per person to $30,000 and from $30,000 per accident to $60,000. Plus, the minimum amount for property damage liability coverage tripled from $5,000 to $15,000 per accident.[3]

This legislation aims to provide more protection for California drivers if they’re involved in a crash, which can be beneficial. Unfortunately, it also increases car insurance costs since higher coverage amounts generally equate to higher rates.

Environmental challenges

Wildfires are an unfortunate fact of life in California, and they happen every year. More than 8,000 wildfires happened in California in 2024, damaging over 1 million acres of land, according to CalFire. NASA data also indicates that wildfires in the western part of the U.S. have increased in frequency and intensity over several decades, resulting in more widespread damage.[4]

The increased frequency and intensity of wildfires translate to added risk for both home insurance and car insurance companies, which in turn leads to higher insurance rates for California residents.